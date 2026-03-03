Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Smallcap 100 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100

Nifty Smallcap 100
16632.4 Closed
-1.75-296.5
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 100 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16,284.70₹16,839.20
₹16,632.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14,084.30₹19,224.95
₹16,632.40
Open Price
₹16,289.60
Prev. Close
₹16,928.90

Nifty Smallcap 100 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517,049.8217,030.81
1017,073.9217,057.68
2017,071.6717,072.47
5017,208.4417,204.48
10017,586.3417,413.57
20017,870.9217,532.62

Nifty Smallcap 100 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Smallcap 100 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.21
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.36
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.71
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.16
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.67
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.20
Data Patterns (India)		3204.30-5.90-0.18
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
Capri Global Capital		158.48-1.20-0.75
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.81
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		461.30-4.20-0.90
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.97
Laurus Labs		1065.00-10.80-1.00
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.07
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.12
Go Digit General Insurance		331.95-3.80-1.13
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.30
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.33
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.60-6.35-1.38
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Gland Pharma		1794.80-27.40-1.50
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.53
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.53
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		979.35-16.65-1.67
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.80
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.83
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.09
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.11
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.13
Piramal Pharma		152.81-3.32-2.13
Atul		6531.00-143.00-2.14
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.14
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
KFIN Technologies		936.00-20.70-2.16
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.23
Five-Star Business Finance		407.80-9.35-2.24
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.25
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.34
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Shyam Metalics and Energy		838.90-21.40-2.49
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.60
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.65
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.66
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.69
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.84
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.93
Signatureglobal (India)		960.70-29.10-2.94
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.95
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.50-38.40-3.08
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.11
Aarti Industries		432.95-14.20-3.18
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.19
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.26
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.34
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.49
Swan Corp		368.80-13.60-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.59
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.65
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.76
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.90-3.81
Devyani International		122.55-4.89-3.84
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.91
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.12
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.13
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		188.51-8.14-4.14
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
JBM Auto		527.30-24.05-4.36
Trident		24.44-1.14-4.46
Ola Electric Mobility		24.08-1.14-4.52
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.64
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.06
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.09
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.15
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
IFCI		56.34-3.64-6.07
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
