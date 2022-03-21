Ahead of this week’s trade, SGX Nifty was up 100 points signalling a continuation of last week’s positive momentum.

Bulls were in control on Dalal Street during the previous week with the benchmark indices soaring higher in the last four trading sessions. Sensex and Nifty 50 soared nearly 4% each while Bank Nifty has breached 36,400 levels. Ahead of this week’s trade, SGX Nifty was up 100 points signalling a continuation of last week’s positive momentum. Global cues were largely positive. Domestic markets are likely to keep an eye on the developments between Ukraine and Russia along with the emerging covid situation in China and the movement in oil prices this week.

Global watch: On Friday, NASDAQ index closed 2.05% higher, followed by S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. During the early hours of trade on Monday, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were trading with gains. KOSPI and KOSDAQ were in the red.

Technical take: Nifty’s sharp up-move in recent sessions has seen it form a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap up opening, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that this pattern indicates a sharp trended up-move in Nifty and one may possibly expect another opening gap up by this week.

Levels to watch out: If Nifty moved higher it has the potential to reach 17500 and 17800, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com. “On the flip side, if there’s any correction from this 61.8% retracement level, then we do not expect any significant downside hereon. The previous resistance zone of 17000-16800 will now turn into support and any decline towards this would be a good buying opportunity,” he added. Meanwhile, Nagaraj Shetti believes that the potential upside targets to be watched are around 17800-18000 levels in the next few weeks. “Immediate support is placed at 17050 levels.”

FII and DII trades: During the last two days of the previous week, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) turned net buyers. FIIs pumped in Rs 2,800 crore into domestic equities. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII), however, were net sellers. DIIs pulled out Rs 678 crore.

Call and Put OI: For the March series, maximum Open Interest (OI) is placed at 18000 strike while Put OI is the most at 16000. “FIIs added fresh longs in index futures and covered their shorts in stock futures,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. He added that FIIs bought their highest among in cash since December 9, 2021.