Nifty uptrend intact, index needs to breach 18050 again; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

Domestic headline indices witnessed profit-booking on Tuesday as Sensex and Nifty closed the day in the red. S&P BSE Sensex was down 435 points or 0.72% at 60,176 while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 96 points or 0.53% at 17,957. India VIX surged higher to finish above 18 levels. Entering Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was down more than 100 points, hinting at a continuation of Yesterday’s downward march. Global cues were also weak after Wall Street indices closed in the red. Investors reacted to the US Treasury yields hitting a multi-year high as US Fed Governor hinted at more hawkish moves.

Global watch: On Wall Street, NASDAQ was down 2.26% on Tuesday, followed by S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. Among Asian stock markets, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all in the red.

Technical take: With the Nifty 50 closing in the red on Tuesday, a reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily charts beside the long bull candle of the previous session, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “This indicates minor profit booking in the market from the highs. Tuesday’s weakness so far not damaged the recent uptrend status of the market,” he added.

Levels to watch out for: Although the medium-term texture of the market is seen to be positive, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said that as long as the Nifty 50 index is trading below the level of 18050, the correction could continue up to 17850-17750. “A fresh uptrend is possible only after the 18050 range breakout and could move up to 18130-18200,” he added. Meanwhile, Nagaraj Shetti believes one may expect range movement around 18200-17800 levels for the next few sessions with resistance at 18200.

FII and DII trades: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) continued to be net buyers of domestic equities for the sixth day running. FIIs pumped in Rs 374 crore into D-Street stocks on Tuesday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were net buyers too, DIIs pumped in Rs 105 crore.

Call and Put OI: For the April Futures & Options Series, maximum call OI is placed at 18000 strike, followed by 1900 strike. Put OI is the most at 17500 strike, this is followed by 18000 strike.