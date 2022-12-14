Nifty to reclaim or 18700 or bears to drag index below 18400? 7 things to know before share market opens

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green amid strong global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 84 pts or 0.45% up at 18785 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 51 points to 62,130, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.60 points at 18,497. “Traders are advised to focus on stock-specific actions; because even if we are not witnessing bigger moves in moves, a lot of thematic moves have started to cut loose. In fact, taking a glance at the Nifty Midcap50 index, we reiterate that stocks from the cash segment are providing excellent opportunities. Hence, identifying such key movers is the key for momentum traders,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

Key things to know before share market opens

Global market watch: Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Wall Street indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.26% while the Topix was 0.24% higher. South Korea’s Kospi also rose 0.7%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was just above the flatline. US stocks rose overnight after an unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Federal Reserve could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes, but concerns remained thar Fed could stay aggressive. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.01%.

Nifty technical view: A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart on Tuesday which is indicating a comeback of bulls after a small downward correction. “This pattern indicates a false downside breakout of the support and such actions more often result in sharp upside movement. The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and a sustainable move above the hurdle of 18650 is expected to be an upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance. The said upside breakout is likely to open doors for new all-time highs in the near term, ” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Levels to watch: “Bears remain in trap as 18350 levels are sustained. Volume profile indicates these levels are strong support for the coming days and stock-specific action would drive the market. On the derivatives front, the highest call OI is at 18700 strike price, followed by 18800 strike prices. While on the put side, highest OI remains at 18500, followed by 18400 strike price. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 43300 levels while resistance is placed at 44600. As December comes to a close, the Indian equities market continues to be the strongest among its international counterparts thanks to multi-month highs in the Bank Nifty. Auto ancillaries and Metal may outperform in the near term,” said Om Mehra, Technical Associate, Choice Broking.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 619.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 36.75 crore on 13 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC are the three stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for 14 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

US inflation subsides: US consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, resulting in the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year and giving the Federal Reserve cover on Wednesday to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases. The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October. Gasoline prices dropped 2.0% after rising 4.0% in October. The cost of natural gas fell as did prices for electricity.

US Fed meet: After four consecutive mega-hikes of 75 basis points, the market is expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to moderate the pace of hikes to 50 bps amid early signs of moderation in inflation. The outcome of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). last meeting of 2022, would be known today midnight. “Any upside surprises to the November US CPI inflation print, due just before the FOMC, would trigger a more hawkish bias to the Fed Chairs’ statement in the press conference. The robust labour market and other activity indicators continue to point towards a possibility of a higher terminal Fed rate in the coming FOMC,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note.