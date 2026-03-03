|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23,436.81
|23,457.75
|10
|23,420.34
|23,465.12
|20
|23,512.47
|23,482.43
|50
|23,626.77
|23,612.41
|100
|23,937.11
|23,790.35
|200
|24,193.18
|23,835.37
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Emami
|458.70
|-3.90
|-0.84
|Ajanta Pharma
|2967.80
|-26.10
|-0.87
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11220.00
|-131.00
|-1.15
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Honeywell Automation India
|30320.00
|-655.00
|-2.11
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Gujarat Gas
|398.05
|-9.35
|-2.30
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|Sun TV Network
|625.55
|-22.10
|-3.41
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|3M India
|35675.00
|-1,830.00
|-4.88