Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY MIDSMALL IT & TELECOM

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
8355.65 Closed
-1.69-143.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,168.70₹8,503.45
₹8,355.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,836.00₹10,592.90
₹8,355.65
Open Price
₹8,189.35
Prev. Close
₹8,499.40

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,679.368,621.95
108,925.748,824.22
209,309.299,127.15
509,808.479,561.88
1009,948.499,761.3
2009,901.999,845.11

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Zensar Technologies		568.403.650.65
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.72
Tata Technologies		580.40-5.05-0.86
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.21
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.26
Birlasoft		384.60-5.50-1.41
Affle 3I		1357.80-19.40-1.41
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.41
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.46
HFCL		67.50-1.01-1.47
Cyient		899.50-15.20-1.66
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.79
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.95
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.97
Intellect Design Arena		683.50-14.10-2.02
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.19
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
Sonata Software		260.25-7.95-2.96
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
