|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14,319.51
|14,270.78
|10
|14,301.03
|14,269.71
|20
|14,197.26
|14,206.48
|50
|14,125.38
|14,160.71
|100
|14,260.32
|14,154.76
|200
|14,152.52
|14,037.68
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1405.50
|12.30
|0.88
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|556.05
|4.25
|0.77
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14693.00
|-471.00
|-3.11
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|Asahi India Glass
|850.85
|-49.85
|-5.53
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36