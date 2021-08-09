Market View: Where are Nifty, Bank Nifty headed? Check support, resistance, pivot, range; charts, expert views

Upside likley once immediate resistances of 16350 is taken out

"The Nifty current OI (open interest) is more than 25% higher than that seen in the July series. On similar lines, net longs from FIIs have also increased sharply. Till we do not see closure of positions, positive bias should continue. In fact, India VIX has moved below 13 levels and there is no sign of any caution despite the Nifty making fresh lifetime highs.Hence any temporary breather from here on should be capitalised to accumulate quality stocks amid progression of Q1FY21 result season.

In the coming session (current session), the trading spot band is between 16200 and 16350,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 16350 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 16200 are broken." said Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities.