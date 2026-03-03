|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52,850.32
|52,752.51
|10
|52,673.94
|52,660.22
|20
|52,191.54
|52,423.69
|50
|52,222.98
|52,381.54
|100
|52,979.41
|52,520.03
|200
|52,785.44
|52,629.8
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|PTC Industries
|18009.00
|73.00
|0.41
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|979.35
|-16.65
|-1.67
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36