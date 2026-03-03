Facebook Pixel Code
12796.6 Closed
-1.46-189.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Total Market Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12,626.40₹12,886.90
₹12,796.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,954.70₹13,548.00
₹12,796.60
Open Price
₹12,630.25
Prev. Close
₹12,985.75

Nifty Total Market Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513,121.613,081.3
1013,137.4713,110
2013,134.7613,119.28
5013,166.1113,146.75
10013,231.0913,142.11
20013,100.2213,014.45

Nifty Total Market Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Total Market Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.21
IIFL Capital Services		315.9527.459.51
Sterlite Technologies		172.4513.278.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		28.011.897.24
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		670.8533.055.18
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.61
FDC		372.0515.404.32
BASF India		3589.40137.303.98
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.59
Finolex Cables		946.4532.753.58
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.06
Dynamatic Technologies		10307.00277.002.76
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.47
Ventive Hospitality		711.4016.702.40
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.36
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.33
Hindustan Zinc		617.6513.852.29
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.08
Craftsman Automation		7667.50141.501.88
Cello World		423.357.251.74
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.71
Hindalco Industries		940.0015.301.65
Acutaas Chemicals		2191.9033.101.53
Siemens Energy India		2972.7041.801.43
Astra Microwave Products		982.4013.801.42
Dilip Buildcon		421.405.401.30
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.26
Sheela Foam		554.256.751.23
Gokaldas Exports		647.307.601.19
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.16
Abbott India		26805.00275.001.04
Jain Irrigation Systems		35.520.351.00
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.6038.400.98
Clean Science & Technology		742.257.100.97
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1200.5010.800.91
Vardhman Textiles		547.504.950.91
Jindal Stainless		783.357.000.90
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.89
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.5015.500.89
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1405.5012.300.88
Oil India		488.054.150.86
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.83
Ramkrishna Forgings		556.054.250.77
SBFC Finance		93.780.690.74
Vedanta		723.354.950.69
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.67
eMudhra		430.902.800.65
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
Prism Johnson		126.570.800.64
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.408.100.63
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.61
Usha Martin		420.952.550.61
Avanti Feeds		1290.307.500.58
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
PTC Industries		18009.0073.000.41
ITC		314.901.300.41
Lupin		2311.109.200.40
Symphony		795.652.900.37
Vesuvius India		501.401.500.30
Alivus Life Sciences		914.352.550.28
Styrenix Performance Materials		1919.904.900.26
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.26
Cipla		1351.603.400.25
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.22
JSW Steel		1267.302.600.21
CCL Products India		1017.002.050.20
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.20
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.19
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.15
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.14
Triveni Engineering & Industries		395.400.500.13
Astral		1669.801.900.11
Karnataka Bank		203.040.160.08
V-Mart Retail		554.100.300.05
Diamond Power Infrastructure		137.000.050.04
Network18 Media & Investments		33.340.010.03
Belrise Industries		187.70-0.03-0.02
Arvind Fashions		440.05-0.15-0.03
FIEM Industries		2175.50-1.00-0.05
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.07
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.08
Mankind Pharma		2245.50-2.10-0.09
Westlife Foodworld		494.35-0.50-0.10
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
Shaily Engineering Plastics		1947.80-2.30-0.12
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
Data Patterns (India)		3204.30-5.90-0.18
Sai Life Science		996.35-1.90-0.19
Just Dial		549.10-1.05-0.19
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.24
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.25
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.29
Max Estates		401.65-1.20-0.30
Maharashtra Scooters		13218.00-41.00-0.31
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.32
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.32
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.32
Dhanuka Agritech		1011.90-3.40-0.33
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.36
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.36
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.38
Restaurant Brands Asia		63.28-0.27-0.42
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
Biocon		387.95-1.85-0.47
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.47
Thermax		3101.80-16.00-0.51
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.51
V-Guard Industries		311.60-1.60-0.51
Jindal Steel		1237.80-6.40-0.51
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.53
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.54
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.55
Jana Small Finance Bank		368.70-2.10-0.57
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.57
PVR INOX		1016.40-5.80-0.57
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.59
Innova Captab		664.30-3.95-0.59
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.60
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		344.15-2.10-0.61
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.62
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.62
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.63
Religare Enterprises		210.44-1.43-0.67
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.68
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1024.90-7.10-0.69
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.30-10.20-0.70
CMS Info Systems		301.45-2.15-0.71
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.72
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.72
Century Plyboards (India)		729.75-5.30-0.72
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.72
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.73
Au Small Finance Bank		951.25-7.10-0.74
Capri Global Capital		158.48-1.20-0.75
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.75
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.76
Global Health		1130.00-8.80-0.77
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.77
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		448.20-3.50-0.77
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.80
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.80
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.81
AGI Greenpac		530.55-4.35-0.81
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.82
Ather Energy		705.00-5.90-0.83
Axis Bank		1372.30-11.60-0.84
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.25-5.95-0.84
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.84
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.84
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.85
The Anup Engineering		1557.80-13.40-0.85
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.85
Infosys		1288.90-11.20-0.86
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.86
Tata Technologies		580.40-5.05-0.86
India Shelter Finance Corporation		727.15-6.35-0.87
Ajanta Pharma		2967.80-26.10-0.87
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.88
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		461.30-4.20-0.90
Surya Roshni		221.80-2.03-0.91
Medplus Health Services		839.85-7.75-0.91
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.91
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		125.92-1.16-0.91
Tech Mahindra		1345.40-12.40-0.91
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Tips Music		534.75-4.95-0.92
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.93
United Breweries		1589.90-15.10-0.94
HEG		572.25-5.45-0.94
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		243.73-2.31-0.94
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.94
Bajaj Electricals		361.25-3.55-0.97
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.97
Linde India		6664.50-65.50-0.97
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.98
CIE Automotive India		467.05-4.60-0.98
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.98
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Polyplex Corporation		839.90-8.40-0.99
Laurus Labs		1065.00-10.80-1.00
Hemisphere Properties India		139.98-1.42-1.00
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10695.00-109.00-1.01
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.02
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.02
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.03
Ipca Laboratories		1513.00-15.90-1.04
Ashoka Buildcon		128.67-1.35-1.04
IDBI Bank		114.79-1.22-1.05
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.06
Strides Pharma Science		842.45-9.10-1.07
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.07
Allied Blenders & Distillers		471.00-5.10-1.07
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.08
Bikaji Foods International		631.15-7.00-1.10
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.12
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.12
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.13
Go Digit General Insurance		331.95-3.80-1.13
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.14
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11220.00-131.00-1.15
Greenpanel Industries		203.36-2.37-1.15
Indo Count Industries		262.60-3.07-1.16
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.17
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.18
Wipro		198.57-2.39-1.19
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		119.93-1.46-1.20
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.21
JSW Infrastructure		251.70-3.10-1.22
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.23
Cemindia Projects		569.00-7.10-1.23
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		100.81-1.27-1.24
Sarda Energy & Minerals		544.70-6.90-1.25
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.26
Ajax Engineering		478.90-6.10-1.26
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.26
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		139.13-1.81-1.28
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
LTIMindtree		4404.40-57.60-1.29
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.30
HCL Technologies		1371.00-18.10-1.30
Alkem Laboratories		5566.00-73.50-1.30
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.31
Shriram Pistons & Rings		3076.00-40.90-1.31
Greaves Cotton		150.93-2.01-1.31
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.32
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.32
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.33
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.78-1.34
South Indian Bank		40.60-0.55-1.34
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.35
Granules India		574.40-7.85-1.35
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.36
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.60-6.35-1.38
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.38
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.39
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.40
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4426.40-62.90-1.40
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.41
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.41
Gallantt Ispat		568.25-8.15-1.41
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
CarTrade Tech		1775.50-25.50-1.42
Akzo Nobel India		2892.90-42.40-1.44
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1145.10-16.80-1.45
VIP Industries		352.35-5.20-1.45
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.46
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.46
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.47
ABB India		5983.00-90.00-1.48
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		65.94-0.99-1.48
IFB Industries		1081.20-16.30-1.49
Marksans Pharma		171.34-2.59-1.49
TD Power Systems		889.85-13.45-1.49
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.49
Graphite India		707.40-10.70-1.49
Gland Pharma		1794.80-27.40-1.50
Raymond Lifestyle		867.30-13.30-1.51
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.52
MSTC		450.25-6.95-1.52
Lux Industries		886.95-13.80-1.53
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.53
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.53
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.53
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
JSW Cement		123.14-1.94-1.55
Zydus Wellness		378.95-5.95-1.55
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.57
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.57
Websol Energy Systems		54.45-0.87-1.57
ACME Solar Holdings		232.28-3.72-1.58
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.60
Edelweiss Financial Services		112.59-1.83-1.60
Zydus Lifesciences		906.90-14.80-1.61
Concord Biotech		1200.90-19.70-1.61
Ganesh Housing		660.80-10.90-1.62
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		295.40-4.90-1.63
PNC Infratech		203.41-3.38-1.63
Mastek		1558.80-25.80-1.63
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.63
JM Financial		125.63-2.11-1.65
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		979.35-16.65-1.67
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.67
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.68
MTAR Technologies		3743.00-63.80-1.68
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Garware Technical Fibres		631.45-10.95-1.70
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Adani Enterprises		2124.60-37.20-1.72
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		73.80-1.29-1.72
BlackBuck		572.60-10.10-1.73
Anupam Rasayan India		1217.70-21.60-1.74
NMDC Steel		39.86-0.71-1.75
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.77
Pidilite Industries		1465.50-26.50-1.78
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1242.40-22.70-1.79
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.79
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.80
LMW		14497.00-266.00-1.80
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		860.65-15.90-1.81
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.81
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.81
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.82
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.83
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.84
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.84
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.84
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.84
Jubilant Pharmova		850.35-15.95-1.84
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		171.80-3.26-1.86
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.86
Electrosteel Castings		67.83-1.29-1.87
Samhi Hotels		159.44-3.06-1.88
Balaji Amines		1067.00-20.40-1.88
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.91
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		304.20-5.94-1.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.92
Ethos		2385.70-47.00-1.93
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.93
HG Infra Engineering		529.90-10.55-1.95
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.95
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.97
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.97
R R Kabel		1531.80-30.80-1.97
Indigo Paints		918.25-18.55-1.98
TeamLease Services		1195.20-24.20-1.98
Carborundum Universal		806.95-16.30-1.98
Bharat Bijlee		2398.30-48.70-1.99
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.99
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.00
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.66-2.31-2.01
City Union Bank		277.35-5.70-2.01
ITC Hotels		172.52-3.54-2.01
Quess Corp		191.80-3.94-2.01
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.02
GE Vernova T&D India		3772.40-77.80-2.02
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.02
India Cements		397.80-8.20-2.02
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.03
Cigniti Technologies		1151.50-23.80-2.03
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.04
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.05
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.05
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2301.80-48.10-2.05
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.06
RBL Bank		313.15-6.60-2.06
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		222.83-4.72-2.07
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Cera Sanitaryware		4784.80-101.60-2.08
Arvind		344.35-7.30-2.08
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2976.50-63.10-2.08
TARC		143.45-3.05-2.08
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.09
VST Industries		229.00-4.89-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		858.95-18.40-2.10
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.10
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3921.70-84.70-2.11
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.11
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.11
Azad Engineering		1677.00-36.20-2.11
Honeywell Automation India		30320.00-655.00-2.11
Healthcare Global Enterprises		559.95-12.15-2.12
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.13
Piramal Pharma		152.81-3.32-2.13
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.13
Atul		6531.00-143.00-2.14
Heritage Foods		311.55-6.80-2.14
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.14
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		869.55-19.15-2.15
SKF India		1700.00-37.50-2.16
KFIN Technologies		936.00-20.70-2.16
GHCL		468.75-10.45-2.18
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.18
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.19
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.20
Deepak Nitrite		1545.90-34.80-2.20
Vaibhav Global		220.52-4.95-2.20
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.22
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.23
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.23
Five-Star Business Finance		407.80-9.35-2.24
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.25
Siemens		3341.60-77.00-2.25
PTC India		162.76-3.76-2.26
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.26
DCB Bank		181.34-4.22-2.27
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.28
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.30
Gujarat Gas		398.05-9.35-2.30
Hikal		192.14-4.54-2.31
IDFC First Bank		71.78-1.70-2.31
Orient Cement		150.54-3.58-2.32
DCM Shriram		1013.10-24.10-2.32
LE Travenues Technology		166.40-3.96-2.32
Waaree Renewable Technologies		833.35-19.75-2.32
C.E. Info Systems		1010.00-24.10-2.33
Thyrocare Technologies		384.45-9.20-2.34
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.34
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.36
Syngene International		412.25-9.95-2.36
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.37
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.37
Epigral		870.55-21.25-2.38
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.38
Kalyani Steels		730.15-17.95-2.40
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.40
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.41
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.42
GMM Pfaudler		910.55-22.55-2.42
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.44
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.44
Embassy Developments		58.93-1.48-2.45
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.45-11.10-2.45
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.46
Shakti Pumps (India)		502.70-12.70-2.46
Bata India		769.50-19.50-2.47
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.66-4.17-2.47
AvenuesAI		16.17-0.41-2.47
Aarti Pharmalabs		705.75-17.95-2.48
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.48
Shyam Metalics and Energy		838.90-21.40-2.49
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.49
Sunteck Realty		391.05-10.05-2.51
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.51
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.52
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.53
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		979.10-25.40-2.53
Sobha		1359.60-35.50-2.54
Nesco		1095.10-28.50-2.54
Blue Dart Express		5537.50-145.00-2.55
Reliance Industries		1358.00-35.90-2.58
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.58
EPL		211.42-5.65-2.60
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.60
YES Bank		20.18-0.54-2.61
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		752.55-20.15-2.61
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.61
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.62
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.62
Refex Industries		214.91-5.78-2.62
Balrampur Chini Mills		458.25-12.35-2.62
Sammaan Capital		145.96-3.95-2.63
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.63
Aarti Drugs		357.30-9.70-2.64
Finolex Industries		180.35-4.90-2.65
Ion Exchange (India)		354.45-9.65-2.65
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.19-4.68-2.65
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.65
Sanofi India		3859.50-105.60-2.66
Minda Corporation		540.80-14.75-2.66
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.66
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.67
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		348.05-9.55-2.67
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.68
Time Technoplast		178.81-4.95-2.69
KRBL		330.50-9.15-2.69
Tata Investment Corporation		640.95-17.75-2.69
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.69
V2 Retail		1940.40-53.80-2.70
Jamna Auto Industries		143.42-4.01-2.72
Ganesha Ecosphere		752.10-21.05-2.72
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.74
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.74
Balu Forge Industries		472.30-13.35-2.75
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.75
Nazara Technologies		257.50-7.30-2.76
Aether Industries		932.15-26.45-2.76
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1309.50-37.30-2.77
Thomas Cook (India)		100.08-2.85-2.77
General Insurance Corporation of India		372.45-10.60-2.77
Shipping Corporation of India		256.15-7.32-2.78
G R Infraprojects		924.15-26.50-2.79
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.80
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		474.45-13.70-2.81
Jubilant Ingrevia		568.90-16.50-2.82
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
Thangamayil Jewellery		3846.60-112.60-2.84
Lloyds Enterprises		49.62-1.45-2.84
Va Tech Wabag		1228.40-35.90-2.84
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.84
Pearl Global Industries		1494.90-43.90-2.85
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2385.90-70.10-2.85
Manorama Industries		1385.60-40.70-2.85
Inox India		1129.70-33.30-2.86
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1072.70-31.60-2.86
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.87
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.87
Timken India		3373.10-99.80-2.87
Advent Hotels International		188.24-5.59-2.88
Avalon Technologies		989.70-29.50-2.89
Varroc Engineering		525.25-15.70-2.90
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.90
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.91
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.91
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
Bosch Home Comfort India		1367.50-41.20-2.92
Chalet Hotels		784.50-23.60-2.92
NLC India		252.45-7.60-2.92
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.93
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.93
Signatureglobal (India)		960.70-29.10-2.94
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.95
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1644.20-50.00-2.95
Supriya Lifescience		635.60-19.40-2.96
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.96
Tanla Platforms		441.55-13.45-2.96
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.98
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.98
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.65-8.75-2.99
Sundram Fasteners		846.95-26.20-3.00
Pricol		584.70-18.10-3.00
Cyient DLM		303.20-9.40-3.01
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.01
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.02
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.02
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.10-13.80-3.03
Ceigall India		275.15-8.75-3.08
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.50-38.40-3.08
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.08
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.08
Kaveri Seed Company		748.35-23.85-3.09
Welspun Enterprises		469.85-15.05-3.10
Latent View Analytics		326.75-10.45-3.10
DOMS Industries		2259.60-72.40-3.10
REC		338.95-10.85-3.10
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.11
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14693.00-471.00-3.11
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.80-46.50-3.13
Godrej Industries		961.85-31.20-3.14
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.45-17.95-3.15
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.15
Prince Pipes & Fittings		244.35-7.98-3.16
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.16
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.16
Orchid Pharma		600.10-19.65-3.17
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		317.75-10.40-3.17
Aarti Industries		432.95-14.20-3.18
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.19
Voltamp Transformers		8814.50-290.50-3.19
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.21
Tega Industries		1759.20-58.50-3.22
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.23
Senco Gold		307.00-10.25-3.23
Jindal Worldwide		23.88-0.80-3.24
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.25
The New India Assurance Company		142.52-4.78-3.25
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.26
Borosil Renewables		441.00-14.90-3.27
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Indegene		479.95-16.35-3.29
Happiest Minds Technologies		347.85-11.95-3.32
Central Bank of India		38.74-1.33-3.32
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
KNR Constructions		128.31-4.42-3.33
Garware Hi-Tech Films		4073.80-140.40-3.33
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.33
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.34
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.34
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		41.43-1.43-3.34
J Kumar Infraprojects		510.90-17.70-3.35
SKF India (Industrial)		2476.70-85.80-3.35
Rain Industries		143.65-4.99-3.36
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.36
Honasa Consumer		292.75-10.25-3.38
Oswal Pumps		304.95-10.70-3.39
Dodla Dairy		1127.80-39.70-3.40
Safari Industries (India)		1736.10-61.10-3.40
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.41
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.41
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.48-0.83-3.41
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.41
Alok Industries		13.81-0.49-3.43
Aurionpro Solutions		858.25-30.45-3.43
Indian Overseas Bank		35.20-1.25-3.43
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.43
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.44
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.44
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.60-4.34-3.45
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.59-5.46-3.45
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
Gateway Distriparks		56.80-2.04-3.47
UCO Bank		28.59-1.03-3.48
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.49
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.69-3.52
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.54
Aavas Financiers		1240.10-45.50-3.54
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.31-7.20-3.54
Swan Corp		368.80-13.60-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.59
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Puravankara		191.32-7.16-3.61
Rajesh Exports		138.62-5.19-3.61
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		718.15-26.90-3.61
RattanIndia Power		7.99-0.30-3.62
Skipper		353.05-13.30-3.63
ITI		260.50-9.80-3.63
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.65
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.65
Optiemus Infracom		398.70-15.10-3.65
Campus Activewear		250.05-9.50-3.66
Route Mobile		489.30-18.65-3.67
ASK Automotive		400.10-15.25-3.67
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.67
Power Mech Projects		2000.40-76.50-3.68
Eureka Forbes		458.20-17.60-3.70
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.72
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.73
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Choice International		709.25-27.60-3.75
Sapphire Foods India		196.61-7.68-3.76
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.76
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.78
Man Infraconstruction		102.31-4.03-3.79
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.90-3.81
SJVN		70.24-2.79-3.82
Lloyds Engineering Works		45.97-1.83-3.83
KSB		740.70-29.55-3.84
Devyani International		122.55-4.89-3.84
Sharda Motor Industries		896.25-35.75-3.84
JK Lakshmi Cement		686.65-27.40-3.84
Hindustan Construction Company		16.71-0.67-3.86
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Adani Energy Solutions		972.30-39.25-3.88
Shilpa Medicare		323.55-13.10-3.89
MOIL		295.00-11.95-3.89
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.91
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		200.45-8.17-3.92
Force Motors		23380.00-961.00-3.95
RHI Magnesita India		417.40-17.25-3.97
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.98
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		681.20-28.35-4.00
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.03
CSB Bank		381.40-16.00-4.03
Vinati Organics		1412.60-59.50-4.04
Vedant Fashions		374.20-15.75-4.04
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.05
Netweb Technologies India		3705.00-156.40-4.05
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		189.98-8.01-4.05
Inox Green Energy Services		162.25-6.87-4.06
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.07
Star Cement		205.42-8.79-4.10
TBO Tek		1175.60-50.20-4.10
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.11
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.12
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.13
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		188.51-8.14-4.14
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.87-1.72-4.14
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.51-5.27-4.16
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.18
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.68-2.69-4.18
Share India Securities		126.05-5.53-4.20
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.22
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.23
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.94-1.77-4.24
P N Gadgil Jewellers		528.60-23.40-4.24
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
Electronics Mart India		96.15-4.33-4.31
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		206.71-9.37-4.34
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.35
Archean Chemical Industries		551.10-25.05-4.35
JBM Auto		527.30-24.05-4.36
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		710.75-32.70-4.40
Sky Gold and Diamonds		345.40-15.95-4.41
Patel Engineering		26.37-1.22-4.42
Trident		24.44-1.14-4.46
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.46
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		120.05-5.65-4.49
RattanIndia Enterprises		27.40-1.29-4.50
Ola Electric Mobility		24.08-1.14-4.52
Gabriel India		953.55-45.25-4.53
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.56
Allcargo Logistics		8.05-0.39-4.62
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.62
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.64
JK Paper		345.15-16.80-4.64
Sharda Cropchem		1136.00-55.40-4.65
JK Tyre & Industries		477.75-23.35-4.66
AWL Agri Business		180.29-8.81-4.66
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.67
Banco Products (India)		593.60-29.35-4.71
Jai Balaji Industries		65.67-3.25-4.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3316.80-166.50-4.78
Datamatics Global Services		733.10-36.85-4.79
Sansera Engineering		2229.90-112.30-4.79
3M India		35675.00-1,830.00-4.88
Transrail Lighting		537.20-27.80-4.92
Valor Estate		108.16-5.62-4.94
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.95
Rallis India		262.55-13.70-4.96
Syrma SGS Technology		781.35-40.90-4.97
Reliance Infrastructure		85.87-4.51-4.99
TSF Investments		382.05-20.10-5.00
Subros		752.10-39.90-5.04
Godrej Agrovet		607.90-32.35-5.05
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.06
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.09
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		384.65-20.65-5.09
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.47-0.78-5.11
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.15
Fine Organic Industries		4467.20-243.10-5.16
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		115.93-6.32-5.17
Relaxo Footwears		330.05-18.05-5.19
MMTC		58.54-3.28-5.31
Lumax Auto Technologies		1663.90-93.50-5.32
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		99.15-5.59-5.34
National Fertilizers		73.19-4.13-5.34
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.34
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.49
Asahi India Glass		850.85-49.85-5.53
Tilaknagar Industries		428.70-25.20-5.55
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.60
PC Jeweller		9.36-0.56-5.65
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
Neogen Chemicals		1380.90-83.40-5.70
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		454.35-27.50-5.71
Paradeep Phosphates		114.54-6.96-5.73
GMR Power and Urban Infra		113.14-7.14-5.94
IFCI		56.34-3.64-6.07
Viyash Scientific		199.94-13.14-6.17
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28
KPI Green Energy		361.80-24.35-6.31
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.36
RailTel Corporation of India		293.55-20.10-6.41
Birla Corporation		936.30-64.30-6.43
Kitex Garments		169.85-11.87-6.53
RateGain Travel Technologies		493.75-35.60-6.73
India Glycols		896.85-65.15-6.77
Easy Trip Planners		7.99-0.63-7.31
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		918.55-79.50-7.97

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
