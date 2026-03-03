Facebook Pixel Code
19281.25 Closed
-1.76-346.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
₹18,908.50₹19,486.45
₹19,281.25
₹15,832.85₹20,668.15
₹19,281.25
₹18,912.05
₹19,627.50

DaySMAEMA
519,728.419,718.14
1019,750.5419,736.28
2019,737.3919,728.79
5019,792.0119,780.66
10019,987.219,835.27
20019,938.3419,705.64

Tejas Networks		484.7048.8511.21
Poly Medicure		1314.0057.904.61
BASF India		3589.40137.303.98
Finolex Cables		946.4532.753.58
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.06
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.47
Ventive Hospitality		711.4016.702.40
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
Anand Rathi Wealth		3148.5072.602.36
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.33
Neuland Laboratories		13096.00271.002.11
Craftsman Automation		7667.50141.501.88
Hindustan Copper		576.009.701.71
Home First Finance Company India		1096.8013.701.26
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2077.4023.901.16
Abbott India		26805.00275.001.04
Clean Science & Technology		742.257.100.97
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1200.5010.800.91
Vardhman Textiles		547.504.950.91
Jindal Stainless		783.357.000.90
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1405.5012.300.88
Oil India		488.054.150.86
Ramkrishna Forgings		556.054.250.77
SBFC Finance		93.780.690.74
IIFL Finance		499.503.300.67
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
EID Parry (India)		870.505.300.61
Usha Martin		420.952.550.61
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1405.906.000.43
PTC Industries		18009.0073.000.41
Lupin		2311.109.200.40
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.970.300.26
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.22
Navin Fluorine International		6269.0012.500.20
CCL Products India		1017.002.050.20
Eris Lifesciences		1360.402.100.15
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.14
Triveni Engineering & Industries		395.400.500.13
Astral		1669.801.900.11
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.07
Mankind Pharma		2245.50-2.10-0.09
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
Data Patterns (India)		3204.30-5.90-0.18
Sai Life Science		996.35-1.90-0.19
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.24
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.29
Maharashtra Scooters		13218.00-41.00-0.31
EIH		312.55-1.00-0.32
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.36
Manappuram Finance		282.00-1.25-0.44
Biocon		387.95-1.85-0.47
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.47
V-Guard Industries		311.60-1.60-0.51
Thermax		3101.80-16.00-0.51
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.53
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8801.00-48.00-0.54
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.55
PVR INOX		1016.40-5.80-0.57
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.57
Castrol India		185.82-1.09-0.58
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.59
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.60
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.63
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1445.30-10.20-0.70
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.72
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.72
Century Plyboards (India)		729.75-5.30-0.72
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.73
Au Small Finance Bank		951.25-7.10-0.74
Capri Global Capital		158.48-1.20-0.75
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		448.20-3.50-0.77
Welspun Living		124.37-0.96-0.77
Global Health		1130.00-8.80-0.77
Whirlpool of India		914.35-7.50-0.81
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.82
Ather Energy		705.00-5.90-0.83
Sumitomo Chemical India		397.80-3.35-0.84
Emami		458.70-3.90-0.84
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.25-5.95-0.84
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.85
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.80-18.20-0.85
Tata Technologies		580.40-5.05-0.86
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.86
Ajanta Pharma		2967.80-26.10-0.87
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		461.30-4.20-0.90
Welspun Corp		817.65-7.60-0.92
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-12.50-0.93
United Breweries		1589.90-15.10-0.94
HEG		572.25-5.45-0.94
Linde India		6664.50-65.50-0.97
Tata Chemicals		710.45-6.95-0.97
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.98
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Laurus Labs		1065.00-10.80-1.00
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.02
Mahanagar Gas		1207.30-12.50-1.02
Ipca Laboratories		1513.00-15.90-1.04
IDBI Bank		114.79-1.22-1.05
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.06
Zen Technologies		1345.40-14.50-1.07
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.08
Bikaji Foods International		631.15-7.00-1.10
Amber Enterprises India		7884.50-89.50-1.12
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.13
Go Digit General Insurance		331.95-3.80-1.13
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11220.00-131.00-1.15
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.18
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		119.93-1.46-1.20
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.21
JSW Infrastructure		251.70-3.10-1.22
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		100.81-1.27-1.24
Sarda Energy & Minerals		544.70-6.90-1.25
Saregama India		328.80-4.20-1.26
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.26
Delhivery		427.90-5.50-1.27
Firstsource Solutions		210.41-2.74-1.29
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.30
Alkem Laboratories		5566.00-73.50-1.30
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.33
Granules India		574.40-7.85-1.35
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.36
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.60-6.35-1.38
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.40
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.41
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.41
Akzo Nobel India		2892.90-42.40-1.44
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.46
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.47
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		65.94-0.99-1.48
Graphite India		707.40-10.70-1.49
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.49
Gland Pharma		1794.80-27.40-1.50
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.52
Radico Khaitan		2609.00-40.50-1.53
Aster DM Healthcare		644.60-10.00-1.53
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Aegis Logistics		677.85-10.60-1.54
JSW Cement		123.14-1.94-1.55
Maharashtra Seamless		553.15-8.85-1.57
ACME Solar Holdings		232.28-3.72-1.58
Caplin Point Laboratories		1672.90-27.20-1.60
Concord Biotech		1200.90-19.70-1.61
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.63
JM Financial		125.63-2.11-1.65
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		979.35-16.65-1.67
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.67
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.68
PG Electroplast		617.30-10.60-1.69
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		253.45-4.40-1.71
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		73.80-1.29-1.72
NMDC Steel		39.86-0.71-1.75
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.79
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.80
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.81
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.81
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.82
BEML		1650.20-30.80-1.83
Gujarat State Petronet		299.15-5.60-1.84
Jubilant Pharmova		850.35-15.95-1.84
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.84
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.91
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		304.20-5.94-1.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		876.40-17.20-1.92
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.95
R R Kabel		1531.80-30.80-1.97
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.97
Carborundum Universal		806.95-16.30-1.98
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.99
Action Construction Equipment		867.00-17.70-2.00
City Union Bank		277.35-5.70-2.01
ITC Hotels		172.52-3.54-2.01
India Cements		397.80-8.20-2.02
GE Vernova T&D India		3772.40-77.80-2.02
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.02
Ceat		3459.60-71.80-2.03
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.04
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.05
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1149.20-24.00-2.05
RBL Bank		313.15-6.60-2.06
UTI Asset Management Company		967.00-20.30-2.06
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Cera Sanitaryware		4784.80-101.60-2.08
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1599.90-34.20-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.11
Jyoti CNC Automation		803.10-17.35-2.11
Honeywell Automation India		30320.00-655.00-2.11
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.13
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.13
Piramal Pharma		152.81-3.32-2.13
NCC		149.37-3.27-2.14
Atul		6531.00-143.00-2.14
Gillette India		8163.00-179.50-2.15
KFIN Technologies		936.00-20.70-2.16
SKF India		1700.00-37.50-2.16
Cohance Lifesciences		303.20-6.75-2.18
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.19
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.25-0.95-2.20
Deepak Nitrite		1545.90-34.80-2.20
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.22
Brigade Enterprises		678.60-15.45-2.23
Five-Star Business Finance		407.80-9.35-2.24
Kajaria Ceramics		935.60-21.50-2.25
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.28
Gujarat Gas		398.05-9.35-2.30
IDFC First Bank		71.78-1.70-2.31
DCM Shriram		1013.10-24.10-2.32
C.E. Info Systems		1010.00-24.10-2.33
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		238.29-5.71-2.34
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Syngene International		412.25-9.95-2.36
Metropolis Healthcare		1858.80-45.00-2.36
Bandhan Bank		177.66-4.32-2.37
Elecon Engineering Company		406.00-9.85-2.37
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.38
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.40
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1787.00-43.90-2.40
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		824.45-20.50-2.43
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.44
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.45-11.10-2.45
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.46
Bata India		769.50-19.50-2.47
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.48
Shyam Metalics and Energy		838.90-21.40-2.49
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.70-24.25-2.52
Bayer Cropscience		4554.10-118.30-2.53
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		979.10-25.40-2.53
Sobha		1359.60-35.50-2.54
Blue Dart Express		5537.50-145.00-2.55
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2370.70-63.40-2.60
YES Bank		20.18-0.54-2.61
Can Fin Homes		821.40-22.00-2.61
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.62
Balrampur Chini Mills		458.25-12.35-2.62
Sammaan Capital		145.96-3.95-2.63
The Ramco Cements		1099.90-29.90-2.65
Finolex Industries		180.35-4.90-2.65
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1255.90-34.30-2.66
Minda Corporation		540.80-14.75-2.66
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.67
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.68
Tata Investment Corporation		640.95-17.75-2.69
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.69
Elgi Equipments		520.10-14.65-2.74
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.74
General Insurance Corporation of India		372.45-10.60-2.77
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1309.50-37.30-2.77
Shipping Corporation of India		256.15-7.32-2.78
eClerx Services		3083.70-88.70-2.80
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		474.45-13.70-2.81
Jubilant Ingrevia		568.90-16.50-2.82
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		448.15-13.10-2.84
Inox India		1129.70-33.30-2.86
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.87
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.87
Timken India		3373.10-99.80-2.87
Advent Hotels International		188.24-5.59-2.88
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.91
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
NLC India		252.45-7.60-2.92
Chalet Hotels		784.50-23.60-2.92
HBL Engineering		664.70-20.05-2.93
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.93
Signatureglobal (India)		960.70-29.10-2.94
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1644.20-50.00-2.95
CESC		153.49-4.66-2.95
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.96
Pfizer		4911.50-150.70-2.98
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.98
Sundram Fasteners		846.95-26.20-3.00
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.01
Jyothy Labs		245.80-7.66-3.02
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.50-38.40-3.08
Kirloskar Brothers		1534.10-48.70-3.08
Latent View Analytics		326.75-10.45-3.10
DOMS Industries		2259.60-72.40-3.10
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14693.00-471.00-3.11
Kaynes Technology India		3736.60-119.90-3.11
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.80-46.50-3.13
Godrej Industries		961.85-31.20-3.14
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.45-17.95-3.15
NAVA		576.75-18.85-3.16
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		317.75-10.40-3.17
Aarti Industries		432.95-14.20-3.18
Inox Wind		89.19-2.94-3.19
Gravita India		1561.20-51.80-3.21
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.23
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.25
The New India Assurance Company		142.52-4.78-3.25
Natco Pharma		956.25-32.25-3.26
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Indegene		479.95-16.35-3.29
Happiest Minds Technologies		347.85-11.95-3.32
Central Bank of India		38.74-1.33-3.32
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.34
Karur Vysya Bank		315.30-10.90-3.34
SKF India (Industrial)		2476.70-85.80-3.35
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.36
Honasa Consumer		292.75-10.25-3.38
Sun TV Network		625.55-22.10-3.41
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.41
Alok Industries		13.81-0.49-3.43
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.43
Indian Overseas Bank		35.20-1.25-3.43
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.44
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.44
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
UCO Bank		28.59-1.03-3.48
KEC International		564.90-20.40-3.49
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.54
Aavas Financiers		1240.10-45.50-3.54
Swan Corp		368.80-13.60-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.36-3.31-3.57
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
Poonawalla Fincorp		438.45-16.35-3.59
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		718.15-26.90-3.61
ITI		260.50-9.80-3.63
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.75-3.65
Godawari Power & Ispat		256.30-9.72-3.65
Campus Activewear		250.05-9.50-3.66
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.20-33.25-3.67
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.72
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.19-3.26-3.73
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Choice International		709.25-27.60-3.75
Sapphire Foods India		196.61-7.68-3.76
Jindal Saw		178.40-6.97-3.76
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.78
Wockhardt		1310.00-51.90-3.81
SJVN		70.24-2.79-3.82
Devyani International		122.55-4.89-3.84
KSB		740.70-29.55-3.84
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Anant Raj		509.10-20.70-3.91
Force Motors		23380.00-961.00-3.95
RHI Magnesita India		417.40-17.25-3.97
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.98
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.03
Vedant Fashions		374.20-15.75-4.04
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.05
Netweb Technologies India		3705.00-156.40-4.05
TBO Tek		1175.60-50.20-4.10
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.11
Newgen Software Technologies		487.80-20.95-4.12
Reliance Power		22.98-0.99-4.13
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.87-1.72-4.14
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		188.51-8.14-4.14
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.51-5.27-4.16
Engineers India		212.47-9.28-4.18
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.35-29.60-4.22
Praj Industries		304.50-13.45-4.23
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.94-1.77-4.24
CreditAccess Grameen		1210.90-54.30-4.29
BLS International Services		266.65-12.05-4.32
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.35
JBM Auto		527.30-24.05-4.36
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		710.75-32.70-4.40
Trident		24.44-1.14-4.46
Ola Electric Mobility		24.08-1.14-4.52
Triveni Turbine		467.00-22.20-4.54
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.56
PCBL Chemical		295.05-14.35-4.64
AWL Agri Business		180.29-8.81-4.66
JK Tyre & Industries		477.75-23.35-4.66
Rites		203.92-9.99-4.67
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3316.80-166.50-4.78
3M India		35675.00-1,830.00-4.88
Valor Estate		108.16-5.62-4.94
Syrma SGS Technology		781.35-40.90-4.97
Reliance Infrastructure		85.87-4.51-4.99
Godrej Agrovet		607.90-32.35-5.05
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.06
Kalpataru Projects International		1177.00-63.10-5.09
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		384.65-20.65-5.09
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.47-0.78-5.11
Ircon International		136.21-7.40-5.15
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		115.93-6.32-5.17
MMTC		58.54-3.28-5.31
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.34
LT Foods		380.20-22.10-5.49
Asahi India Glass		850.85-49.85-5.53
Olectra Greentech		941.30-55.80-5.60
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.45-27.40-5.65
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		454.35-27.50-5.71
IFCI		56.34-3.64-6.07
Redington		262.85-17.60-6.28
RailTel Corporation of India		293.55-20.10-6.41

