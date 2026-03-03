Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY SMALLCAP250 MOMENTUM QUALITY 100

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
41060.6 Closed
-1.66-692.6
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40,114.45₹41,515.55
₹41,060.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36,503.50₹48,868.00
₹41,060.60
Open Price
₹40,126.85
Prev. Close
₹41,753.20

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542,222.3342,103.11
1042,257.9642,207.4
2042,345.9542,300.38
5042,795.7442,768.05
10043,904.6443,514.33
20045,083.6444,345.64

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.61
BASF India		3589.40137.303.98
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.36
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.71
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.26
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.67
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.61
Usha Martin		420.952.550.61
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.15
Triveni Engineering & Industries		395.400.500.13
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.54
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
Century Plyboards (India)		729.75-5.30-0.72
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.77
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.84
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.85
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.07
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.12
Sarda Energy & Minerals		544.70-6.90-1.25
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.26
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.41
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.47
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.57
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.60
Mastek		1558.80-25.80-1.63
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.83
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.00
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.02
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.03
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.05
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.06
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.14
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.18
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.36
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.52
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.53
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.60
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.61
Finolex Industries		180.35-4.90-2.65
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.19-4.68-2.65
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.66
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.80
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.84
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.93
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
Tanla Platforms		441.55-13.45-2.96
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.96
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.98
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.02
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.10-13.80-3.03
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.08
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.45-17.95-3.15
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.16
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.21
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.26
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.43
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
Aavas Financiers		1240.10-45.50-3.54
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.65
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.65
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.67
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.76
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.91
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.12
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.18
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.22
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.23
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.64
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.67
Godrej Agrovet		607.90-32.35-5.05
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.15
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.49
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.60
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse