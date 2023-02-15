Nifty opens below 17900, Sensex falls 250 pts on Wed, Feb 15; Adani Ent shares rise, Vodafone Idea stock falls

Indian equity indices opened in the red on Wednesday as the US CPI inflation didn’t cool down as much as expected, signalling at more rate hikes in the near future. The BSE Sensex fell 273.97 pts or 0.45% to 60,758.29 and the Nifty 50 dropped 73.50 pts or 0.41% to 17,856.35. The top gainers on Sensex were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.15%), Maruti (up 0.52%), Tata Steel (up 0.50%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.37%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.31%) while ITC (down 1.81%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.36%), Sun Pharma (down 1.22%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.09%) and Infosys (down 0.89%).

Adani Enterprises shares, Vodafone Idea stock in focus

Adani Enterprises shares extended yesterday’s gains rising 1.83% to Rs 1782.25 on Wednesday after the company reported impressive Q3FY23 earnings, with a 42% increase in total income to Rs 26,951 crore. The company’s EBITDA also increased by 101% to Rs 1,968 crore. Additionally, the attributable PAT has risen to Rs 820 crore, as compared to a loss of Rs 12 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Vodafone Idea shares fell marginally, trading at Rs 7.67 after the net loss rose to Rs 7,990 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 7,595.5 crore in the preceding quarter. It continued to lose subscribers as well. Consolidated revenues missed estimates and rose marginally to Rs 10,620.6 crore sequentially owing to additions in the 4G subscribers.

Sectoral Indices

The sectoral indices were trading broadly lower. Bank Nifty fell 0.41%, Nifty IT dropped 0.58%, Nifty FMCG fell 1.23%, Nifty Pharma was down 0.83% while Nifty Auto was up 0.31%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading lower in early morning trade with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 8.63 pts or 0.26% to 3,284.65, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 346.41 pts or 1.64% to 20,767.06, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 42.35 pts or 0.16% to 27,559.95 and South Korea’s KOSPI sank 23.55 pts or 0.96% to 2,442.09.

The US markets concluded the overnight session mostly in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 pts or 0.46% to 34,089.27, S&P 500 dropped 1.16 pts or 0.03% to 4,136.13 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 68.36 pts or 0.57% higher at 11,960.15.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1305.3 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 204.79 crore on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 14, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 2,786.52 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 7,179.53 crore.

NSE F&O Ban

BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday, February 15.