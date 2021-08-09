Market View: Where are Nifty, Bank Nifty headed? Check support, resistance, pivot, range; charts, expert views

Nifty 50, Bank Nifty forecast: NSE Nifty 50 is expected to hit 16,500, shows the weekly options data, after having made a new all-time high of 16349.45, last week. The Bank Nifty is just 4 per cent away from its record high of 37708; experts say that the expected trading range for the current expiry for Bank Nifty can be 35800-36600. On the last weekly F&O expiry day (Thursday), Nifty settled near 16300 after surging to a fresh lifetime high of 16349.45; while Bank Nifty closed above 35,800 after hitting 36115.45. Taming the bears, overseas investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,210 crore in Indian markets in the first five trading sessions of August on the back of domestic factors.
Highlights
Nifty may test its support of 16200 and 16150 soon. Nifty will face resistance in the 16330-16350 range, once this resistance is crossed Nifty may see levels of 16400 and 16450. Longs can keep holding their positions as long as Nifty holds 15900 on a closing basis. It is advised to exit longs below 15900 on closing basis. Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities
Going ahead, we expect index to extend its northbound journey and gradually head towards our revised target of 16600 in the coming month as it is 138.2% extension of mid June rally (15450-15915) projected from June high of 15915 is placed at 16575. Thus temporary breather from here on should be capitalised to accumulate quality stocks amid progression of Q1FY21 result season.
"The Nifty current OI (open interest) is more than 25% higher than that seen in the July series. On similar lines, net longs from FIIs have also increased sharply. Till we do not see closure of positions, positive bias should continue. In fact, India VIX has moved below 13 levels and there is no sign of any caution despite the Nifty making fresh lifetime highs.Hence any temporary breather from here on should be capitalised to accumulate quality stocks amid progression of Q1FY21 result season.
In the coming session (current session), the trading spot band is between 16200 and 16350,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 16350 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 16200 are broken." said Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities.
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 16350 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 16500-16600 levels. However if index breaks below 16180 level it would witness profit booking which would take the index towards 16100-15900. Nifty is trading above 20 and 50 day SMA which are important short term moving averages, indicating positive bias in the short term. Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend in the medium term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 16500-16000 with a positive bias.
For Bank Nifty, the index has seen large PUT writing at 36000 strikes. It has considerably dragged its supports higher as well. The CALL writing is seen at 36400 and 36600 levels. The expected trading range for the week for Bank Nifty can be from 35800-36600. Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst and founder, Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services
Nifty has seen large PUT writing at 16200 and 16300 levels. This means that Nifty is dragged its supports higher for the week at 16200 unless a tactical shift occurs. This may also likely shift higher to 16300. The weekly options data suggest that the Nifty is opening up higher levels at 16400-16500 levels. The expected trading range as per options data as of Monday is 16200-16500 for Nifty. Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst and founder, Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services