Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index Index

NIFTY500 MULTICAP INFRASTRUCTURE 50:30:20 INDEX

Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
13872.8 Closed
-2.16-305.7
Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13,697.05₹14,011.60
₹13,872.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11,537.35₹14,783.80
₹13,872.80
Open Price
₹13,698.75
Prev. Close
₹14,178.50

Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514,319.5114,270.78
1014,301.0314,269.71
2014,197.2614,206.48
5014,125.3814,160.71
10014,260.3214,154.76
20014,152.5214,037.68

Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP



Stocks dragging Indices DOWN



Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.21
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.06
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.89
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1405.5012.300.88
Oil India		488.054.150.86
Ramkrishna Forgings		556.054.250.77
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.26
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.14
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.32
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.32
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.38
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.60
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.62
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.73
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.76
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.80
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.06
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.13
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.14
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.23
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.47
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.53
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.67
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.83
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.84
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.11
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.11
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.14
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.41
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.44
Reliance Industries		1358.00-35.90-2.58
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.65
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.75
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.95
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14693.00-471.00-3.11
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.11
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.19
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.23
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.25
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.33
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.36
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.41
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.44
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.49
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		718.15-26.90-3.61
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.11
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.13
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.22
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.23
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.46
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.56
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.95
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.09
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.47-0.78-5.11
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.15
Asahi India Glass		850.85-49.85-5.53
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.36

