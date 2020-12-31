Nifty tops 14,000, scales fresh record high on F&O expiry day; may soon test 14,150

So far this calendar year, both Sensex and Nifty have rallied 15 per cent despite coronavirus-induced volatility in the share markets across the world

NSE Nifty made a new record and breached the 14,000-point milestone today, with the Indian share markets trading higher on the last day of the calendar year 2020. BSE Sensex was trading at its record high level of 47860.3, while the broader Nifty 50 index hit 14,009 points. In the opening deals today, Nifty was just shy of 14,000, and hit a fresh high of 13,997.85 level. Last month on November 24, Nifty 50 closed above the crucial 13,000 level for the first time ever at 13,055, while it breached 13,000 level on the downside in the following week.

The broader Nifty 50 index reclaimed this crucial level on December 1, 2020 and since then it has been trading above the crucial level of 13,000. Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said that the Nifty is trading very close to the 14000 level, if it can sustain above this on a closing basis, then it may go up further to levels closer to 14100-14150. “The overall market remains bullish with good support at the 13550-13600 zone,” said Manish Hathiramani.

So far this calendar year, both Sensex and Nifty have rallied 15 per cent despite coronavirus-induced volatility in the share markets across the world. Today, headline indices were seen trading volatile due to monthly and quarterly expiry of F&O contracts. In the previous session Nifty reached to 13,997 level while today it surpassed to scale an all-time high of 13,997.85. Seeing the current market scenario, Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, sees the short and medium term trend of the market positive with high volatility on cards.

It took Nifty 50 a little over a month to mount 14,000 from 13,000 levels. It may be noted that from the March lows of 7,511.10, Nifty 50 index has rallied 83 per cent. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said that it is hard to predict how the market will behave next year. Factors such as twists and turns in the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccine, recovery in growth and earnings, upcoming Union Budget, monetary policy, the monetary stance of the Fed, will influence and impact the stock market. “Investors may partially book some profit but remain invested in high-quality names, particularly in private sector banking, IT, telecom, pharma and consumer goods. In a market like this, it is important to continue with SIPs,” V K Vijayakumar said.