|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21,564.83
|21,484.65
|10
|21,717.51
|21,604.39
|20
|21,790.06
|21,673.76
|50
|21,849.51
|21,903.13
|100
|22,552.74
|22,305.4
|200
|23,123.5
|22,620.45
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|IIFL Capital Services
|315.95
|27.45
|9.51
|Sterlite Technologies
|172.45
|13.27
|8.34
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|670.85
|33.05
|5.18
|FDC
|372.05
|15.40
|4.32
|Dynamatic Technologies
|10307.00
|277.00
|2.76
|Cello World
|423.35
|7.25
|1.74
|Acutaas Chemicals
|2191.90
|33.10
|1.53
|Astra Microwave Products
|982.40
|13.80
|1.42
|Dilip Buildcon
|421.40
|5.40
|1.30
|Sheela Foam
|554.25
|6.75
|1.23
|Gokaldas Exports
|647.30
|7.60
|1.19
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|35.52
|0.35
|1.00
|eMudhra
|430.90
|2.80
|0.65
|Prism Johnson
|126.57
|0.80
|0.64
|Avanti Feeds
|1290.30
|7.50
|0.58
|Symphony
|795.65
|2.90
|0.37
|Vesuvius India
|501.40
|1.50
|0.30
|Alivus Life Sciences
|914.35
|2.55
|0.28
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1919.90
|4.90
|0.26
|Karnataka Bank
|203.04
|0.16
|0.08
|V-Mart Retail
|554.10
|0.30
|0.05
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|137.00
|0.05
|0.04
|Network18 Media & Investments
|33.34
|0.01
|0.03
|Belrise Industries
|187.70
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Arvind Fashions
|440.05
|-0.15
|-0.03
|FIEM Industries
|2175.50
|-1.00
|-0.05
|Westlife Foodworld
|494.35
|-0.50
|-0.10
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1947.80
|-2.30
|-0.12
|Just Dial
|549.10
|-1.05
|-0.19
|Max Estates
|401.65
|-1.20
|-0.30
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1011.90
|-3.40
|-0.33
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|63.28
|-0.27
|-0.42
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|368.70
|-2.10
|-0.57
|Innova Captab
|664.30
|-3.95
|-0.59
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|344.15
|-2.10
|-0.61
|Religare Enterprises
|210.44
|-1.43
|-0.67
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1024.90
|-7.10
|-0.69
|CMS Info Systems
|301.45
|-2.15
|-0.71
|AGI Greenpac
|530.55
|-4.35
|-0.81
|The Anup Engineering
|1557.80
|-13.40
|-0.85
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|727.15
|-6.35
|-0.87
|Surya Roshni
|221.80
|-2.03
|-0.91
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|125.92
|-1.16
|-0.91
|Medplus Health Services
|839.85
|-7.75
|-0.91
|Tips Music
|534.75
|-4.95
|-0.92
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|243.73
|-2.31
|-0.94
|Bajaj Electricals
|361.25
|-3.55
|-0.97
|CIE Automotive India
|467.05
|-4.60
|-0.98
|Polyplex Corporation
|839.90
|-8.40
|-0.99
|Hemisphere Properties India
|139.98
|-1.42
|-1.00
|Ashoka Buildcon
|128.67
|-1.35
|-1.04
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|471.00
|-5.10
|-1.07
|Strides Pharma Science
|842.45
|-9.10
|-1.07
|Greenpanel Industries
|203.36
|-2.37
|-1.15
|Indo Count Industries
|262.60
|-3.07
|-1.16
|Cemindia Projects
|569.00
|-7.10
|-1.23
|Ajax Engineering
|478.90
|-6.10
|-1.26
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|139.13
|-1.81
|-1.28
|Greaves Cotton
|150.93
|-2.01
|-1.31
|Shriram Pistons & Rings
|3076.00
|-40.90
|-1.31
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.28
|-0.78
|-1.34
|South Indian Bank
|40.60
|-0.55
|-1.34
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4426.40
|-62.90
|-1.40
|Gallantt Ispat
|568.25
|-8.15
|-1.41
|CarTrade Tech
|1775.50
|-25.50
|-1.42
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1145.10
|-16.80
|-1.45
|VIP Industries
|352.35
|-5.20
|-1.45
|TD Power Systems
|889.85
|-13.45
|-1.49
|Marksans Pharma
|171.34
|-2.59
|-1.49
|IFB Industries
|1081.20
|-16.30
|-1.49
|Raymond Lifestyle
|867.30
|-13.30
|-1.51
|MSTC
|450.25
|-6.95
|-1.52
|Lux Industries
|886.95
|-13.80
|-1.53
|Zydus Wellness
|378.95
|-5.95
|-1.55
|Websol Energy Systems
|54.45
|-0.87
|-1.57
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|112.59
|-1.83
|-1.60
|Ganesh Housing
|660.80
|-10.90
|-1.62
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|295.40
|-4.90
|-1.63
|PNC Infratech
|203.41
|-3.38
|-1.63
|Mastek
|1558.80
|-25.80
|-1.63
|MTAR Technologies
|3743.00
|-63.80
|-1.68
|Garware Technical Fibres
|631.45
|-10.95
|-1.70
|BlackBuck
|572.60
|-10.10
|-1.73
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1217.70
|-21.60
|-1.74
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1242.40
|-22.70
|-1.79
|LMW
|14497.00
|-266.00
|-1.80
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|860.65
|-15.90
|-1.81
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|171.80
|-3.26
|-1.86
|Electrosteel Castings
|67.83
|-1.29
|-1.87
|Balaji Amines
|1067.00
|-20.40
|-1.88
|Samhi Hotels
|159.44
|-3.06
|-1.88
|Ethos
|2385.70
|-47.00
|-1.93
|HG Infra Engineering
|529.90
|-10.55
|-1.95
|TeamLease Services
|1195.20
|-24.20
|-1.98
|Indigo Paints
|918.25
|-18.55
|-1.98
|Bharat Bijlee
|2398.30
|-48.70
|-1.99
|Quess Corp
|191.80
|-3.94
|-2.01
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|112.66
|-2.31
|-2.01
|Cigniti Technologies
|1151.50
|-23.80
|-2.03
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2301.80
|-48.10
|-2.05
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|222.83
|-4.72
|-2.07
|TARC
|143.45
|-3.05
|-2.08
|Arvind
|344.35
|-7.30
|-2.08
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|2976.50
|-63.10
|-2.08
|VST Industries
|229.00
|-4.89
|-2.09
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|858.95
|-18.40
|-2.10
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|3921.70
|-84.70
|-2.11
|Azad Engineering
|1677.00
|-36.20
|-2.11
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|559.95
|-12.15
|-2.12
|Heritage Foods
|311.55
|-6.80
|-2.14
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|869.55
|-19.15
|-2.15
|GHCL
|468.75
|-10.45
|-2.18
|Vaibhav Global
|220.52
|-4.95
|-2.20
|PTC India
|162.76
|-3.76
|-2.26
|DCB Bank
|181.34
|-4.22
|-2.27
|Hikal
|192.14
|-4.54
|-2.31
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|833.35
|-19.75
|-2.32
|LE Travenues Technology
|166.40
|-3.96
|-2.32
|Orient Cement
|150.54
|-3.58
|-2.32
|Thyrocare Technologies
|384.45
|-9.20
|-2.34
|Epigral
|870.55
|-21.25
|-2.38
|Kalyani Steels
|730.15
|-17.95
|-2.40
|GMM Pfaudler
|910.55
|-22.55
|-2.42
|Embassy Developments
|58.93
|-1.48
|-2.45
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|502.70
|-12.70
|-2.46
|AvenuesAI
|16.17
|-0.41
|-2.47
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|164.66
|-4.17
|-2.47
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|705.75
|-17.95
|-2.48
|Sunteck Realty
|391.05
|-10.05
|-2.51
|Nesco
|1095.10
|-28.50
|-2.54
|EPL
|211.42
|-5.65
|-2.60
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|752.55
|-20.15
|-2.61
|Refex Industries
|214.91
|-5.78
|-2.62
|Aarti Drugs
|357.30
|-9.70
|-2.64
|Ion Exchange (India)
|354.45
|-9.65
|-2.65
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.19
|-4.68
|-2.65
|Sanofi India
|3859.50
|-105.60
|-2.66
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|348.05
|-9.55
|-2.67
|KRBL
|330.50
|-9.15
|-2.69
|Time Technoplast
|178.81
|-4.95
|-2.69
|V2 Retail
|1940.40
|-53.80
|-2.70
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|752.10
|-21.05
|-2.72
|Jamna Auto Industries
|143.42
|-4.01
|-2.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|472.30
|-13.35
|-2.75
|Nazara Technologies
|257.50
|-7.30
|-2.76
|Aether Industries
|932.15
|-26.45
|-2.76
|Thomas Cook (India)
|100.08
|-2.85
|-2.77
|G R Infraprojects
|924.15
|-26.50
|-2.79
|Va Tech Wabag
|1228.40
|-35.90
|-2.84
|Lloyds Enterprises
|49.62
|-1.45
|-2.84
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|3846.60
|-112.60
|-2.84
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2385.90
|-70.10
|-2.85
|Manorama Industries
|1385.60
|-40.70
|-2.85
|Pearl Global Industries
|1494.90
|-43.90
|-2.85
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1072.70
|-31.60
|-2.86
|Avalon Technologies
|989.70
|-29.50
|-2.89
|Varroc Engineering
|525.25
|-15.70
|-2.90
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1367.50
|-41.20
|-2.92
|Tanla Platforms
|441.55
|-13.45
|-2.96
|Supriya Lifescience
|635.60
|-19.40
|-2.96
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|283.65
|-8.75
|-2.99
|Pricol
|584.70
|-18.10
|-3.00
|Cyient DLM
|303.20
|-9.40
|-3.01
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.10
|-13.80
|-3.03
|Ceigall India
|275.15
|-8.75
|-3.08
|Kaveri Seed Company
|748.35
|-23.85
|-3.09
|Welspun Enterprises
|469.85
|-15.05
|-3.10
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|244.35
|-7.98
|-3.16
|Orchid Pharma
|600.10
|-19.65
|-3.17
|Voltamp Transformers
|8814.50
|-290.50
|-3.19
|Tega Industries
|1759.20
|-58.50
|-3.22
|Senco Gold
|307.00
|-10.25
|-3.23
|Jindal Worldwide
|23.88
|-0.80
|-3.24
|Borosil Renewables
|441.00
|-14.90
|-3.27
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|4073.80
|-140.40
|-3.33
|KNR Constructions
|128.31
|-4.42
|-3.33
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|41.43
|-1.43
|-3.34
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|510.90
|-17.70
|-3.35
|Rain Industries
|143.65
|-4.99
|-3.36
|Oswal Pumps
|304.95
|-10.70
|-3.39
|Dodla Dairy
|1127.80
|-39.70
|-3.40
|Safari Industries (India)
|1736.10
|-61.10
|-3.40
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|23.48
|-0.83
|-3.41
|Aurionpro Solutions
|858.25
|-30.45
|-3.43
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|121.60
|-4.34
|-3.45
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|152.59
|-5.46
|-3.45
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.80
|-2.04
|-3.47
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.31
|-7.20
|-3.54
|Rajesh Exports
|138.62
|-5.19
|-3.61
|Puravankara
|191.32
|-7.16
|-3.61
|RattanIndia Power
|7.99
|-0.30
|-3.62
|Skipper
|353.05
|-13.30
|-3.63
|Optiemus Infracom
|398.70
|-15.10
|-3.65
|ASK Automotive
|400.10
|-15.25
|-3.67
|Route Mobile
|489.30
|-18.65
|-3.67
|Power Mech Projects
|2000.40
|-76.50
|-3.68
|Eureka Forbes
|458.20
|-17.60
|-3.70
|Man Infraconstruction
|102.31
|-4.03
|-3.79
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|45.97
|-1.83
|-3.83
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|686.65
|-27.40
|-3.84
|Sharda Motor Industries
|896.25
|-35.75
|-3.84
|Hindustan Construction Company
|16.71
|-0.67
|-3.86
|Shilpa Medicare
|323.55
|-13.10
|-3.89
|MOIL
|295.00
|-11.95
|-3.89
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|200.45
|-8.17
|-3.92
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|681.20
|-28.35
|-4.00
|CSB Bank
|381.40
|-16.00
|-4.03
|Vinati Organics
|1412.60
|-59.50
|-4.04
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|189.98
|-8.01
|-4.05
|Inox Green Energy Services
|162.25
|-6.87
|-4.06
|Star Cement
|205.42
|-8.79
|-4.10
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|61.68
|-2.69
|-4.18
|Share India Securities
|126.05
|-5.53
|-4.20
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|528.60
|-23.40
|-4.24
|Electronics Mart India
|96.15
|-4.33
|-4.31
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|206.71
|-9.37
|-4.34
|Archean Chemical Industries
|551.10
|-25.05
|-4.35
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|345.40
|-15.95
|-4.41
|Patel Engineering
|26.37
|-1.22
|-4.42
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|120.05
|-5.65
|-4.49
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|27.40
|-1.29
|-4.50
|Gabriel India
|953.55
|-45.25
|-4.53
|Allcargo Logistics
|8.05
|-0.39
|-4.62
|JK Paper
|345.15
|-16.80
|-4.64
|Sharda Cropchem
|1136.00
|-55.40
|-4.65
|Banco Products (India)
|593.60
|-29.35
|-4.71
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.67
|-3.25
|-4.72
|Sansera Engineering
|2229.90
|-112.30
|-4.79
|Datamatics Global Services
|733.10
|-36.85
|-4.79
|Transrail Lighting
|537.20
|-27.80
|-4.92
|Rallis India
|262.55
|-13.70
|-4.96
|TSF Investments
|382.05
|-20.10
|-5.00
|Subros
|752.10
|-39.90
|-5.04
|Fine Organic Industries
|4467.20
|-243.10
|-5.16
|Relaxo Footwears
|330.05
|-18.05
|-5.19
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1663.90
|-93.50
|-5.32
|National Fertilizers
|73.19
|-4.13
|-5.34
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|99.15
|-5.59
|-5.34
|Tilaknagar Industries
|428.70
|-25.20
|-5.55
|PC Jeweller
|9.36
|-0.56
|-5.65
|Neogen Chemicals
|1380.90
|-83.40
|-5.70
|Paradeep Phosphates
|114.54
|-6.96
|-5.73
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|113.14
|-7.14
|-5.94
|Viyash Scientific
|199.94
|-13.14
|-6.17
|KPI Green Energy
|361.80
|-24.35
|-6.31
|Birla Corporation
|936.30
|-64.30
|-6.43
|Kitex Garments
|169.85
|-11.87
|-6.53
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|493.75
|-35.60
|-6.73
|India Glycols
|896.85
|-65.15
|-6.77
|Easy Trip Planners
|7.99
|-0.63
|-7.31
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|918.55
|-79.50
|-7.97