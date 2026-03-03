|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25,451.5
|25,411.39
|10
|25,543.68
|25,460.33
|20
|25,475.62
|25,437.77
|50
|25,420.45
|25,430.23
|100
|25,620.74
|25,300.77
|200
|24,703.84
|24,419.26
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Endurance Technologies
|2654.10
|-7.60
|-0.29
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|Apollo Tyres
|440.40
|-13.65
|-3.01
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36