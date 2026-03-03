|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24,392.81
|24,317.42
|10
|24,448.19
|24,401.97
|20
|24,541.33
|24,484.64
|50
|24,833.85
|24,801.08
|100
|25,485.23
|25,288.13
|200
|26,340.07
|25,642.59
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|Finolex Cables
|946.45
|32.75
|3.58
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|Clean Science & Technology
|742.25
|7.10
|0.97
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Akzo Nobel India
|2892.90
|-42.40
|-1.44
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|Mastek
|1558.80
|-25.80
|-1.63
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|C.E. Info Systems
|1010.00
|-24.10
|-2.33
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.19
|-4.68
|-2.65
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|KNR Constructions
|128.31
|-4.42
|-3.33
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.55
|-20.10
|-6.41