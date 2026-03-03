|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13,843.3
|13,829.97
|10
|13,855.33
|13,843.23
|20
|13,840.42
|13,837.76
|50
|13,896.19
|13,898.43
|100
|14,118.9
|13,998.32
|200
|14,200.39
|13,902.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|28.01
|1.89
|7.24
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Finolex Cables
|946.45
|32.75
|3.58
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|Ventive Hospitality
|711.40
|16.70
|2.40
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Craftsman Automation
|7667.50
|141.50
|1.88
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|Clean Science & Technology
|742.25
|7.10
|0.97
|Vardhman Textiles
|547.50
|4.95
|0.91
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1200.50
|10.80
|0.91
|Jindal Stainless
|783.35
|7.00
|0.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1405.50
|12.30
|0.88
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|556.05
|4.25
|0.77
|SBFC Finance
|93.78
|0.69
|0.74
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|Usha Martin
|420.95
|2.55
|0.61
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|PTC Industries
|18009.00
|73.00
|0.41
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|CCL Products India
|1017.00
|2.05
|0.20
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|395.40
|0.50
|0.13
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|Data Patterns (India)
|3204.30
|-5.90
|-0.18
|Sai Life Science
|996.35
|-1.90
|-0.19
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Endurance Technologies
|2654.10
|-7.60
|-0.29
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13218.00
|-41.00
|-0.31
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|Thermax
|3101.80
|-16.00
|-0.51
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1445.30
|-10.20
|-0.70
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|Capri Global Capital
|158.48
|-1.20
|-0.75
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Global Health
|1130.00
|-8.80
|-0.77
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|448.20
|-3.50
|-0.77
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.25
|-5.95
|-0.84
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Ajanta Pharma
|2967.80
|-26.10
|-0.87
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|461.30
|-4.20
|-0.90
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|HEG
|572.25
|-5.45
|-0.94
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|Linde India
|6664.50
|-65.50
|-0.97
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|Patanjali Foods
|502.80
|-5.20
|-1.02
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|IDBI Bank
|114.79
|-1.22
|-1.05
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|Bikaji Foods International
|631.15
|-7.00
|-1.10
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|Go Digit General Insurance
|331.95
|-3.80
|-1.13
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11220.00
|-131.00
|-1.15
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|119.93
|-1.46
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.70
|-3.10
|-1.22
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|100.81
|-1.27
|-1.24
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|544.70
|-6.90
|-1.25
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|325.70
|-4.30
|-1.30
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|Granules India
|574.40
|-7.85
|-1.35
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.60
|-6.35
|-1.38
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|Akzo Nobel India
|2892.90
|-42.40
|-1.44
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|Hexaware Technologies
|466.60
|-6.90
|-1.46
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|65.94
|-0.99
|-1.48
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Graphite India
|707.40
|-10.70
|-1.49
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|Raymond Lifestyle
|867.30
|-13.30
|-1.51
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|JSW Cement
|123.14
|-1.94
|-1.55
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.28
|-3.72
|-1.58
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|Concord Biotech
|1200.90
|-19.70
|-1.61
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|JM Financial
|125.63
|-2.11
|-1.65
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|979.35
|-16.65
|-1.67
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|73.80
|-1.29
|-1.72
|NMDC Steel
|39.86
|-0.71
|-1.75
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|Sagility
|38.84
|-0.71
|-1.80
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|Jubilant Pharmova
|850.35
|-15.95
|-1.84
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|304.20
|-5.94
|-1.92
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|R R Kabel
|1531.80
|-30.80
|-1.97
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Carborundum Universal
|806.95
|-16.30
|-1.98
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3772.40
|-77.80
|-2.02
|India Cements
|397.80
|-8.20
|-2.02
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4784.80
|-101.60
|-2.08
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|Honeywell Automation India
|30320.00
|-655.00
|-2.11
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1346.50
|-29.30
|-2.13
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|Atul
|6531.00
|-143.00
|-2.14
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|-20.70
|-2.16
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|Deepak Nitrite
|1545.90
|-34.80
|-2.20
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|Five-Star Business Finance
|407.80
|-9.35
|-2.24
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Gujarat Gas
|398.05
|-9.35
|-2.30
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|DCM Shriram
|1013.10
|-24.10
|-2.32
|C.E. Info Systems
|1010.00
|-24.10
|-2.33
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Waaree Energies
|2643.30
|-66.00
|-2.44
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.45
|-11.10
|-2.45
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|Premier Energies
|712.85
|-18.15
|-2.48
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|838.90
|-21.40
|-2.49
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|979.10
|-25.40
|-2.53
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|Sobha
|1359.60
|-35.50
|-2.54
|Blue Dart Express
|5537.50
|-145.00
|-2.55
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|458.25
|-12.35
|-2.62
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|Finolex Industries
|180.35
|-4.90
|-2.65
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Minda Corporation
|540.80
|-14.75
|-2.66
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|NTPC Green Energy
|87.73
|-2.41
|-2.67
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.74
|-5.01
|-2.68
|Afcons Infrastructure
|284.30
|-7.85
|-2.69
|Tata Investment Corporation
|640.95
|-17.75
|-2.69
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|372.45
|-10.60
|-2.77
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1309.50
|-37.30
|-2.77
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.15
|-7.32
|-2.78
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|474.45
|-13.70
|-2.81
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|568.90
|-16.50
|-2.82
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|Inox India
|1129.70
|-33.30
|-2.86
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Advent Hotels International
|188.24
|-5.59
|-2.88
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|Chalet Hotels
|784.50
|-23.60
|-2.92
|NLC India
|252.45
|-7.60
|-2.92
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|960.70
|-29.10
|-2.94
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1644.20
|-50.00
|-2.95
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|Sundram Fasteners
|846.95
|-26.20
|-3.00
|Apollo Tyres
|440.40
|-13.65
|-3.01
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Latent View Analytics
|326.75
|-10.45
|-3.10
|DOMS Industries
|2259.60
|-72.40
|-3.10
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14693.00
|-471.00
|-3.11
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.80
|-46.50
|-3.13
|Godrej Industries
|961.85
|-31.20
|-3.14
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.45
|-17.95
|-3.15
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|317.75
|-10.40
|-3.17
|Aarti Industries
|432.95
|-14.20
|-3.18
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|The New India Assurance Company
|142.52
|-4.78
|-3.25
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Indegene
|479.95
|-16.35
|-3.29
|Central Bank of India
|38.74
|-1.33
|-3.32
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2476.70
|-85.80
|-3.35
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Honasa Consumer
|292.75
|-10.25
|-3.38
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|Alok Industries
|13.81
|-0.49
|-3.43
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.20
|-1.25
|-3.43
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|UCO Bank
|28.59
|-1.03
|-3.48
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|Aavas Financiers
|1240.10
|-45.50
|-3.54
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Swan Corp
|368.80
|-13.60
|-3.56
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|ITI
|260.50
|-9.80
|-3.63
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|Campus Activewear
|250.05
|-9.50
|-3.66
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Choice International
|709.25
|-27.60
|-3.75
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|Sapphire Foods India
|196.61
|-7.68
|-3.76
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81
|SJVN
|70.24
|-2.79
|-3.82
|KSB
|740.70
|-29.55
|-3.84
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|RHI Magnesita India
|417.40
|-17.25
|-3.97
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|Vedant Fashions
|374.20
|-15.75
|-4.04
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|Netweb Technologies India
|3705.00
|-156.40
|-4.05
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|TBO Tek
|1175.60
|-50.20
|-4.10
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.87
|-1.72
|-4.14
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|188.51
|-8.14
|-4.14
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.51
|-5.27
|-4.16
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.94
|-1.77
|-4.24
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|710.75
|-32.70
|-4.40
|Trident
|24.44
|-1.14
|-4.46
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|AWL Agri Business
|180.29
|-8.81
|-4.66
|JK Tyre & Industries
|477.75
|-23.35
|-4.66
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|3M India
|35675.00
|-1,830.00
|-4.88
|Valor Estate
|108.16
|-5.62
|-4.94
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|Syrma SGS Technology
|781.35
|-40.90
|-4.97
|Reliance Infrastructure
|85.87
|-4.51
|-4.99
|Godrej Agrovet
|607.90
|-32.35
|-5.05
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.53
|-11.54
|-5.06
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|384.65
|-20.65
|-5.09
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|115.93
|-6.32
|-5.17
|MMTC
|58.54
|-3.28
|-5.31
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|Asahi India Glass
|850.85
|-49.85
|-5.53
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|454.35
|-27.50
|-5.71
|IFCI
|56.34
|-3.64
|-6.07
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.55
|-20.10
|-6.41