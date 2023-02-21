Nifty opens above 17850, Sensex gains 120 pts on Tuesday, Feb 21; Ambuja Cements stock gains, Asian Paints falls

Indian equity indices were trading marginally higher in the early morning trade on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 rose 21.50 pts or 0.12% to 17,866.10 and BSE Sensex climbed 123.85 pts or 0.20% to 60,815.39. The top gainers on Nifty were Adani Ports (up 1.69%), Cipla (up 1.46%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.29%), JSW Steel (up 1.23%) and NTPC (up 1.19%) while Adani Enterprises (down 0.91%), Axis Bank (down 0.79%), Titan (down 0.71%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.61%) and Wipro (down 0.53%).

Ambuja Cements shares, Asian Paints stock in focus today

Ambuja Cements shares rose 2.5% to Rs 362.10 and ACC shares rose 0.23% to Rs 1855.00 after both the firms stated that they will resume operations at Gagal and Darlaghat plants in Himachal Pradesh immediately. Both the firms’ new freight rates have been set 10-12% lower than the earlier rates.

Asian Paints shares fell 0.60% to Rs 2810.40 after Asian Paints (Polymers), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to set up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat.

Sectoral Indices

The sectoral indices were trading broadly in red. Bank Nifty fell 0.39%, Nifty Auto was down 0.16%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.84% and Nifty IT dipped 0.10% while Nifty Pharma was up 0.37%, Nifty FMCG up 0.46% and Nifty Metal up 0.62%.

Asian and US stock markets

In the early morning trade Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.05%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.59% while China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.17%.

The US markets remained closed on Monday. On Friday, most of the US indices ended in the red territory with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 69.56 pts or 0.56% to 11,787.27, S&P 500 dipping 11.32 or 0.28% to 4,079.09 while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 pts or 0.39% to 33,826.69.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 158.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) accumulated equities worth a net Rs 86.23 crore on 20 February, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has put no stocks on its F&O ban list for 21 February. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector once they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.