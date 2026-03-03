|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16,039.52
|16,088.64
|10
|15,868.58
|15,962.32
|20
|15,670.11
|15,742.38
|50
|15,107.16
|15,234.82
|100
|14,522.18
|14,667.34
|200
|13,742.22
|13,931.71
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56