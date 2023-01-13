Nifty slips below 17800, Sensex tanks 200 pts in early trade on Friday, Jan 13; HCL Tech shares fall nearly 3%

Domestic equity indices extended the previous session’s losses with NSE Nifty 50 trading below 17,800 and BSE Sensex below 59,700. The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 221.58 pts or 0.35% to 59,736.45 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 0.33% to 17,799.30. The top gainers of the Sensex were Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid while HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

HCL Tech, Infosys shares in focus today

HCL Tech shares fell 2.7% to Rs 1042.00 on Friday on profit booking after the IT giant, the previous day reported a higher-than-expected profit for the December quarter supported by strong deal wins but lowered its full-year revenue view noting seasonal challenges in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, Infosys shares were trading marginally higher at Rs 1,484 on NSE after the company reported a 13.4% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 6,586 crore on January 12.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was down 0.12%, Nifty IT fell 1.38%, Nifty Pharma was down 0.34% while Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.14%. The volatility index India VIX was up 0.06%.

Asian and US stock markets

China’s Shanghai composite index rose 17.64 points or 0.56% to 3,181.09 on Friday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 35.32 points or 0.16% to 21,549.42 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 272.86 points or 1.03% to 26,176.96. US stock indices on Thursday ended in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 216.96 pts or 0.64% to 34,189.97, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 69.43 pts or 0.64% to 11,001.10 and S&P 500 advanced 13.56 pts or 0.34% to 3,983.17.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 1662.63 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 2127.65 crore on Thursday, January 12, 2023, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has put Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC stocks under its F&O ban list for Friday, 13 January. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in these stocks.