NIFTY Transportation & Logistics Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
24579.6 Closed
-2.45-617.9
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

NIFTY Transportation & Logistics Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24,249.50₹24,936.65
₹24,579.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18,482.85₹26,459.70
₹24,579.60
Open Price
₹24,267.55
Prev. Close
₹25,197.50

NIFTY Transportation & Logistics Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525,451.525,411.39
1025,543.6825,460.33
2025,475.6225,437.77
5025,420.4525,430.23
10025,620.7425,300.77
20024,703.8424,419.26

NIFTY Transportation & Logistics Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

NIFTY Transportation & Logistics Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.06
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.29
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.68
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.80
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.18
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.46
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.67
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.86
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.97
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.30
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.90
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.93
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.01
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.15
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.16
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.33
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.36
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.41
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.44
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.05
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.11
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.36

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

