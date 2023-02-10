Nifty slips below 17850, Sensex falls 200 pts in early trade on Fri, Feb 10; Zomato shares tank 4%, LIC gains 2%

Domestic equity indices opened in the red on Friday amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex fell 244 pts or 0.40% to 60,562.17 and NSE Nifty 50 slipped 75.70% or 0.42% to 17,817.75. The top gainers on Sensex were Larsen & Toubro (up 0.82%), Power Grid (up 0.52%), State Bank of India (SBIN) (up 0.0.48%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.42%) and UltraTech Cement (up 0.40%) while HCL Tech (down 2.29%), Tata Steel (down 1.93%), Wipro (down 1.08%), Infosys (down 1.04%) and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.05%) were the top laggards.

LIC shares, Zomato stock in focus today

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares rose 2.55% to Rs 629.00 after reporting over 40 times on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,349 crore in the fiscal third quarter of FY23, up from Rs 211 crore in the same quarter last year.

Zomato shares tanked 4.41% to Rs 52.00 after the company’s fiscal third-quarter net loss widened over five-fold on-year to Rs 343 crore from Rs 66 crore, mainly due to an exceptional gain in the same quarter last year.

Sectoral Indices

The sectoral indices were trading mostly lower. Bank Nifty fell 0.09%, Nifty Auto was down 0.15%, Nifty FMCG was down 0.38%, Nifty Pharma was down 0.71%, Nifty Realty was down 0.48%, and Nifty Metal dropped 1.63%.

Asian and US stock markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading in red with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.48% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.53%.

The US markets ended the overnight session lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.13 pts or 0.73% to 33,699.88, S&P 500 sank 36.36 pts or 0.88% to 4,081.50 and Nasdaq tanked 120.94 pts or 1.04% to 11,789.58.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 144.73 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 205.25 crore on Thursday, February 9, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 9, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 6,872.23 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 6,744.39 crore.

NSE F&O Ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday, February 10. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).