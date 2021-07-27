  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nifty Pharma tanks 4.33%, records worst intra-day fall since December; Dr Reddy’s plummets 10%

By: |
Updated: July 27, 2021 4:41 PM

Nifty Pharma index came under attack from bears on Tuesday forcing the sectoral gauge to close 4.33% lower, the worst single-day fall recorded by the index since December last year.

Nifty Pharma was the worst sectoral performer on NSE.(Image: REUTERS)

Nifty Pharma index came under attack from bears on Tuesday forcing the sectoral gauge to close 4.33% lower, the worst single-day fall recorded by the index since December last year. The sell-off in pharma stocks was led by heavyweights, with Dr Reedy’s Laboratories falling a massive 10.31% after its quarterly results failed to impress investors. “Weakness in Dr Reddy’s resulted in a massive liquidation in the shares of other pharmaceutical companies, dragging down the Nifty Pharma index by more than 4 per cent during the day, which is the biggest intraday fall since December 2020,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Top pharma losers

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories – down 10.31%, closed at Rs 4,853 per share
Aurobindo Pharma – down 4.68%, closed at Rs 908.25 apiece
-Lupin – down 4.31%, closed at Rs 1,115 per share
-CIPLA – down 3.51%, closed at Rs 917 apiece
Divi’s Laboratories – down Rs 2.46%, closed at Rs 4,800 per share
-Sun Pharma – down 2.35%, closed at Rs 686.9 apiece.

Related News

The remaining Nifty Pharma constituents, Biocon, Torrent Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, and Alkem Laboratories were also in the red on the closing bell. “Bleeding pharma companies pulled down the market due to a weak start to sector earnings season,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Dr Reddy’s was the worst-performing stock among pharma companies. The company reported a net profit of Rs 570.8 crores in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 as compared to Rs 579.3 crores, down by 1% from the previous year. “We believe that the weaker set of numbers reported by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd are due to sales degrowth in API business and muted sales growth in USA business. India business and Europe business have reported sales growth of 69% and 12% respectively,” said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Aurobindo PharmaDr Reddy's Laboratories
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Nifty Pharma tanks 4.33% records worst intra-day fall since December Dr Reddys plummets 10%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy
2Sensex, Nifty fall on sell-off in pharma stocks, weak global cues; Nifty fails to cross 15,900 for 3rd day
3IT, auto, other firms to report robust earnings; what to look for in new-age tech stocks | Fidelity INTERVIEW