Nifty to fall below 17400 or bears to take a back seat? 8 things to know before share market opening bell

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a negative note on weekly F&O expiry, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures traded 93 pts or 0.53% lower at 17606 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed 158 points or 0.27% higher at 59,708, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 46 points to 17,616. “Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed meeting in early trade. Besides, the overhang of the Union budget and scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the choppiness. A decisive close below the 17550 zone in Nifty would strengthen the bears. We thus reiterate our negative view and suggest limiting trades until we see some stability,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

8 things to know before stock market opens

Global market watch: Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s smaller rate hike of 25 bps and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s acknowledgment of falling inflation. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.69%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.10% and the Shenzhen Component was down 0.26% in its first hour of trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded just above the flatline. Overnight on Wall Street, traders shrugged off Fed’s little indication that it may be nearing the end of its hiking cycle. The S&P 500 gained 1.05%, the Nasdaq Composite added 2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02%.

Nifty technical view: Nifty on Wednesday closed off the day’s low. “A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates high volatility in the market. The formation of long lower shadows in the last four daily candles signals presence of strong support at 17400-17300 levels and the market could once again show upside bounce in the coming sessions. The short-term trend of Nifty is highly volatile. Having moved up smartly from the lows in the last few occasions, there is a possibility of Nifty retesting the crucial resistance of 17800 levels in the near term. Further sustainable upside could occur only above this hurdle,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Key levels to watch: “With a significant support level around 17450 and a resistance level of 18100, the Nifty has managed to maintain above its 200 EMA. Bank Nifty also succeeded in maintaining above the 200 EMA; it has a critical support level of 39600 and a resistance level of 41700. Index would experience tremendous volatility until these important supports or resistances were broken, at which point we would be very cautious,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,785.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased shares worth Rs 529.47 crore on 1 February, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: The National Stock Exchange has Ambuja Cements stocks on its F&O ban list for 2 February. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Q3 Results today: HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Aditya Birla Capital, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birlasoft, Cera Sanitaryware, Coromandel International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dabur India, Deepak Fertilisers, Godrej Properties, Karnataka Bank, Max India, SIS, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Welspun Corp will report their quarterly earnings on 2 February.

US Fed slows rate hike pace: The US Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes Wednesday, tempering an aggressive campaign to rein in costs as inflation cools while signaling the battle is not over yet. The US central bank announced a 25 bps hike to the benchmark lending rate at the end of its two-day policy meeting, taking the rate to a target range of 4.50-4.75%. “Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated,” said the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in a statement, adding that the committee anticipates ongoing increases in the target range to be appropriate to bring inflation back to policymakers’ two percent target over time.

Union Budget 2023 unveiled: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented another growth-oriented budget with a focus on both infrastructure and job creation, while reducing income tax for individuals, and allocating lots of money to states. The Budget is aimed to support growth and the Indian consumption story, given global headwinds in China and developed markets. FM in Budget 2023 announced a slew of measures to give a boost to domestic manufacturing. The govt announced customs duty cuts on a number of items to protect local production, and it has also given import duty relief to deepen the domestic value-addition in the manufacture of mobile phones.