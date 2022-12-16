Nifty to fall below 18400 or bulls to stage a comeback? 8 things to know before market opening bell

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open in red amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domesitc equity market as Nifty futures traded 0.35% lower at 18395 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex plunged 879 points to 61,799, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 245 points to 18,415. “Structurally, the Nifty index is moving down towards the lower end of the short-term consolidation range i.e. 18300. Buying support can be expected again near 18300. Overall, the short-term consolidation range of 18300-18700 remains intact,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Key things to know before market opens

Global market watch: Asia-Pacific markets traded lower in early trade as recession fears grow. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.44%, leading losses in the region, while South Korea’s Kospi in South Korea fell 0.69%. Overnight in the US, stocks closed sharply lower, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.25%, the S&P 500 lost 2.49%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.23%.

Nifty technical view: “A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart on Thursday, post small upside bounce of few sessions. Technically, this pattern indicates a sharp downward reversal in the market after the formation of lower top on Wednesday at 18696 levels. This is not a good sign and indicates more weakness in the short term. The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pullback rally recently,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Levels to watch: “Volume profile indicates that Nifty index may find support around 18250-18300 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 18600, followed by 18700 strike price. While on the put side, the highest OI was at 18200 strike price. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 42800 zones, while resistance is placed at 44000-44200 range. Overall, Nifty looks weak for the short term; sell on rise would be advisable in coming days until 18620 level is attained. Yet this volatility can provide traders with enough opportunities for short term gain on both buy and sell sides,” said Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 710.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 260.92 crore on 15 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC are the six stocks under the National Stock Exchange F&O ban list for 16 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Crude prices rise: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rates hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts. Brent crude futures rose 36 cents or 0.4% to $81.57 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.36 per barrel. Both benchmarks are poised to end the week more than 7% higher.

Govt cuts windfall tax: With global oil prices falling, the government on Thursday cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. In a notification, the finance ministry said the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil has been cut to Rs 1,700 per tonne from Rs 4,900 per tonne. The special additional excise duty on petrol continues to remain unchaged at ‘Nil’, while windfall tax on high-speed diesel for exports has been reduced to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 8 earlier. This includes an additional cess of Rs 1.5 per litre. Levy on aviation fuel ATF is been cut to Rs 1.5 per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from 17 December 2022, the order said. After the latest revision, the tax on oil produced from domestic fields has been lowered by about 65%.

Trade deficit narrows: India’s merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on an on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry showed. The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6%. The latest trade numbers come after data released last month showed exports contracted 17% in October to $29.78 billion, making it the first time since February 2021 that monthly exports had fallen below the $30-billion mark and declined on an on-year basis. While exports barely rose in November, imports posted a 5.4% rise to $55.88 billion.