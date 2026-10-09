The Indian stock market is approaching a crucial technical test. The benchmark index Nifty 50 is trading close to its 52-week lows. The major factor investors now need to watch is whether key support levels can prevent another leg of the decline.

Rising crude oil prices, higher global bond yields, a weakening rupee and persistent selling pressure have added to market concerns.

The immediate question is whether the Nifty can defend the 22,000–22,200 zone. If it fails, the index could face further downside. Apart from Nifty, another benchmark index Sensex is also nearing an important support area, with analysts identifying 71,000 as a level to watch.

Here’s what analysts are saying –

Nifty’s 22,000–22,200 zone: The biggest test

The Nifty 50 is approaching a major support zone that could determine its next move.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the 22,200–22,000 range is crucial because it coincides with a long-term support area and the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

He said, “The Nifty 50 index is currently trading near a crucial long-term support zone of 22,200–22,000, which is important from both price structure and the 200-week EMA perspective. The chart indicates that this zone has acted as a key support area, and holding above it will be crucial to prevent further deterioration in the technical setup.”

What happens if this support fails? A decisive break below 22,000 could open the door to further losses. Patel also noted that the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below 30, indicating that the index is in oversold territory.

However, an oversold reading does not guarantee an immediate rebound.

Can Nifty fall towards 21,750?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, flagged 22,180 as an important level. A break below it could push the index towards 21,750, he said.

“The Indian market is facing a perfect storm of rising crude, higher global yields, a weakening rupee and escalating geopolitical tension. Brent above $104 is particularly concerning as it can quickly translate into higher inflation and pressure on the current account. The RBI’s 25-bps rate hike has failed to provide comfort, while global risk aversion is prompting foreign investors to move towards dollar assets,” Shrikant Chouhan added.

“Technically, Nifty’s break below 22,180 would be a significant warning signal and could drag the index towards 21,750. Until crude and global yields stabilise, volatility is likely to remain elevated,” he noted.

The concerns extend beyond technical charts. Higher oil prices can increase import costs and inflationary pressure, while rising global yields can make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to foreign investors.

Why 22,400 matters for a recovery

The immediate hurdle for the Nifty lies slightly higher. Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, sees the 22,350–22,400 zone as the first resistance area.

“Going ahead, the zone of 22,350-22400 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle for the index. As long as Nifty remains below the 22,400 mark, the prevailing bearish trend is expected to continue. In the short term, the index may extend its decline towards 22,100, with the next key support placed around 21,950. A sustained move above 22,400 will be required to ease the immediate downside pressure and improve the short-term outlook,” said Shah.

Patel sees 22,800 as the next important resistance. A sustained close above that level could signal stronger buying interest and improve the short-term outlook.

Sensex support at 71,500–71,000

The Sensex is also at a critical juncture. Patel identified 71,500 as the immediate support level, with 71,000 emerging as the next major support if selling continues.

“Sensex: Crucial Support Zone at 71,500–71,000. Sensex is currently trading near the crucial support level of 71,500. A sustained break below 71,500 could extend the correction towards the next major support zone of 71,000. However, the weekly RSI is approaching the oversold zone near 30, indicating that selling pressure may be stretched and a recovery could emerge from these levels. On the upside, 73,000 remains the key resistance zone. A decisive move above 73,000 would improve the near-term technical structure and signal stronger recovery momentum,” added Patel.

What should investors watch next?

For the Nifty, the 22,000–22,200 range is the key support zone, while 22,400 and 22,800 are important recovery levels. For the Sensex, investors will watch whether 71,500 holds or the index moves towards 71,000.

Crude oil prices, global bond yields and foreign investor flows will also influence market sentiment. Until the indices reclaim key resistance levels, analysts expect volatility to remain elevated.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.