Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade.

Domestic headline indices danced between gains and losses on the weekly Futures & Options expiry on Thursday, closing flat with a negative bias. S&P BSE Sensex slipped 89 points or 0.15% to settle at 57,595 while the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 22.9 points to close at 17,222. The volatility index, India VIX, fell 3.3% and closed the day at 23.93 levels. Now, entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive. Investors across the globe are keeping a close eye on the developments between Ukraine and Russia while also gauging global economic recovery amid rising crude oil prices.

Global Watch: On Wall Street, NASDAQ gained 1.93% while the S&P 500 was up 1.43% and Dow Jones gained 1.02%. Asian stock markets were also trading with gains. Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were up in the green while Hang Seng traded with losses.

Technical take: The Nifty 50 formed a long positive candle at the lows on the daily chart with minor upper shadow, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He added that this pattern indicates a broader range movement for Nifty around 17400-17100 levels. “Having placed at the lows, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the coming sessions,” Shetti said.

Levels to watch out: For Nifty 17325 could now be the immediate hurdle and below the same a correction wave could continue up to 17100-17060, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. “Above 17325, Nifty could go up to 17375-17425 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17060 with a strict 17030 support stop-loss,” he added. Meanwhile, Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial believes that Nifty has formed a triangle on the hourly charts, the breakout of which is at 17350 while the breakdown is at 17150.

FII and DII trades: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were once again net sellers of domestic stocks, pulling out Rs 1,740 crore on Thursday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII), however, were net buyers. DIIs pumped in Rs 2,091 crore into D-Street yesterday.

Call and Put OI: For the March series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 18000 strike and Put OI is the most at 16000 strike.