Nifty to fall below 18400 or bulls to stage a comeback? 9 things to know before share market opening bell

Indian benchmark indices are likely to witness a tepid start, hinted SGX Nifty. Amid weak global cues, Nifty futures were trading 31 pts or 0.17% lower at 18559 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 389 points to 62,181, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 113 points to 18,497. “We expect the consolidative mode to continue till key central banks like US Fed, ECB, BoE outcome this week. We expect weakness in tech stocks to continue on account of weak growth outlook, FMCG stocks are expected to do well on the back of fall in commodity prices and improving demand,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Key things to know before share market opens

Global market watch: Shares in the Asia-Pacific declined on Monday as investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting and US inflation data this week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.14% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225′s fell 0.36%. South Korean benchmark Kospi shed 0.69%, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.46%. Over in the US, the major Wall Street indices fell on Friday to clinch a losing week, snapping a two-week winning streak. The Dow fell 2.77%, suffering its worst stretch since September, and the S&P 500 fell 3.37%, suffering its worst stretch since September. The Nasdaq composite fell 3.99%, suffering its worst weekly stretch in a month.

Nifty technical view: A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates downside breakout of the range bound movement of the last few sessions. This is not a good sign and point towards more weakness in the short term. Nifty on the weekly chart formed a reasonable negative candle last week, that is placed beside the long bull candle of the previous week. This signals that the market is now preparing for more weakness this week, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Key levels to watch: “Volume profile indicates (Nifty) index may find support around 18400-18450 zone. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 43400-43500 zones while resistance is placed at 43800-43900 levels. The long-term investor may appear to have slightly changed in its investment approach as selective mid-cap and small-cap stocks currently look appealing,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 158.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 501.63 crore on 9 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

IPO Watch: India’s largest winemaker and seller, Sula Vineyards’ IPO will open for subscription on 12 December, and will close on 14 December. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 340-357 per share. Abans Holdings, a part of Abans Group, will be the second company to launch its IPO this week. Abans Holdings IPO will also open for subscription on 12 December, and will close on 15 December.

CPI Inflation: The statistics ministry will release CPI inflation data for the month of November. India consumer price inflation or retail inflation is expected to have cooled off to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly on account of moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band all year, and this has triggered 225 basis points of interest rate rises to the repo rate so far, taking it to 6.25%. The Reuters poll of 45 economists predicted the second consecutive decline in inflation to an annual 6.40% from 6.77% in October. Forecasts were in a 6.00%-7.02% range.

IIP Growth: The statistics ministry will also release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for October on 12 December, which is expected to show that industrial output contracted marginally after growing by 3.1 percent in September, according to analysts. Data released on 30 November showed that India’s core sector growth slowed to a 20-month low of 0.1% in October, with the overall index of the core industries staying unchanged from the previous month at 138.0. The eight core industries hold 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Oil prices jump: Crude oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports. Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3%.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Delta Corp Ltd, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) are the four stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for 12 December, Monday. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.