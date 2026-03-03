|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18,415.64
|18,376.15
|10
|18,479.67
|18,451.75
|20
|18,626.53
|18,530.36
|50
|18,679.92
|18,669.99
|100
|18,957.01
|18,802.01
|200
|19,168.26
|18,840.95
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3772.40
|-77.80
|-2.02
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Tanla Platforms
|441.55
|-13.45
|-2.96
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54