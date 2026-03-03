|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17,049.82
|17,030.81
|10
|17,073.92
|17,057.68
|20
|17,071.67
|17,072.47
|50
|17,208.44
|17,204.48
|100
|17,586.34
|17,413.57
|200
|17,870.92
|17,532.62
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|484.70
|48.85
|11.21
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3148.50
|72.60
|2.36
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|IIFL Finance
|499.50
|3.30
|0.67
|Zensar Technologies
|568.40
|3.65
|0.65
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|Navin Fluorine International
|6269.00
|12.50
|0.20
|Data Patterns (India)
|3204.30
|-5.90
|-0.18
|Manappuram Finance
|282.00
|-1.25
|-0.44
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Capri Global Capital
|158.48
|-1.20
|-0.75
|Whirlpool of India
|914.35
|-7.50
|-0.81
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|461.30
|-4.20
|-0.90
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-12.50
|-0.93
|Tata Chemicals
|710.45
|-6.95
|-0.97
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|Mahanagar Gas
|1207.30
|-12.50
|-1.02
|Zen Technologies
|1345.40
|-14.50
|-1.07
|Amber Enterprises India
|7884.50
|-89.50
|-1.12
|Go Digit General Insurance
|331.95
|-3.80
|-1.13
|Delhivery
|427.90
|-5.50
|-1.27
|Firstsource Solutions
|210.41
|-2.74
|-1.29
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|325.70
|-4.30
|-1.30
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.50
|-2.90
|-1.33
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.60
|-6.35
|-1.38
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Affle 3I
|1357.80
|-19.40
|-1.41
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|Radico Khaitan
|2609.00
|-40.50
|-1.53
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|677.85
|-10.60
|-1.54
|Cyient
|899.50
|-15.20
|-1.66
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|979.35
|-16.65
|-1.67
|PG Electroplast
|617.30
|-10.60
|-1.69
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|253.45
|-4.40
|-1.71
|Sagility
|38.84
|-0.71
|-1.80
|BEML
|1650.20
|-30.80
|-1.83
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1599.90
|-34.20
|-2.09
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|803.10
|-17.35
|-2.11
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1346.50
|-29.30
|-2.13
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|Atul
|6531.00
|-143.00
|-2.14
|NCC
|149.37
|-3.27
|-2.14
|Gillette India
|8163.00
|-179.50
|-2.15
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|-20.70
|-2.16
|Brigade Enterprises
|678.60
|-15.45
|-2.23
|Five-Star Business Finance
|407.80
|-9.35
|-2.24
|Kajaria Ceramics
|935.60
|-21.50
|-2.25
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|238.29
|-5.71
|-2.34
|Bandhan Bank
|177.66
|-4.32
|-2.37
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|824.45
|-20.50
|-2.43
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|838.90
|-21.40
|-2.49
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2370.70
|-63.40
|-2.60
|The Ramco Cements
|1099.90
|-29.90
|-2.65
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1255.90
|-34.30
|-2.66
|Afcons Infrastructure
|284.30
|-7.85
|-2.69
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|448.15
|-13.10
|-2.84
|HBL Engineering
|664.70
|-20.05
|-2.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|960.70
|-29.10
|-2.94
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|CESC
|153.49
|-4.66
|-2.95
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.50
|-38.40
|-3.08
|Kaynes Technology India
|3736.60
|-119.90
|-3.11
|Aarti Industries
|432.95
|-14.20
|-3.18
|Inox Wind
|89.19
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Karur Vysya Bank
|315.30
|-10.90
|-3.34
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|KEC International
|564.90
|-20.40
|-3.49
|Swan Corp
|368.80
|-13.60
|-3.56
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|438.45
|-16.35
|-3.59
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.75
|-3.65
|Jindal Saw
|178.40
|-6.97
|-3.76
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81
|Devyani International
|122.55
|-4.89
|-3.84
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Anant Raj
|509.10
|-20.70
|-3.91
|Newgen Software Technologies
|487.80
|-20.95
|-4.12
|Reliance Power
|22.98
|-0.99
|-4.13
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|188.51
|-8.14
|-4.14
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1210.90
|-54.30
|-4.29
|BLS International Services
|266.65
|-12.05
|-4.32
|JBM Auto
|527.30
|-24.05
|-4.36
|Trident
|24.44
|-1.14
|-4.46
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.08
|-1.14
|-4.52
|Triveni Turbine
|467.00
|-22.20
|-4.54
|PCBL Chemical
|295.05
|-14.35
|-4.64
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|216.53
|-11.54
|-5.06
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1177.00
|-63.10
|-5.09
|Ircon International
|136.21
|-7.40
|-5.15
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.45
|-27.40
|-5.65
|IFCI
|56.34
|-3.64
|-6.07
|Redington
|262.85
|-17.60
|-6.28