Nifty technical outlook for the week: Likely to extend pullback rally towards 10,800; Stoploss 10,350

Nifty broke the five week’s losing streak, by gaining 1.5%, to close at 10,472. The week remained extremely volatile with huge swing on the both side. Bank Nifty outperformed significantly by surging almost 4% week on week.

Long-term support derived from the trend line, adjoining the bottoms of Oct 2008(2252) and Feb 2016(6825) is placed at 10,200 odd levels. Nifty violated this support during the week but managed to close above that. So, implication of the trend line support remains intact.

RSI oscillator on the Nifty and Bank Nifty charts has confirmed the positive divergence where price has made new low and oscillator formed a higher low. This setup indicates that bears seem to have lost the dominance gradually and there could be chance of trend reversal.

Nifty is currently trading below its 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMA. So, there is no doubt that positional trend of the Nifty is still bearish. However, we should not rule out the chances of sharp pullback from the support levels. A 200 DMA for Nifty is currently placed at 10,780 odd levels, while there has been an unfilled gap formed in the range of 10755-10,843 on 4th October 2018. We believe that Nifty could extend the recent pullback towards 10800, around which 200 DMA and Gap resistance coincide.

If we take the entire swing from the all time high of 11,760 towards the recent low of 10,138 in Nifty, Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% of this entire move are placed at 10,758, 10,950 and 11,140 respectively. Historical statistics suggest that pullbacks could retrace as high as 61.8% of the entire downswing. So, close above 61.8% retracement which is placed at 11140 would negate the positional bearish trend completely.

As far as support is concerned, it is now shifted upward to 10350, close below which would be considered as a violation of bullish trend reversal.

To conclude, we expect Nifty to continue its pullback rally towards 10,800 levels. Stoploss in Nifty longs should be kept at 10,350.

(The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are the author’s own.)