Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY NON-CYCLICAL CONSUMER

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
14648.85 Closed
-1.67-248.2
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,490.90₹14,766.55
₹14,648.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13,980.90₹16,983.45
₹14,648.85
Open Price
₹14,493.05
Prev. Close
₹14,897.05

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515,173.2415,075.93
1015,262.8415,169.67
2015,273.8715,243.97
5015,479.6615,450.25
10015,884.7215,687.63
20016,015.4315,736.38

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
ITC		314.901.300.41
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.32
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.72
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.75
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.93
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.03
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.17
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.31
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.32
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.35
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.38
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.39
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.40
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.41
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.74
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.91
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.91
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.02
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.08
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.41
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.98
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.36

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
