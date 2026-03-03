Facebook Pixel Code
NSE
BSE

NIFTY MICROCAP 250

Nifty Microcap 250
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
20824.55 Closed
-2.22-472.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Nifty Microcap 250 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20,357.30₹21,106.95
₹20,824.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18,526.65₹24,841.45
₹20,824.55
Open Price
₹20,358.05
Prev. Close
₹21,297.30

Nifty Microcap 250 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521,564.8321,484.65
1021,717.5121,604.39
2021,790.0621,673.76
5021,849.5121,903.13
10022,552.7422,305.4
20023,123.522,620.45

Nifty Microcap 250 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Microcap 250 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
IIFL Capital Services		315.9527.459.51
Sterlite Technologies		172.4513.278.34
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		670.8533.055.18
FDC		372.0515.404.32
Dynamatic Technologies		10307.00277.002.76
Cello World		423.357.251.74
Acutaas Chemicals		2191.9033.101.53
Astra Microwave Products		982.4013.801.42
Dilip Buildcon		421.405.401.30
Sheela Foam		554.256.751.23
Gokaldas Exports		647.307.601.19
Jain Irrigation Systems		35.520.351.00
eMudhra		430.902.800.65
Prism Johnson		126.570.800.64
Avanti Feeds		1290.307.500.58
Symphony		795.652.900.37
Vesuvius India		501.401.500.30
Alivus Life Sciences		914.352.550.28
Styrenix Performance Materials		1919.904.900.26
Karnataka Bank		203.040.160.08
V-Mart Retail		554.100.300.05
Diamond Power Infrastructure		137.000.050.04
Network18 Media & Investments		33.340.010.03
Belrise Industries		187.70-0.03-0.02
Arvind Fashions		440.05-0.15-0.03
FIEM Industries		2175.50-1.00-0.05
Westlife Foodworld		494.35-0.50-0.10
Shaily Engineering Plastics		1947.80-2.30-0.12
Just Dial		549.10-1.05-0.19
Max Estates		401.65-1.20-0.30
Dhanuka Agritech		1011.90-3.40-0.33
Restaurant Brands Asia		63.28-0.27-0.42
Jana Small Finance Bank		368.70-2.10-0.57
Innova Captab		664.30-3.95-0.59
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		344.15-2.10-0.61
Religare Enterprises		210.44-1.43-0.67
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1024.90-7.10-0.69
CMS Info Systems		301.45-2.15-0.71
AGI Greenpac		530.55-4.35-0.81
The Anup Engineering		1557.80-13.40-0.85
India Shelter Finance Corporation		727.15-6.35-0.87
Surya Roshni		221.80-2.03-0.91
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		125.92-1.16-0.91
Medplus Health Services		839.85-7.75-0.91
Tips Music		534.75-4.95-0.92
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		243.73-2.31-0.94
Bajaj Electricals		361.25-3.55-0.97
CIE Automotive India		467.05-4.60-0.98
Polyplex Corporation		839.90-8.40-0.99
Hemisphere Properties India		139.98-1.42-1.00
Ashoka Buildcon		128.67-1.35-1.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers		471.00-5.10-1.07
Strides Pharma Science		842.45-9.10-1.07
Greenpanel Industries		203.36-2.37-1.15
Indo Count Industries		262.60-3.07-1.16
Cemindia Projects		569.00-7.10-1.23
Ajax Engineering		478.90-6.10-1.26
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		139.13-1.81-1.28
Greaves Cotton		150.93-2.01-1.31
Shriram Pistons & Rings		3076.00-40.90-1.31
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.78-1.34
South Indian Bank		40.60-0.55-1.34
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4426.40-62.90-1.40
Gallantt Ispat		568.25-8.15-1.41
CarTrade Tech		1775.50-25.50-1.42
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1145.10-16.80-1.45
VIP Industries		352.35-5.20-1.45
TD Power Systems		889.85-13.45-1.49
Marksans Pharma		171.34-2.59-1.49
IFB Industries		1081.20-16.30-1.49
Raymond Lifestyle		867.30-13.30-1.51
MSTC		450.25-6.95-1.52
Lux Industries		886.95-13.80-1.53
Zydus Wellness		378.95-5.95-1.55
Websol Energy Systems		54.45-0.87-1.57
Edelweiss Financial Services		112.59-1.83-1.60
Ganesh Housing		660.80-10.90-1.62
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		295.40-4.90-1.63
PNC Infratech		203.41-3.38-1.63
Mastek		1558.80-25.80-1.63
MTAR Technologies		3743.00-63.80-1.68
Garware Technical Fibres		631.45-10.95-1.70
BlackBuck		572.60-10.10-1.73
Anupam Rasayan India		1217.70-21.60-1.74
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1242.40-22.70-1.79
LMW		14497.00-266.00-1.80
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		860.65-15.90-1.81
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		171.80-3.26-1.86
Electrosteel Castings		67.83-1.29-1.87
Balaji Amines		1067.00-20.40-1.88
Samhi Hotels		159.44-3.06-1.88
Ethos		2385.70-47.00-1.93
HG Infra Engineering		529.90-10.55-1.95
TeamLease Services		1195.20-24.20-1.98
Indigo Paints		918.25-18.55-1.98
Bharat Bijlee		2398.30-48.70-1.99
Quess Corp		191.80-3.94-2.01
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		112.66-2.31-2.01
Cigniti Technologies		1151.50-23.80-2.03
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2301.80-48.10-2.05
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		222.83-4.72-2.07
TARC		143.45-3.05-2.08
Arvind		344.35-7.30-2.08
Privi Speciality Chemicals		2976.50-63.10-2.08
VST Industries		229.00-4.89-2.09
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		858.95-18.40-2.10
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3921.70-84.70-2.11
Azad Engineering		1677.00-36.20-2.11
Healthcare Global Enterprises		559.95-12.15-2.12
Heritage Foods		311.55-6.80-2.14
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		869.55-19.15-2.15
GHCL		468.75-10.45-2.18
Vaibhav Global		220.52-4.95-2.20
PTC India		162.76-3.76-2.26
DCB Bank		181.34-4.22-2.27
Hikal		192.14-4.54-2.31
Waaree Renewable Technologies		833.35-19.75-2.32
LE Travenues Technology		166.40-3.96-2.32
Orient Cement		150.54-3.58-2.32
Thyrocare Technologies		384.45-9.20-2.34
Epigral		870.55-21.25-2.38
Kalyani Steels		730.15-17.95-2.40
GMM Pfaudler		910.55-22.55-2.42
Embassy Developments		58.93-1.48-2.45
Shakti Pumps (India)		502.70-12.70-2.46
AvenuesAI		16.17-0.41-2.47
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.66-4.17-2.47
Aarti Pharmalabs		705.75-17.95-2.48
Sunteck Realty		391.05-10.05-2.51
Nesco		1095.10-28.50-2.54
EPL		211.42-5.65-2.60
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		752.55-20.15-2.61
Refex Industries		214.91-5.78-2.62
Aarti Drugs		357.30-9.70-2.64
Ion Exchange (India)		354.45-9.65-2.65
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.19-4.68-2.65
Sanofi India		3859.50-105.60-2.66
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		348.05-9.55-2.67
KRBL		330.50-9.15-2.69
Time Technoplast		178.81-4.95-2.69
V2 Retail		1940.40-53.80-2.70
Ganesha Ecosphere		752.10-21.05-2.72
Jamna Auto Industries		143.42-4.01-2.72
Balu Forge Industries		472.30-13.35-2.75
Nazara Technologies		257.50-7.30-2.76
Aether Industries		932.15-26.45-2.76
Thomas Cook (India)		100.08-2.85-2.77
G R Infraprojects		924.15-26.50-2.79
Va Tech Wabag		1228.40-35.90-2.84
Lloyds Enterprises		49.62-1.45-2.84
Thangamayil Jewellery		3846.60-112.60-2.84
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2385.90-70.10-2.85
Manorama Industries		1385.60-40.70-2.85
Pearl Global Industries		1494.90-43.90-2.85
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1072.70-31.60-2.86
Avalon Technologies		989.70-29.50-2.89
Varroc Engineering		525.25-15.70-2.90
Bosch Home Comfort India		1367.50-41.20-2.92
Tanla Platforms		441.55-13.45-2.96
Supriya Lifescience		635.60-19.40-2.96
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		283.65-8.75-2.99
Pricol		584.70-18.10-3.00
Cyient DLM		303.20-9.40-3.01
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.10-13.80-3.03
Ceigall India		275.15-8.75-3.08
Kaveri Seed Company		748.35-23.85-3.09
Welspun Enterprises		469.85-15.05-3.10
Prince Pipes & Fittings		244.35-7.98-3.16
Orchid Pharma		600.10-19.65-3.17
Voltamp Transformers		8814.50-290.50-3.19
Tega Industries		1759.20-58.50-3.22
Senco Gold		307.00-10.25-3.23
Jindal Worldwide		23.88-0.80-3.24
Borosil Renewables		441.00-14.90-3.27
Garware Hi-Tech Films		4073.80-140.40-3.33
KNR Constructions		128.31-4.42-3.33
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		41.43-1.43-3.34
J Kumar Infraprojects		510.90-17.70-3.35
Rain Industries		143.65-4.99-3.36
Oswal Pumps		304.95-10.70-3.39
Dodla Dairy		1127.80-39.70-3.40
Safari Industries (India)		1736.10-61.10-3.40
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.48-0.83-3.41
Aurionpro Solutions		858.25-30.45-3.43
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.60-4.34-3.45
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.59-5.46-3.45
Gateway Distriparks		56.80-2.04-3.47
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.31-7.20-3.54
Rajesh Exports		138.62-5.19-3.61
Puravankara		191.32-7.16-3.61
RattanIndia Power		7.99-0.30-3.62
Skipper		353.05-13.30-3.63
Optiemus Infracom		398.70-15.10-3.65
ASK Automotive		400.10-15.25-3.67
Route Mobile		489.30-18.65-3.67
Power Mech Projects		2000.40-76.50-3.68
Eureka Forbes		458.20-17.60-3.70
Man Infraconstruction		102.31-4.03-3.79
Lloyds Engineering Works		45.97-1.83-3.83
JK Lakshmi Cement		686.65-27.40-3.84
Sharda Motor Industries		896.25-35.75-3.84
Hindustan Construction Company		16.71-0.67-3.86
Shilpa Medicare		323.55-13.10-3.89
MOIL		295.00-11.95-3.89
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		200.45-8.17-3.92
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		681.20-28.35-4.00
CSB Bank		381.40-16.00-4.03
Vinati Organics		1412.60-59.50-4.04
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		189.98-8.01-4.05
Inox Green Energy Services		162.25-6.87-4.06
Star Cement		205.42-8.79-4.10
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.68-2.69-4.18
Share India Securities		126.05-5.53-4.20
P N Gadgil Jewellers		528.60-23.40-4.24
Electronics Mart India		96.15-4.33-4.31
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		206.71-9.37-4.34
Archean Chemical Industries		551.10-25.05-4.35
Sky Gold and Diamonds		345.40-15.95-4.41
Patel Engineering		26.37-1.22-4.42
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		120.05-5.65-4.49
RattanIndia Enterprises		27.40-1.29-4.50
Gabriel India		953.55-45.25-4.53
Allcargo Logistics		8.05-0.39-4.62
JK Paper		345.15-16.80-4.64
Sharda Cropchem		1136.00-55.40-4.65
Banco Products (India)		593.60-29.35-4.71
Jai Balaji Industries		65.67-3.25-4.72
Sansera Engineering		2229.90-112.30-4.79
Datamatics Global Services		733.10-36.85-4.79
Transrail Lighting		537.20-27.80-4.92
Rallis India		262.55-13.70-4.96
TSF Investments		382.05-20.10-5.00
Subros		752.10-39.90-5.04
Fine Organic Industries		4467.20-243.10-5.16
Relaxo Footwears		330.05-18.05-5.19
Lumax Auto Technologies		1663.90-93.50-5.32
National Fertilizers		73.19-4.13-5.34
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		99.15-5.59-5.34
Tilaknagar Industries		428.70-25.20-5.55
PC Jeweller		9.36-0.56-5.65
Neogen Chemicals		1380.90-83.40-5.70
Paradeep Phosphates		114.54-6.96-5.73
GMR Power and Urban Infra		113.14-7.14-5.94
Viyash Scientific		199.94-13.14-6.17
KPI Green Energy		361.80-24.35-6.31
Birla Corporation		936.30-64.30-6.43
Kitex Garments		169.85-11.87-6.53
RateGain Travel Technologies		493.75-35.60-6.73
India Glycols		896.85-65.15-6.77
Easy Trip Planners		7.99-0.63-7.31
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		918.55-79.50-7.97

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
