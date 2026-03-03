|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13,121.6
|13,081.3
|10
|13,137.47
|13,110
|20
|13,134.76
|13,119.28
|50
|13,166.11
|13,146.75
|100
|13,231.09
|13,142.11
|200
|13,100.22
|13,014.45
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|IIFL Capital Services
|315.95
|27.45
|9.51
|Sterlite Technologies
|172.45
|13.27
|8.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|28.01
|1.89
|7.24
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|670.85
|33.05
|5.18
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|FDC
|372.05
|15.40
|4.32
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Finolex Cables
|946.45
|32.75
|3.58
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|Dynamatic Technologies
|10307.00
|277.00
|2.76
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|Ventive Hospitality
|711.40
|16.70
|2.40
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Craftsman Automation
|7667.50
|141.50
|1.88
|Cello World
|423.35
|7.25
|1.74
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Acutaas Chemicals
|2191.90
|33.10
|1.53
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Astra Microwave Products
|982.40
|13.80
|1.42
|Dilip Buildcon
|421.40
|5.40
|1.30
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|Sheela Foam
|554.25
|6.75
|1.23
|Gokaldas Exports
|647.30
|7.60
|1.19
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|35.52
|0.35
|1.00
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|Clean Science & Technology
|742.25
|7.10
|0.97
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1200.50
|10.80
|0.91
|Vardhman Textiles
|547.50
|4.95
|0.91
|Jindal Stainless
|783.35
|7.00
|0.90
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1405.50
|12.30
|0.88
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|556.05
|4.25
|0.77
|SBFC Finance
|93.78
|0.69
|0.74
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|eMudhra
|430.90
|2.80
|0.65
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|Prism Johnson
|126.57
|0.80
|0.64
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|Usha Martin
|420.95
|2.55
|0.61
|Avanti Feeds
|1290.30
|7.50
|0.58
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|PTC Industries
|18009.00
|73.00
|0.41
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Symphony
|795.65
|2.90
|0.37
|Vesuvius India
|501.40
|1.50
|0.30
|Alivus Life Sciences
|914.35
|2.55
|0.28
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1919.90
|4.90
|0.26
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|CCL Products India
|1017.00
|2.05
|0.20
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|395.40
|0.50
|0.13
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|Karnataka Bank
|203.04
|0.16
|0.08
|V-Mart Retail
|554.10
|0.30
|0.05
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|137.00
|0.05
|0.04
|Network18 Media & Investments
|33.34
|0.01
|0.03
|Belrise Industries
|187.70
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Arvind Fashions
|440.05
|-0.15
|-0.03
|FIEM Industries
|2175.50
|-1.00
|-0.05
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Westlife Foodworld
|494.35
|-0.50
|-0.10
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1947.80
|-2.30
|-0.12
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|Data Patterns (India)
|3204.30
|-5.90
|-0.18
|Sai Life Science
|996.35
|-1.90
|-0.19
|Just Dial
|549.10
|-1.05
|-0.19
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Endurance Technologies
|2654.10
|-7.60
|-0.29
|Max Estates
|401.65
|-1.20
|-0.30
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13218.00
|-41.00
|-0.31
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1011.90
|-3.40
|-0.33
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|63.28
|-0.27
|-0.42
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|Thermax
|3101.80
|-16.00
|-0.51
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|368.70
|-2.10
|-0.57
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Innova Captab
|664.30
|-3.95
|-0.59
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|344.15
|-2.10
|-0.61
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|Religare Enterprises
|210.44
|-1.43
|-0.67
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1024.90
|-7.10
|-0.69
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1445.30
|-10.20
|-0.70
|CMS Info Systems
|301.45
|-2.15
|-0.71
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|Capri Global Capital
|158.48
|-1.20
|-0.75
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Global Health
|1130.00
|-8.80
|-0.77
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|448.20
|-3.50
|-0.77
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|AGI Greenpac
|530.55
|-4.35
|-0.81
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.25
|-5.95
|-0.84
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|The Anup Engineering
|1557.80
|-13.40
|-0.85
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|727.15
|-6.35
|-0.87
|Ajanta Pharma
|2967.80
|-26.10
|-0.87
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|461.30
|-4.20
|-0.90
|Surya Roshni
|221.80
|-2.03
|-0.91
|Medplus Health Services
|839.85
|-7.75
|-0.91
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|125.92
|-1.16
|-0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Tips Music
|534.75
|-4.95
|-0.92
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|HEG
|572.25
|-5.45
|-0.94
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|243.73
|-2.31
|-0.94
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|Bajaj Electricals
|361.25
|-3.55
|-0.97
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|Linde India
|6664.50
|-65.50
|-0.97
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|CIE Automotive India
|467.05
|-4.60
|-0.98
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Polyplex Corporation
|839.90
|-8.40
|-0.99
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|Hemisphere Properties India
|139.98
|-1.42
|-1.00
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Patanjali Foods
|502.80
|-5.20
|-1.02
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|Ashoka Buildcon
|128.67
|-1.35
|-1.04
|IDBI Bank
|114.79
|-1.22
|-1.05
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Strides Pharma Science
|842.45
|-9.10
|-1.07
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|471.00
|-5.10
|-1.07
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|Bikaji Foods International
|631.15
|-7.00
|-1.10
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|Go Digit General Insurance
|331.95
|-3.80
|-1.13
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11220.00
|-131.00
|-1.15
|Greenpanel Industries
|203.36
|-2.37
|-1.15
|Indo Count Industries
|262.60
|-3.07
|-1.16
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|119.93
|-1.46
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.70
|-3.10
|-1.22
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|Cemindia Projects
|569.00
|-7.10
|-1.23
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|100.81
|-1.27
|-1.24
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|544.70
|-6.90
|-1.25
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Ajax Engineering
|478.90
|-6.10
|-1.26
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|139.13
|-1.81
|-1.28
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|325.70
|-4.30
|-1.30
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|Shriram Pistons & Rings
|3076.00
|-40.90
|-1.31
|Greaves Cotton
|150.93
|-2.01
|-1.31
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.28
|-0.78
|-1.34
|South Indian Bank
|40.60
|-0.55
|-1.34
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|Granules India
|574.40
|-7.85
|-1.35
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.60
|-6.35
|-1.38
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4426.40
|-62.90
|-1.40
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|Gallantt Ispat
|568.25
|-8.15
|-1.41
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|CarTrade Tech
|1775.50
|-25.50
|-1.42
|Akzo Nobel India
|2892.90
|-42.40
|-1.44
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1145.10
|-16.80
|-1.45
|VIP Industries
|352.35
|-5.20
|-1.45
|Hexaware Technologies
|466.60
|-6.90
|-1.46
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|65.94
|-0.99
|-1.48
|IFB Industries
|1081.20
|-16.30
|-1.49
|Marksans Pharma
|171.34
|-2.59
|-1.49
|TD Power Systems
|889.85
|-13.45
|-1.49
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Graphite India
|707.40
|-10.70
|-1.49
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|Raymond Lifestyle
|867.30
|-13.30
|-1.51
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|MSTC
|450.25
|-6.95
|-1.52
|Lux Industries
|886.95
|-13.80
|-1.53
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|JSW Cement
|123.14
|-1.94
|-1.55
|Zydus Wellness
|378.95
|-5.95
|-1.55
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|Websol Energy Systems
|54.45
|-0.87
|-1.57
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.28
|-3.72
|-1.58
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|112.59
|-1.83
|-1.60
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|Concord Biotech
|1200.90
|-19.70
|-1.61
|Ganesh Housing
|660.80
|-10.90
|-1.62
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|295.40
|-4.90
|-1.63
|PNC Infratech
|203.41
|-3.38
|-1.63
|Mastek
|1558.80
|-25.80
|-1.63
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|JM Financial
|125.63
|-2.11
|-1.65
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|979.35
|-16.65
|-1.67
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|MTAR Technologies
|3743.00
|-63.80
|-1.68
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Garware Technical Fibres
|631.45
|-10.95
|-1.70
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|73.80
|-1.29
|-1.72
|BlackBuck
|572.60
|-10.10
|-1.73
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1217.70
|-21.60
|-1.74
|NMDC Steel
|39.86
|-0.71
|-1.75
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1242.40
|-22.70
|-1.79
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|Sagility
|38.84
|-0.71
|-1.80
|LMW
|14497.00
|-266.00
|-1.80
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|860.65
|-15.90
|-1.81
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|Jubilant Pharmova
|850.35
|-15.95
|-1.84
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|171.80
|-3.26
|-1.86
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Electrosteel Castings
|67.83
|-1.29
|-1.87
|Samhi Hotels
|159.44
|-3.06
|-1.88
|Balaji Amines
|1067.00
|-20.40
|-1.88
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|304.20
|-5.94
|-1.92
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|Ethos
|2385.70
|-47.00
|-1.93
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|HG Infra Engineering
|529.90
|-10.55
|-1.95
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|R R Kabel
|1531.80
|-30.80
|-1.97
|Indigo Paints
|918.25
|-18.55
|-1.98
|TeamLease Services
|1195.20
|-24.20
|-1.98
|Carborundum Universal
|806.95
|-16.30
|-1.98
|Bharat Bijlee
|2398.30
|-48.70
|-1.99
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|112.66
|-2.31
|-2.01
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|Quess Corp
|191.80
|-3.94
|-2.01
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3772.40
|-77.80
|-2.02
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|India Cements
|397.80
|-8.20
|-2.02
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|Cigniti Technologies
|1151.50
|-23.80
|-2.03
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2301.80
|-48.10
|-2.05
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|222.83
|-4.72
|-2.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4784.80
|-101.60
|-2.08
|Arvind
|344.35
|-7.30
|-2.08
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|2976.50
|-63.10
|-2.08
|TARC
|143.45
|-3.05
|-2.08
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|VST Industries
|229.00
|-4.89
|-2.09
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|858.95
|-18.40
|-2.10
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|3921.70
|-84.70
|-2.11
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Azad Engineering
|1677.00
|-36.20
|-2.11
|Honeywell Automation India
|30320.00
|-655.00
|-2.11
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|559.95
|-12.15
|-2.12
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1346.50
|-29.30
|-2.13
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|Atul
|6531.00
|-143.00
|-2.14
|Heritage Foods
|311.55
|-6.80
|-2.14
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|869.55
|-19.15
|-2.15
|SKF India
|1700.00
|-37.50
|-2.16
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|-20.70
|-2.16
|GHCL
|468.75
|-10.45
|-2.18
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|Deepak Nitrite
|1545.90
|-34.80
|-2.20
|Vaibhav Global
|220.52
|-4.95
|-2.20
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|Five-Star Business Finance
|407.80
|-9.35
|-2.24
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|PTC India
|162.76
|-3.76
|-2.26
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|DCB Bank
|181.34
|-4.22
|-2.27
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Gujarat Gas
|398.05
|-9.35
|-2.30
|Hikal
|192.14
|-4.54
|-2.31
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|Orient Cement
|150.54
|-3.58
|-2.32
|DCM Shriram
|1013.10
|-24.10
|-2.32
|LE Travenues Technology
|166.40
|-3.96
|-2.32
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|833.35
|-19.75
|-2.32
|C.E. Info Systems
|1010.00
|-24.10
|-2.33
|Thyrocare Technologies
|384.45
|-9.20
|-2.34
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|Epigral
|870.55
|-21.25
|-2.38
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|Kalyani Steels
|730.15
|-17.95
|-2.40
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|GMM Pfaudler
|910.55
|-22.55
|-2.42
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Waaree Energies
|2643.30
|-66.00
|-2.44
|Embassy Developments
|58.93
|-1.48
|-2.45
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.45
|-11.10
|-2.45
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|502.70
|-12.70
|-2.46
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|164.66
|-4.17
|-2.47
|AvenuesAI
|16.17
|-0.41
|-2.47
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|705.75
|-17.95
|-2.48
|Premier Energies
|712.85
|-18.15
|-2.48
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|838.90
|-21.40
|-2.49
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Sunteck Realty
|391.05
|-10.05
|-2.51
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|979.10
|-25.40
|-2.53
|Sobha
|1359.60
|-35.50
|-2.54
|Nesco
|1095.10
|-28.50
|-2.54
|Blue Dart Express
|5537.50
|-145.00
|-2.55
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|EPL
|211.42
|-5.65
|-2.60
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|752.55
|-20.15
|-2.61
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|Refex Industries
|214.91
|-5.78
|-2.62
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|458.25
|-12.35
|-2.62
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Aarti Drugs
|357.30
|-9.70
|-2.64
|Finolex Industries
|180.35
|-4.90
|-2.65
|Ion Exchange (India)
|354.45
|-9.65
|-2.65
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.19
|-4.68
|-2.65
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Sanofi India
|3859.50
|-105.60
|-2.66
|Minda Corporation
|540.80
|-14.75
|-2.66
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|NTPC Green Energy
|87.73
|-2.41
|-2.67
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|348.05
|-9.55
|-2.67
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.74
|-5.01
|-2.68
|Time Technoplast
|178.81
|-4.95
|-2.69
|KRBL
|330.50
|-9.15
|-2.69
|Tata Investment Corporation
|640.95
|-17.75
|-2.69
|Afcons Infrastructure
|284.30
|-7.85
|-2.69
|V2 Retail
|1940.40
|-53.80
|-2.70
|Jamna Auto Industries
|143.42
|-4.01
|-2.72
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|752.10
|-21.05
|-2.72
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|Balu Forge Industries
|472.30
|-13.35
|-2.75
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Nazara Technologies
|257.50
|-7.30
|-2.76
|Aether Industries
|932.15
|-26.45
|-2.76
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1309.50
|-37.30
|-2.77
|Thomas Cook (India)
|100.08
|-2.85
|-2.77
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|372.45
|-10.60
|-2.77
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.15
|-7.32
|-2.78
|G R Infraprojects
|924.15
|-26.50
|-2.79
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|474.45
|-13.70
|-2.81
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|568.90
|-16.50
|-2.82
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|3846.60
|-112.60
|-2.84
|Lloyds Enterprises
|49.62
|-1.45
|-2.84
|Va Tech Wabag
|1228.40
|-35.90
|-2.84
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|Pearl Global Industries
|1494.90
|-43.90
|-2.85
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2385.90
|-70.10
|-2.85
|Manorama Industries
|1385.60
|-40.70
|-2.85
|Inox India
|1129.70
|-33.30
|-2.86
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1072.70
|-31.60
|-2.86
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|Advent Hotels International
|188.24
|-5.59
|-2.88
|Avalon Technologies
|989.70
|-29.50
|-2.89
|Varroc Engineering
|525.25
|-15.70
|-2.90
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1367.50
|-41.20
|-2.92
|Chalet Hotels
|784.50
|-23.60
|-2.92
|NLC India
|252.45
|-7.60
|-2.92
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|960.70
|-29.10
|-2.94
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1644.20
|-50.00
|-2.95
|Supriya Lifescience
|635.60
|-19.40
|-2.96
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Tanla Platforms
|441.55
|-13.45
|-2.96
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|283.65
|-8.75
|-2.99
|Sundram Fasteners
|846.95
|-26.20
|-3.00
|Pricol
|584.70
|-18.10
|-3.00
|Cyient DLM
|303.20
|-9.40
|-3.01
|Apollo Tyres
|440.40
|-13.65
|-3.01
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.10
|-13.80
|-3.03
|Ceigall India
|275.15
|-8.75
|-3.08
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Kaveri Seed Company
|748.35
|-23.85
|-3.09
|Welspun Enterprises
|469.85
|-15.05
|-3.10
|Latent View Analytics
|326.75
|-10.45
|-3.10
|DOMS Industries
|2259.60
|-72.40
|-3.10
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14693.00
|-471.00
|-3.11
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.80
|-46.50
|-3.13
|Godrej Industries
|961.85
|-31.20
|-3.14
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.45
|-17.95
|-3.15
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|244.35
|-7.98
|-3.16
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|Orchid Pharma
|600.10
|-19.65
|-3.17
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|317.75
|-10.40
|-3.17
|Aarti Industries
|432.95
|-14.20
|-3.18
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Voltamp Transformers
|8814.50
|-290.50
|-3.19
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|Tega Industries
|1759.20
|-58.50
|-3.22
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|Senco Gold
|307.00
|-10.25
|-3.23
|Jindal Worldwide
|23.88
|-0.80
|-3.24
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|The New India Assurance Company
|142.52
|-4.78
|-3.25
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Borosil Renewables
|441.00
|-14.90
|-3.27
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Indegene
|479.95
|-16.35
|-3.29
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|Central Bank of India
|38.74
|-1.33
|-3.32
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|KNR Constructions
|128.31
|-4.42
|-3.33
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|4073.80
|-140.40
|-3.33
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|41.43
|-1.43
|-3.34
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|510.90
|-17.70
|-3.35
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2476.70
|-85.80
|-3.35
|Rain Industries
|143.65
|-4.99
|-3.36
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Honasa Consumer
|292.75
|-10.25
|-3.38
|Oswal Pumps
|304.95
|-10.70
|-3.39
|Dodla Dairy
|1127.80
|-39.70
|-3.40
|Safari Industries (India)
|1736.10
|-61.10
|-3.40
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|23.48
|-0.83
|-3.41
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|Alok Industries
|13.81
|-0.49
|-3.43
|Aurionpro Solutions
|858.25
|-30.45
|-3.43
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.20
|-1.25
|-3.43
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|121.60
|-4.34
|-3.45
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|152.59
|-5.46
|-3.45
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.80
|-2.04
|-3.47
|UCO Bank
|28.59
|-1.03
|-3.48
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Aavas Financiers
|1240.10
|-45.50
|-3.54
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.31
|-7.20
|-3.54
|Swan Corp
|368.80
|-13.60
|-3.56
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Puravankara
|191.32
|-7.16
|-3.61
|Rajesh Exports
|138.62
|-5.19
|-3.61
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|RattanIndia Power
|7.99
|-0.30
|-3.62
|Skipper
|353.05
|-13.30
|-3.63
|ITI
|260.50
|-9.80
|-3.63
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|Optiemus Infracom
|398.70
|-15.10
|-3.65
|Campus Activewear
|250.05
|-9.50
|-3.66
|Route Mobile
|489.30
|-18.65
|-3.67
|ASK Automotive
|400.10
|-15.25
|-3.67
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|Power Mech Projects
|2000.40
|-76.50
|-3.68
|Eureka Forbes
|458.20
|-17.60
|-3.70
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Choice International
|709.25
|-27.60
|-3.75
|Sapphire Foods India
|196.61
|-7.68
|-3.76
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|Man Infraconstruction
|102.31
|-4.03
|-3.79
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81
|SJVN
|70.24
|-2.79
|-3.82
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|45.97
|-1.83
|-3.83
|KSB
|740.70
|-29.55
|-3.84
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|Sharda Motor Industries
|896.25
|-35.75
|-3.84
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|686.65
|-27.40
|-3.84
|Hindustan Construction Company
|16.71
|-0.67
|-3.86
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|Shilpa Medicare
|323.55
|-13.10
|-3.89
|MOIL
|295.00
|-11.95
|-3.89
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|200.45
|-8.17
|-3.92
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|RHI Magnesita India
|417.40
|-17.25
|-3.97
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|681.20
|-28.35
|-4.00
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|CSB Bank
|381.40
|-16.00
|-4.03
|Vinati Organics
|1412.60
|-59.50
|-4.04
|Vedant Fashions
|374.20
|-15.75
|-4.04
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|Netweb Technologies India
|3705.00
|-156.40
|-4.05
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|189.98
|-8.01
|-4.05
|Inox Green Energy Services
|162.25
|-6.87
|-4.06
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|Star Cement
|205.42
|-8.79
|-4.10
|TBO Tek
|1175.60
|-50.20
|-4.10
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|188.51
|-8.14
|-4.14
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.87
|-1.72
|-4.14
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.51
|-5.27
|-4.16
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|61.68
|-2.69
|-4.18
|Share India Securities
|126.05
|-5.53
|-4.20
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.94
|-1.77
|-4.24
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|528.60
|-23.40
|-4.24
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|Electronics Mart India
|96.15
|-4.33
|-4.31
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|206.71
|-9.37
|-4.34
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|Archean Chemical Industries
|551.10
|-25.05
|-4.35
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|710.75
|-32.70
|-4.40
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|345.40
|-15.95
|-4.41
|Patel Engineering
|26.37
|-1.22
|-4.42
|Trident
|24.44
|-1.14
|-4.46
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|120.05
|-5.65
|-4.49
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|27.40
|-1.29
|-4.50
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|Gabriel India
|953.55
|-45.25
|-4.53
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|Allcargo Logistics
|8.05
|-0.39
|-4.62
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|JK Paper
|345.15
|-16.80
|-4.64
|Sharda Cropchem
|1136.00
|-55.40
|-4.65
|JK Tyre & Industries
|477.75
|-23.35
|-4.66
|AWL Agri Business
|180.29
|-8.81
|-4.66
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|Banco Products (India)
|593.60
|-29.35
|-4.71
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.67
|-3.25
|-4.72
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|Datamatics Global Services
|733.10
|-36.85
|-4.79
|Sansera Engineering
|2229.90
|-112.30
|-4.79
|3M India
|35675.00
|-1,830.00
|-4.88
|Transrail Lighting
|537.20
|-27.80
|-4.92
|Valor Estate
|108.16
|-5.62
|-4.94
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|Rallis India
|262.55
|-13.70
|-4.96
|Syrma SGS Technology
|781.35
|-40.90
|-4.97
|Reliance Infrastructure
|85.87
|-4.51
|-4.99
|TSF Investments
|382.05
|-20.10
|-5.00
|Subros
|752.10
|-39.90
|-5.04
|Godrej Agrovet
|607.90
|-32.35
|-5.05
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.53
|-11.54
|-5.06
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|384.65
|-20.65
|-5.09
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|Fine Organic Industries
|4467.20
|-243.10
|-5.16
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|115.93
|-6.32
|-5.17
|Relaxo Footwears
|330.05
|-18.05
|-5.19
|MMTC
|58.54
|-3.28
|-5.31
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1663.90
|-93.50
|-5.32
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|99.15
|-5.59
|-5.34
|National Fertilizers
|73.19
|-4.13
|-5.34
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|Asahi India Glass
|850.85
|-49.85
|-5.53
|Tilaknagar Industries
|428.70
|-25.20
|-5.55
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|PC Jeweller
|9.36
|-0.56
|-5.65
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|Neogen Chemicals
|1380.90
|-83.40
|-5.70
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|454.35
|-27.50
|-5.71
|Paradeep Phosphates
|114.54
|-6.96
|-5.73
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|113.14
|-7.14
|-5.94
|IFCI
|56.34
|-3.64
|-6.07
|Viyash Scientific
|199.94
|-13.14
|-6.17
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|KPI Green Energy
|361.80
|-24.35
|-6.31
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.55
|-20.10
|-6.41
|Birla Corporation
|936.30
|-64.30
|-6.43
|Kitex Garments
|169.85
|-11.87
|-6.53
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|493.75
|-35.60
|-6.73
|India Glycols
|896.85
|-65.15
|-6.77
|Easy Trip Planners
|7.99
|-0.63
|-7.31
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|918.55
|-79.50
|-7.97