|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32,377.31
|32,386.34
|10
|32,144.21
|32,241.22
|20
|31,834.11
|32,002.14
|50
|31,602.58
|31,739.8
|100
|31,661.08
|31,550.99
|200
|31,344.04
|31,102.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.10
|-13.80
|-3.03
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28