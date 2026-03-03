|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42,222.33
|42,103.11
|10
|42,257.96
|42,207.4
|20
|42,345.95
|42,300.38
|50
|42,795.74
|42,768.05
|100
|43,904.64
|43,514.33
|200
|45,083.64
|44,345.64
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|Usha Martin
|420.95
|2.55
|0.61
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|395.40
|0.50
|0.13
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|544.70
|-6.90
|-1.25
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|Mastek
|1558.80
|-25.80
|-1.63
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|Finolex Industries
|180.35
|-4.90
|-2.65
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.19
|-4.68
|-2.65
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|Tanla Platforms
|441.55
|-13.45
|-2.96
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.10
|-13.80
|-3.03
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.45
|-17.95
|-3.15
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|Aavas Financiers
|1240.10
|-45.50
|-3.54
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|Godrej Agrovet
|607.90
|-32.35
|-5.05
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28