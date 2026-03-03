|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31,701.7
|31,746.35
|10
|31,358.31
|31,545.13
|20
|31,110.86
|31,258.57
|50
|30,690.32
|30,836.59
|100
|30,416.9
|30,437.09
|200
|29,707.29
|29,806.4
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|Castrol India
|185.82
|-1.09
|-0.58
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|Linde India
|6664.50
|-65.50
|-0.97
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11220.00
|-131.00
|-1.15
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|SKF India
|1700.00
|-37.50
|-2.16
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|Timken India
|3373.10
|-99.80
|-2.87
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2476.70
|-85.80
|-3.35
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|3M India
|35675.00
|-1,830.00
|-4.88