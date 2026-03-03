Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Rural Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY RURAL

Nifty Rural
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
15789.5 Closed
-1.43-229.25
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nifty Rural Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15,584.50₹15,897.10
₹15,789.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12,891.50₹16,396.40
₹15,789.50
Open Price
₹15,595.35
Prev. Close
₹16,018.75

Nifty Rural Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516,246.6916,172.05
1016,222.9716,170.8
2016,043.7916,097.2
5015,974.8715,994.74
10015,953.1515,850.78
20015,487.2715,418.79

Nifty Rural Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

Nifty Rural Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
ITC		314.901.300.41
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.19
Astral		1669.801.900.11
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.25
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.32
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.36
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.53
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.57
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.72
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.73
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.75
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.80
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.80
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.84
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.85
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.88
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.93
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.98
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.02
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.12
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.14
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.23
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.32
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.38
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.40
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.46
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.53
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.57
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.68
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.77
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.81
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.86
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.91
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.93
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.97
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.99
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.10
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.13
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.22
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.28
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.30
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.37
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.44
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.46
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.49
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.62
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.74
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.91
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.08
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.15
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.16
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.41
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.44
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.59
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.73
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.78
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.98
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.62

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse