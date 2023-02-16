Nifty surpasses 18100, Sensex rises 350 pts in early trade on Thu, Feb 16; Vedanta shares rise, Vodafone Idea falls

Indian equity indices opened broadly higher on Thursday, ie, weekly expiry day. The BSE Sensex fell 366.60 pts or 0.60% to 61,641.32 and the Nifty 50 surged 105.80 pts or 0.59% to 18,121.65. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises (up 3.78%), ONGC (up 3.05%), Apollo Hospital (up 3.05%), Adani Ports (up 2.83%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.83%) while Hero Motocorp (down 0.37%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.34%), Grasim (down 0.26%), SBI Life (down 0.24%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.12%).

Vedanta, Vodafone Idea shares in focus

Vedanta shares rose 0.77% to Rs 315.35 after it was declared the preferred bidder in the mineral block auction conducted by the state government for Sijimali Bauxite Block located in Odisha. The bauxite reserves in the block are estimated to be 311 million tonnes.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 2.58% to Rs 7.55. The company is in advanced discussions with telecom equipment makers for its 5G rollout strategy and will comply with minimum 5G rollout obligations, according to its chief executive Akshaya Moondra.

Sectoral Indices

All the sectoral indices were trading in green. Bank Nifty rose 0.38%, Nifty IT surged 1.33%, Nifty FMCG climbed 0.30%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.70% and Nifty Metal was up 1.18%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading in green in the early morning trade with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 13.10 pts or 0.40% to 3,294.81, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 193.30 or 0.70% to 27,695.16, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 332 pts or 1.60% to 21,144.17 and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 40.49 pts or 1.69% to 2,468.44.

The US equity market ended the overnight session in the green territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 38.78 pts or 0.11% to 34,128.05, S&P 500 was up 11.47 pts or 0.28% to 4,147.60 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 110.45 or 0.92% to 12,070.59.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 432.15 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 516.64 crore on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 15, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 2,354.37 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 7,696.17 crore.

NSE F&O Ban

BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday, February 16.