|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32,853.59
|32,669.62
|10
|33,023.75
|32,865.5
|20
|33,204.72
|33,048.59
|50
|33,380.1
|33,245.61
|100
|33,437.12
|33,230.44
|200
|33,081.44
|32,881.26
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36