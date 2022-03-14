S&P BSE Sensex rallied 935 points or 1.68% to end at 56,486 while the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed 240.85 points to settle at 16,871.

Bulls remained in control on Dalal Street on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued without much de-escalation just ahead of US Federal Reserve’s meeting. S&P BSE Sensex rallied 935 points or 1.68% to end at 56,486 while the NSE Nifty 50 index zoomed 240.85 points to settle at 16,871. Infosys was up 3.73% as the top gainer on Sensex, accompanied by the State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank. HUL was the top laggard, down 1.53%, followed by Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s. The Bank Nifty index was up 2.22% on closing at 35,312. India VIX closed 1.3% higher at 25.68 levels.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities –

“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The market is now showing an early signs of a decisive upside breakout of cluster resistance of around 16800-17000 levels. A strong upside breakout could bring upper levels of 17500 in a quick period of time. Any failure to sustain above 16800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could trigger another round of downward correction from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 16750 levels.”

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities –

“Nifty has given breakout from a falling channel on the daily timeframe suggesting a rise of bullishness. In addition, the benchmark index has moved above the previous swing high which is again a bullish set-up. The trend may remain positive as long as it sustains above the said channel. On the lower end, support is visible at 16650 whereas on the higher end resistance is pegged at 17000.”

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking –

“Technically, Index has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart as well as given closing above 21 -DMA which suggest strength in the counter. Moreover, the index has given closing above 21& 50 HMA which adds strength to the price. Momentum indicator MACD is trading with a positive crossover which adds strength for the next day. At present, the index has support at 16500 levels while resistance comes at 17000 levels, crossing above the same can show 17200-17300 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34600 levels while resistance at 35800 levels.”

Neeraj Chadawar, Head – Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities –

Today, the Indian market closed on green note-taking positive cues from the global market after the start of peace discussions in a Russia-Ukraine conflict. In the medium term, geopolitical development and the other macroeconomic factors like inflation and FED decision on the interest rate trajectory will be the key events that will drive the market performance. Investors should focus on asset allocation and use this volatility to build long-term positions in quality large and mid-cap stocks as they become attractive after the recent correction and provide a good entry point as the long-term prospects for the equity market remains intact.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services –

“We are gaining traction as strategy is shifting from tactical sell to tactical buy. Investments are chipping in as commodities prices are reverting. FIIs selling and crude prices are subsiding, which is expected to continue based on diplomatic developments and provide an edge to the domestic market. Globally, investors are bracing for rate hikes as expected. Domestic WPI has spiked up however market is ignoring as future prices can get gloomy,”