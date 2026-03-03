Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY SMALLCAP250 QUALITY 50

Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
23603.15 Closed
-2.19-528.9
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23,142.85₹23,910.75
₹23,603.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21,263.85₹28,742.25
₹23,603.15
Open Price
₹23,147.80
Prev. Close
₹24,132.05

Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524,392.8124,317.42
1024,448.1924,401.97
2024,541.3324,484.64
5024,833.8524,801.08
10025,485.2325,288.13
20026,340.0725,642.59

Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.61
Finolex Cables		946.4532.753.58
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.36
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.16
Clean Science & Technology		742.257.100.97
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.54
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.84
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.84
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.85
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.41
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Akzo Nobel India		2892.90-42.40-1.44
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.57
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.60
Mastek		1558.80-25.80-1.63
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.92
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.00
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.06
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.20
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.25
C.E. Info Systems		1010.00-24.10-2.33
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.34
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.36
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.53
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.61
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.19-4.68-2.65
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.74
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.80
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.84
Timken India		3373.10-99.80-2.87
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.96
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.98
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.02
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.08
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.21
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Happiest Minds Technologies		347.85-11.95-3.32
KNR Constructions		128.31-4.42-3.33
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.34
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.41
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.65
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.18
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.23
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.67
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.49
RailTel Corporation of India		293.55-20.10-6.41

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
