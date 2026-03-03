|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,174.79
|12,237.19
|10
|12,035.83
|12,148.9
|20
|11,999.19
|12,024.05
|50
|11,569.92
|11,625.94
|100
|10,958.69
|11,106.89
|200
|10,213.8
|10,466.63
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Hindustan Copper
|576.00
|9.70
|1.71
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Jindal Stainless
|783.35
|7.00
|0.90
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Welspun Corp
|817.65
|-7.60
|-0.92
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82