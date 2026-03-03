|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16,000.59
|15,976.33
|10
|16,024.06
|16,002.11
|20
|16,011.86
|16,010.59
|50
|16,140.61
|16,141.83
|100
|16,528.48
|16,364.55
|200
|16,828
|16,501.4
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|BASF India
|3589.40
|137.30
|3.98
|Finolex Cables
|946.45
|32.75
|3.58
|Ventive Hospitality
|711.40
|16.70
|2.40
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|Craftsman Automation
|7667.50
|141.50
|1.88
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|Home First Finance Company India
|1096.80
|13.70
|1.26
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|Clean Science & Technology
|742.25
|7.10
|0.97
|Vardhman Textiles
|547.50
|4.95
|0.91
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1200.50
|10.80
|0.91
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1405.50
|12.30
|0.88
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|556.05
|4.25
|0.77
|SBFC Finance
|93.78
|0.69
|0.74
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|EID Parry (India)
|870.50
|5.30
|0.61
|Usha Martin
|420.95
|2.55
|0.61
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|PTC Industries
|18009.00
|73.00
|0.41
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.97
|0.30
|0.26
|CCL Products India
|1017.00
|2.05
|0.20
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Eris Lifesciences
|1360.40
|2.10
|0.15
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|395.40
|0.50
|0.13
|Data Patterns (India)
|3204.30
|-5.90
|-0.18
|Sai Life Science
|996.35
|-1.90
|-0.19
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13218.00
|-41.00
|-0.31
|EIH
|312.55
|-1.00
|-0.32
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|V-Guard Industries
|311.60
|-1.60
|-0.51
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8801.00
|-48.00
|-0.54
|PVR INOX
|1016.40
|-5.80
|-0.57
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1445.30
|-10.20
|-0.70
|Century Plyboards (India)
|729.75
|-5.30
|-0.72
|Capri Global Capital
|158.48
|-1.20
|-0.75
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|448.20
|-3.50
|-0.77
|Welspun Living
|124.37
|-0.96
|-0.77
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|Ather Energy
|705.00
|-5.90
|-0.83
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.25
|-5.95
|-0.84
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|397.80
|-3.35
|-0.84
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.80
|-18.20
|-0.85
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|461.30
|-4.20
|-0.90
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|HEG
|572.25
|-5.45
|-0.94
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Bikaji Foods International
|631.15
|-7.00
|-1.10
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Go Digit General Insurance
|331.95
|-3.80
|-1.13
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|119.93
|-1.46
|-1.20
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|100.81
|-1.27
|-1.24
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|544.70
|-6.90
|-1.25
|Saregama India
|328.80
|-4.20
|-1.26
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|325.70
|-4.30
|-1.30
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|Granules India
|574.40
|-7.85
|-1.35
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.60
|-6.35
|-1.38
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Birlasoft
|384.60
|-5.50
|-1.41
|Akzo Nobel India
|2892.90
|-42.40
|-1.44
|HFCL
|67.50
|-1.01
|-1.47
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|65.94
|-0.99
|-1.48
|Graphite India
|707.40
|-10.70
|-1.49
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|JSW Cement
|123.14
|-1.94
|-1.55
|Maharashtra Seamless
|553.15
|-8.85
|-1.57
|ACME Solar Holdings
|232.28
|-3.72
|-1.58
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1672.90
|-27.20
|-1.60
|Concord Biotech
|1200.90
|-19.70
|-1.61
|JM Financial
|125.63
|-2.11
|-1.65
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|979.35
|-16.65
|-1.67
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|73.80
|-1.29
|-1.72
|NMDC Steel
|39.86
|-0.71
|-1.75
|Sagility
|38.84
|-0.71
|-1.80
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|Jubilant Pharmova
|850.35
|-15.95
|-1.84
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.15
|-5.60
|-1.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|876.40
|-17.20
|-1.92
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|304.20
|-5.94
|-1.92
|R R Kabel
|1531.80
|-30.80
|-1.97
|Carborundum Universal
|806.95
|-16.30
|-1.98
|Action Construction Equipment
|867.00
|-17.70
|-2.00
|City Union Bank
|277.35
|-5.70
|-2.01
|India Cements
|397.80
|-8.20
|-2.02
|Intellect Design Arena
|683.50
|-14.10
|-2.02
|Ceat
|3459.60
|-71.80
|-2.03
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1149.20
|-24.00
|-2.05
|RBL Bank
|313.15
|-6.60
|-2.06
|UTI Asset Management Company
|967.00
|-20.30
|-2.06
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4784.80
|-101.60
|-2.08
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1346.50
|-29.30
|-2.13
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|Atul
|6531.00
|-143.00
|-2.14
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|-20.70
|-2.16
|SKF India
|1700.00
|-37.50
|-2.16
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.25
|-0.95
|-2.20
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|Five-Star Business Finance
|407.80
|-9.35
|-2.24
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|DCM Shriram
|1013.10
|-24.10
|-2.32
|C.E. Info Systems
|1010.00
|-24.10
|-2.33
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1858.80
|-45.00
|-2.36
|Elecon Engineering Company
|406.00
|-9.85
|-2.37
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|442.45
|-11.10
|-2.45
|Bata India
|769.50
|-19.50
|-2.47
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|838.90
|-21.40
|-2.49
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.70
|-24.25
|-2.52
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|979.10
|-25.40
|-2.53
|Bayer Cropscience
|4554.10
|-118.30
|-2.53
|Sobha
|1359.60
|-35.50
|-2.54
|Blue Dart Express
|5537.50
|-145.00
|-2.55
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|Can Fin Homes
|821.40
|-22.00
|-2.61
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|458.25
|-12.35
|-2.62
|Sammaan Capital
|145.96
|-3.95
|-2.63
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Finolex Industries
|180.35
|-4.90
|-2.65
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|Minda Corporation
|540.80
|-14.75
|-2.66
|Afcons Infrastructure
|284.30
|-7.85
|-2.69
|Elgi Equipments
|520.10
|-14.65
|-2.74
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1309.50
|-37.30
|-2.77
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.15
|-7.32
|-2.78
|eClerx Services
|3083.70
|-88.70
|-2.80
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|474.45
|-13.70
|-2.81
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|568.90
|-16.50
|-2.82
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|Inox India
|1129.70
|-33.30
|-2.86
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|Advent Hotels International
|188.24
|-5.59
|-2.88
|Chalet Hotels
|784.50
|-23.60
|-2.92
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|960.70
|-29.10
|-2.94
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1644.20
|-50.00
|-2.95
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|Sonata Software
|260.25
|-7.95
|-2.96
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|Sundram Fasteners
|846.95
|-26.20
|-3.00
|Jyothy Labs
|245.80
|-7.66
|-3.02
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1534.10
|-48.70
|-3.08
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|DOMS Industries
|2259.60
|-72.40
|-3.10
|Latent View Analytics
|326.75
|-10.45
|-3.10
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14693.00
|-471.00
|-3.11
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.80
|-46.50
|-3.13
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.45
|-17.95
|-3.15
|NAVA
|576.75
|-18.85
|-3.16
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|317.75
|-10.40
|-3.17
|Aarti Industries
|432.95
|-14.20
|-3.18
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Gravita India
|1561.20
|-51.80
|-3.21
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Indegene
|479.95
|-16.35
|-3.29
|Central Bank of India
|38.74
|-1.33
|-3.32
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|347.85
|-11.95
|-3.32
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2476.70
|-85.80
|-3.35
|Honasa Consumer
|292.75
|-10.25
|-3.38
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|Alok Industries
|13.81
|-0.49
|-3.43
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|Aavas Financiers
|1240.10
|-45.50
|-3.54
|Swan Corp
|368.80
|-13.60
|-3.56
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|ITI
|260.50
|-9.80
|-3.63
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|256.30
|-9.72
|-3.65
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|Campus Activewear
|250.05
|-9.50
|-3.66
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.20
|-33.25
|-3.67
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.19
|-3.26
|-3.73
|Choice International
|709.25
|-27.60
|-3.75
|Sapphire Foods India
|196.61
|-7.68
|-3.76
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|KSB
|740.70
|-29.55
|-3.84
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|Force Motors
|23380.00
|-961.00
|-3.95
|RHI Magnesita India
|417.40
|-17.25
|-3.97
|Vedant Fashions
|374.20
|-15.75
|-4.04
|Netweb Technologies India
|3705.00
|-156.40
|-4.05
|TBO Tek
|1175.60
|-50.20
|-4.10
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.87
|-1.72
|-4.14
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|188.51
|-8.14
|-4.14
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.51
|-5.27
|-4.16
|Engineers India
|212.47
|-9.28
|-4.18
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.35
|-29.60
|-4.22
|Praj Industries
|304.50
|-13.45
|-4.23
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|Trident
|24.44
|-1.14
|-4.46
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|JK Tyre & Industries
|477.75
|-23.35
|-4.66
|Rites
|203.92
|-9.99
|-4.67
|Valor Estate
|108.16
|-5.62
|-4.94
|Syrma SGS Technology
|781.35
|-40.90
|-4.97
|Reliance Infrastructure
|85.87
|-4.51
|-4.99
|Godrej Agrovet
|607.90
|-32.35
|-5.05
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.53
|-11.54
|-5.06
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|384.65
|-20.65
|-5.09
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.47
|-0.78
|-5.11
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|MMTC
|58.54
|-3.28
|-5.31
|LT Foods
|380.20
|-22.10
|-5.49
|Asahi India Glass
|850.85
|-49.85
|-5.53
|Olectra Greentech
|941.30
|-55.80
|-5.60
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|454.35
|-27.50
|-5.71
|IFCI
|56.34
|-3.64
|-6.07
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.55
|-20.10
|-6.41