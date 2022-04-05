Sensex and Nifty have started the week on a firm footing, rallying more than 2% each on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,335 points or 2.25% to close at 60,611 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 389 points or 2.17% to end at 18,053. India VIX, the volatility gauge, has slipped below 18 levels while Bank Nifty settled above 38, 600. Entering the second day of trade, domestic markets attempt to carry the momentum forward with SGX Nifty surging higher during the early hours of Tuesday. Global cues were mixed.

Global watch: On Wall Street, the NASDAQ index zoomed 1.9% on Monday, followed by S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. Among Asian stock markets Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red, KOSADQ index gained. Markets are closed in Hong Kong and China.

Technical take: Soaring higher with the help of bulls, the Nifty formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that technically, this pattern indicates a sharp upside breakout in the market. On the other hand, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities believes the Nifty is holding an uptrend formation but due to overbought texture, traders may prefer to book some profit at higher levels.

Levels to watch out for: Shrikant Chouhan sees 17880 as a crucial support level, and above the same, the index may touch the level of 18150-18200. “On the flip side, a quick intraday correction is not ruled out if the index trades below 17880 and below the same, it could retest the level of 17790-17750,” he added. Nagaraj Shetti said that the strength of the recent up-move indicates that the market is unlikely to show any sharp trend reversal around the hurdle of 18200 levels and could eventually be broken above the resistance over the period of time.

FII and DII trades: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers of domestic equities on Monday, for the fifth day running. FIIs pumped in Rs 1,152 crore into domestic stocks. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were also net buyers, pushing in Rs 1,675 crore.

Call and Put OI: For the April Futures & Options series, maximum call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 18,000 strike, followed by 19,000 strike. Put OI is the most at 17,500 strike, followed by 17,000 strike. “Massive unwinding of shorts seen in Bank nifty futures as OI has gone down to January and February levels,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. “Nifty futures too saw unwinding with PCROI moving higher to 1.35. Heavy addition was seen in 18000 puts and 18500 calls,” he added.