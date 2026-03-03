Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Midcap 150 Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY MIDCAP 150

Nifty Midcap 150
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
21476.25 Closed
-1.7-371.1
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Midcap 150 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21,075.45₹21,712.00
₹21,476.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17,269.50₹22,650.05
₹21,476.25
Open Price
₹21,079.85
Prev. Close
₹21,847.35

Nifty Midcap 150 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521,933.3421,933.01
1021,954.1321,945.48
2021,940.5621,927.02
5021,942.4521,922.59
10021,999.6121,859.23
20021,709.9121,547.23

Nifty Midcap 150 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Midcap 150 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.06
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.47
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.33
Abbott India		26805.00275.001.04
Jindal Stainless		783.357.000.90
Oil India		488.054.150.86
Lupin		2311.109.200.40
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.22
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.14
Astral		1669.801.900.11
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.07
Mankind Pharma		2245.50-2.10-0.09
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.24
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.29
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.36
Biocon		387.95-1.85-0.47
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.47
Thermax		3101.80-16.00-0.51
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.53
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.55
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.57
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.59
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.60
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.63
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.72
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.72
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.73
Au Small Finance Bank		951.25-7.10-0.74
Global Health		1130.00-8.80-0.77
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.82
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.85
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.86
Tata Technologies		580.40-5.05-0.86
Ajanta Pharma		2967.80-26.10-0.87
United Breweries		1589.90-15.10-0.94
Linde India		6664.50-65.50-0.97
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.98
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.02
Ipca Laboratories		1513.00-15.90-1.04
IDBI Bank		114.79-1.22-1.05
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.06
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.08
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.13
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11220.00-131.00-1.15
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.18
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.21
JSW Infrastructure		251.70-3.10-1.22
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.26
Alkem Laboratories		5566.00-73.50-1.30
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.36
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.40
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.41
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.46
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.49
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.52
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.63
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.67
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.68
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.79
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.81
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.81
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.82
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.84
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.91
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.95
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.97
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.99
ITC Hotels		172.52-3.54-2.01
GE Vernova T&D India		3772.40-77.80-2.02
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.04
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.05
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.11
Honeywell Automation India		30320.00-655.00-2.11
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.13
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.19
Deepak Nitrite		1545.90-34.80-2.20
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.22
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.28
Gujarat Gas		398.05-9.35-2.30
IDFC First Bank		71.78-1.70-2.31
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Syngene International		412.25-9.95-2.36
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.38
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.40
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.44
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.46
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.48
YES Bank		20.18-0.54-2.61
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.62
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.67
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.68
Tata Investment Corporation		640.95-17.75-2.69
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.74
General Insurance Corporation of India		372.45-10.60-2.77
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.87
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.87
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.91
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
NLC India		252.45-7.60-2.92
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.93
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.98
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.01
Godrej Industries		961.85-31.20-3.14
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.23
The New India Assurance Company		142.52-4.78-3.25
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.25
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.34
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.36
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.41
Indian Overseas Bank		35.20-1.25-3.43
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.43
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.44
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.44
UCO Bank		28.59-1.03-3.48
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.54
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.72
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.78
SJVN		70.24-2.79-3.82
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.98
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.03
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.05
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.11
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.94-1.77-4.24
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.35
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		710.75-32.70-4.40
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.56
AWL Agri Business		180.29-8.81-4.66
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3316.80-166.50-4.78
3M India		35675.00-1,830.00-4.88
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		115.93-6.32-5.17
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.34

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
