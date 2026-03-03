|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16,835.45
|16,838.68
|10
|16,918.01
|16,885.41
|20
|16,972.91
|16,924.49
|50
|17,023.92
|16,970.14
|100
|17,031.26
|16,896.45
|200
|16,672.6
|16,583.62
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11