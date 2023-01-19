Nifty slips below 18100, Sensex dips 200 pts in early trade on Thu, Jan 19; Adani Enterprises shares fall 3%

Indian equity indices opened in the red territory on Thursday amid negative sentiment in the global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 222.27 points or 0.36% to 60,823.47 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 71.60 pts or 0.39% to 18,093.75. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Kotak Bank, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank were the top losers of the Sensex.

Adani Enterprises shares, HUL stock in focus today

Adani Enterprises share fell 3% to Rs 3484.85 on BSE a day after the Adani group company announced the floor price for its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore. Separately, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares fell 1.12% to Rs 2656.65 ahead of the quarterly results announcement. The company is expected to post double-digit growth in topline for the quarter ended December 2022 quarter. However, its operating margins are expected to fall on-year due to increasing advertising spends, according to analysts.

Sectoral Indices

Most of the sectoral indices were trading in red with Bank Nifty falling 0.15%, Nifty IT dropping 0.56%, Nifty Auto sinking 0.27% while Nifty Pharma rose marginally by 0.09%. The volatility index India VIX was up 2.24%.

Asian and US stock markets

China’s Shanghai composite index rose 4 points or 0.13% to 3,228.41 on Thursday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 30.78 points or 0.14% to 21,647.22 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 322.50 points or 1.20% to 26,468.62. The US markets concluded in red on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 613.89 points or 1.81% to 33,296.96. The S&P 500 dropped 62.11 pts or 1.56% to 3,928.86 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 138.10 pts or 1.24% to 10,957.01.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 319.23 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1225.96 crore on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has put Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd stocks under its F&O ban list for Thursday, 19 January. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in these stocks.