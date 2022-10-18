Nifty likely to rally towards 17400, support at 17100; 5 things to know before share market opening bell

Indian benchmark indices are expected to extend gains on Tuesday amid global cues. Early trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian equities as Nifty futures were trading 149 pts or 0.86% higher on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped 491 points to 58,411, while the Nifty50 rose 126 points to settle at 17,312. Key base for Nifty has been formed and buying at lower levels indicate positive momentum in broader range may continue, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Analysts expect bears to come back to life only below the 17000 mark.

5 things to know before share market opening bell

Global market watch: US stocks kicked off the trading week on Monday with a rally after Britain reversed course on an economic plan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.86%, the S&P 500 gained 2.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.43%. Meanwhile, shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday tracking Wall Street’s rally overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.46% and the Topix added 1.23%. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.13% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.46%.

Nifty technical view: A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, that has placed beside the long negative candle of Friday. “Technically, this pattern indicates a comeback of bulls after a consolidation movement of previous session. The opening upside gap of Friday has been filled and the market bounced back smartly from the support of that gap on Monday. This is positive indication. Having moved above the immediate resistance of 17260 levels, the Nifty is expected to move towards the next important resistance of 17425 levels in the short term. Immediate support is now placed at 17100 levels. Any sustainable upside above 17450 levels could bring sharp upside momentum in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Levels to watch for: India VIX has managed to close under 20. The trend may still remain bullish for the short term but simultaneously profit booking from higher levels is expected as well. “Technically, Sustaining above 17250 levels on Nifty could result in acceleration of the uptrend, while 17100 needs to be protected on the downside. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 39300 levels while resistance at 40800 levels. Increasing positions in small caps and focusing on technology companies in the space would be advisable for coming weeks,” said Om Mehra, Technical Associate, Choice Broking.

Q2 Results: Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Heritage Foods, HFCL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, JSW Ispat Special Products, KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, Polycab India, Schaeffler India, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company of India, and TV18 Broadcast will report their quarterly earnings on October 18.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements are the three stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for October 18. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.