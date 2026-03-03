|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17,031.47
|16,987.36
|10
|17,003.54
|17,007.85
|20
|17,039.76
|17,052.67
|50
|17,292.86
|17,202.55
|100
|17,413.51
|17,277.37
|200
|17,274.87
|17,163.56
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60