Nifty Smallcap 250 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY SMALLCAP 250

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
15580.4 Closed
-1.89-300.65
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15,258.10₹15,749.10
₹15,580.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13,314.70₹18,077.35
₹15,580.40
Open Price
₹15,260.70
Prev. Close
₹15,881.05

Nifty Smallcap 250 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516,000.5915,976.33
1016,024.0616,002.11
2016,011.8616,010.59
5016,140.6116,141.83
10016,528.4816,364.55
20016,82816,501.4

Nifty Smallcap 250 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Smallcap 250 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.21
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.61
BASF India		3589.40137.303.98
Finolex Cables		946.4532.753.58
Ventive Hospitality		711.4016.702.40
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.36
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
Craftsman Automation		7667.50141.501.88
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.71
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.26
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.16
Clean Science & Technology		742.257.100.97
Vardhman Textiles		547.504.950.91
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1200.5010.800.91
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1405.5012.300.88
Ramkrishna Forgings		556.054.250.77
SBFC Finance		93.780.690.74
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.67
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.61
Usha Martin		420.952.550.61
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
PTC Industries		18009.0073.000.41
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.26
CCL Products India		1017.002.050.20
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.20
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.15
Triveni Engineering & Industries		395.400.500.13
Data Patterns (India)		3204.30-5.90-0.18
Sai Life Science		996.35-1.90-0.19
Maharashtra Scooters		13218.00-41.00-0.31
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.32
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
V-Guard Industries		311.60-1.60-0.51
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.54
PVR INOX		1016.40-5.80-0.57
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.30-10.20-0.70
Century Plyboards (India)		729.75-5.30-0.72
Capri Global Capital		158.48-1.20-0.75
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		448.20-3.50-0.77
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.77
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.81
Ather Energy		705.00-5.90-0.83
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.25-5.95-0.84
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.84
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.84
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.85
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		461.30-4.20-0.90
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
HEG		572.25-5.45-0.94
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.97
Laurus Labs		1065.00-10.80-1.00
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.07
Bikaji Foods International		631.15-7.00-1.10
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.12
Go Digit General Insurance		331.95-3.80-1.13
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		119.93-1.46-1.20
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		100.81-1.27-1.24
Sarda Energy & Minerals		544.70-6.90-1.25
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.26
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.30
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.33
Granules India		574.40-7.85-1.35
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.60-6.35-1.38
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.41
Akzo Nobel India		2892.90-42.40-1.44
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.47
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		65.94-0.99-1.48
Graphite India		707.40-10.70-1.49
Gland Pharma		1794.80-27.40-1.50
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.53
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.53
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
JSW Cement		123.14-1.94-1.55
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.57
ACME Solar Holdings		232.28-3.72-1.58
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.60
Concord Biotech		1200.90-19.70-1.61
JM Financial		125.63-2.11-1.65
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		979.35-16.65-1.67
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		73.80-1.29-1.72
NMDC Steel		39.86-0.71-1.75
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.80
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.83
Jubilant Pharmova		850.35-15.95-1.84
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.92
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		304.20-5.94-1.92
R R Kabel		1531.80-30.80-1.97
Carborundum Universal		806.95-16.30-1.98
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.00
City Union Bank		277.35-5.70-2.01
India Cements		397.80-8.20-2.02
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.02
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.03
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.05
RBL Bank		313.15-6.60-2.06
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.06
Cera Sanitaryware		4784.80-101.60-2.08
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.09
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.11
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.13
Piramal Pharma		152.81-3.32-2.13
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.14
Atul		6531.00-143.00-2.14
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
KFIN Technologies		936.00-20.70-2.16
SKF India		1700.00-37.50-2.16
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.20
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.23
Five-Star Business Finance		407.80-9.35-2.24
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.25
DCM Shriram		1013.10-24.10-2.32
C.E. Info Systems		1010.00-24.10-2.33
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.34
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.36
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.37
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.45-11.10-2.45
Bata India		769.50-19.50-2.47
Shyam Metalics and Energy		838.90-21.40-2.49
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.52
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		979.10-25.40-2.53
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.53
Sobha		1359.60-35.50-2.54
Blue Dart Express		5537.50-145.00-2.55
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.60
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.61
Balrampur Chini Mills		458.25-12.35-2.62
Sammaan Capital		145.96-3.95-2.63
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.65
Finolex Industries		180.35-4.90-2.65
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.66
Minda Corporation		540.80-14.75-2.66
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.69
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.74
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1309.50-37.30-2.77
Shipping Corporation of India		256.15-7.32-2.78
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.80
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		474.45-13.70-2.81
Jubilant Ingrevia		568.90-16.50-2.82
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.84
Inox India		1129.70-33.30-2.86
Timken India		3373.10-99.80-2.87
Advent Hotels International		188.24-5.59-2.88
Chalet Hotels		784.50-23.60-2.92
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.93
Signatureglobal (India)		960.70-29.10-2.94
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1644.20-50.00-2.95
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.95
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.96
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.98
Sundram Fasteners		846.95-26.20-3.00
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.02
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.08
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.50-38.40-3.08
DOMS Industries		2259.60-72.40-3.10
Latent View Analytics		326.75-10.45-3.10
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.11
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14693.00-471.00-3.11
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.80-46.50-3.13
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.45-17.95-3.15
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.16
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		317.75-10.40-3.17
Aarti Industries		432.95-14.20-3.18
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.19
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.21
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.26
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Indegene		479.95-16.35-3.29
Central Bank of India		38.74-1.33-3.32
Happiest Minds Technologies		347.85-11.95-3.32
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.34
SKF India (Industrial)		2476.70-85.80-3.35
Honasa Consumer		292.75-10.25-3.38
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.41
Alok Industries		13.81-0.49-3.43
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.49
Aavas Financiers		1240.10-45.50-3.54
Swan Corp		368.80-13.60-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.59
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		718.15-26.90-3.61
ITI		260.50-9.80-3.63
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.65
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.65
Campus Activewear		250.05-9.50-3.66
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.67
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.73
Choice International		709.25-27.60-3.75
Sapphire Foods India		196.61-7.68-3.76
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.76
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.90-3.81
Devyani International		122.55-4.89-3.84
KSB		740.70-29.55-3.84
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.91
Force Motors		23380.00-961.00-3.95
RHI Magnesita India		417.40-17.25-3.97
Vedant Fashions		374.20-15.75-4.04
Netweb Technologies India		3705.00-156.40-4.05
TBO Tek		1175.60-50.20-4.10
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.12
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.13
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.87-1.72-4.14
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		188.51-8.14-4.14
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.51-5.27-4.16
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.18
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.22
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.23
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
JBM Auto		527.30-24.05-4.36
Trident		24.44-1.14-4.46
Ola Electric Mobility		24.08-1.14-4.52
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.64
JK Tyre & Industries		477.75-23.35-4.66
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.67
Valor Estate		108.16-5.62-4.94
Syrma SGS Technology		781.35-40.90-4.97
Reliance Infrastructure		85.87-4.51-4.99
Godrej Agrovet		607.90-32.35-5.05
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.06
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		384.65-20.65-5.09
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.09
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.47-0.78-5.11
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.15
MMTC		58.54-3.28-5.31
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.49
Asahi India Glass		850.85-49.85-5.53
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.60
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		454.35-27.50-5.71
IFCI		56.34-3.64-6.07
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28
RailTel Corporation of India		293.55-20.10-6.41

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
