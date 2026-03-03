Facebook Pixel Code
16196.65 Closed
-1.5-245.9
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15,961.35₹16,328.50
₹16,196.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13,526.30₹17,077.75
₹16,196.65
Open Price
₹15,966.00
Prev. Close
₹16,442.55

Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516,577.6216,543.72
1016,593.2416,569.37
2016,586.4116,570.83
5016,605.4516,581.05
10016,639.716,535.49
20016,407.5316,314.23

Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Kwality Wall's (India)		28.011.897.24
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.59
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
Tube Investments of India		2837.6084.203.06
KEI Industries		5206.00125.602.47
National Aluminium Company		362.858.252.33
Hindustan Zinc		617.6513.852.29
Bharat Electronics		453.959.252.08
Hindalco Industries		940.0015.301.65
Siemens Energy India		2972.7041.801.43
Abbott India		26805.00275.001.04
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.6038.400.98
Jindal Stainless		783.357.000.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.5015.500.89
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.202.500.89
Oil India		488.054.150.86
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4369.2035.900.83
Vedanta		723.354.950.69
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.408.100.63
ITC		314.901.300.41
Lupin		2311.109.200.40
Cipla		1351.603.400.25
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.22
JSW Steel		1267.302.600.21
Shree Cements		26125.0050.000.19
Godrej Properties		1733.502.500.14
Astral		1669.801.900.11
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.59-0.12-0.07
Divi's Laboratories		6403.50-5.00-0.08
Mankind Pharma		2245.50-2.10-0.09
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		568.95-0.60-0.11
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.24
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.25
Endurance Technologies		2654.10-7.60-0.29
Bharti Airtel		1873.20-6.10-0.32
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.32
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.36
ICICI Bank		1374.00-4.90-0.36
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7791.50-30.00-0.38
Biocon		387.95-1.85-0.47
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.47
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.10-2.10-0.51
Thermax		3101.80-16.00-0.51
Jindal Steel		1237.80-6.40-0.51
Supreme Industries		3954.20-21.00-0.53
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.55
PI Industries		3099.40-17.90-0.57
NMDC		81.26-0.48-0.59
Phoenix Mills		1648.60-10.00-0.60
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.80-1.85-0.62
Tata Steel		211.01-1.32-0.62
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.30-13.40-0.63
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.68
Polycab India		8548.50-62.00-0.72
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.72
Britannia Industries		5959.00-43.50-0.72
Torrent Power		1554.90-11.50-0.73
Au Small Finance Bank		951.25-7.10-0.74
Hindustan Unilever		2320.60-17.50-0.75
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.76
Global Health		1130.00-8.80-0.77
Grasim Industries		2777.30-22.50-0.80
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.80
Aurobindo Pharma		1210.40-10.00-0.82
Axis Bank		1372.30-11.60-0.84
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.85
Tata Technologies		580.40-5.05-0.86
Infosys		1288.90-11.20-0.86
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.86
Ajanta Pharma		2967.80-26.10-0.87
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.88
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.50-23.90-0.91
Tech Mahindra		1345.40-12.40-0.91
Nestle India		1279.70-12.00-0.93
United Breweries		1589.90-15.10-0.94
HDFC Bank		879.40-8.35-0.94
Linde India		6664.50-65.50-0.97
State Bank of India		1189.90-11.80-0.98
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.98
Ashok Leyland		209.01-2.09-0.99
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10695.00-109.00-1.01
Patanjali Foods		502.80-5.20-1.02
Coal India		426.25-4.40-1.02
United Spirits		1366.60-14.20-1.03
Ipca Laboratories		1513.00-15.90-1.04
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		717.50-7.65-1.05
IDBI Bank		114.79-1.22-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.15-2.80-1.06
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.08
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.12
Prestige Estates Projects		1377.30-15.70-1.13
NTPC		377.55-4.35-1.14
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11220.00-131.00-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3802.50-45.10-1.17
Schaeffler India		4305.70-51.50-1.18
Wipro		198.57-2.39-1.19
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.20
Oracle Financial Services Software		6848.00-84.00-1.21
JSW Infrastructure		251.70-3.10-1.22
UltraTech Cement		12521.00-156.00-1.23
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.26
LTIMindtree		4404.40-57.60-1.29
Alkem Laboratories		5566.00-73.50-1.30
HCL Technologies		1371.00-18.10-1.30
Trent		3848.50-51.00-1.31
Titan Company		4270.30-57.20-1.32
JSW Energy		481.30-6.45-1.32
Varun Beverages		445.30-6.10-1.35
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.36
Tata Consumer Products		1125.20-15.80-1.38
Eternal		242.87-3.43-1.39
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.40
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.41
Tata Elxsi		4449.30-63.70-1.41
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.46
TVS Motor Company		3813.10-56.60-1.46
ABB India		5983.00-90.00-1.48
IndusInd Bank		942.50-14.25-1.49
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.52
Adani Power		137.97-2.14-1.53
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.53
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.57
Zydus Lifesciences		906.90-14.80-1.61
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.63
Cummins India		4816.80-81.50-1.66
Bharat Forge		1879.30-31.90-1.67
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.68
Adani Enterprises		2124.60-37.20-1.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2214.90-39.60-1.76
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.77
Pidilite Industries		1465.50-26.50-1.78
MphasiS		2255.50-41.00-1.79
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.81
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.82
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.85-13.35-1.84
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.84
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.84
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.30-63.10-1.86
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.91
Ambuja Cements		490.75-9.65-1.93
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.95
Bajaj Auto		9776.00-196.50-1.97
L&T Technology Services		3443.20-69.20-1.97
Blue Star		1902.50-38.70-1.99
ITC Hotels		172.52-3.54-2.01
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.02
GE Vernova T&D India		3772.40-77.80-2.02
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.04
Union Bank of India		198.13-4.14-2.05
Hero MotoCorp		5591.50-118.50-2.08
Dabur India		507.60-10.90-2.10
Bank of Baroda		315.20-6.75-2.10
Oberoi Realty		1490.70-32.10-2.11
Honeywell Automation India		30320.00-655.00-2.11
Bank of India		172.30-3.75-2.13
KPIT Technologies		754.25-16.85-2.19
Deepak Nitrite		1545.90-34.80-2.20
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.00-8.30-2.22
Lodha Developers		966.20-22.05-2.23
Siemens		3341.60-77.00-2.25
DLF		590.20-13.65-2.26
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.28
Eicher Motors		7826.00-184.50-2.30
Gujarat Gas		398.05-9.35-2.30
IDFC First Bank		71.78-1.70-2.31
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Syngene International		412.25-9.95-2.36
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.38
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.40
Indian Hotels Company		651.00-16.05-2.41
Canara Bank		153.56-3.81-2.42
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.44
Tata Power Company		368.35-9.20-2.44
ACC		1553.20-39.20-2.46
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.48
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.49
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.51
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.58
Reliance Industries		1358.00-35.90-2.58
YES Bank		20.18-0.54-2.61
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.62
Punjab National Bank		126.05-3.39-2.62
GAIL (India)		165.07-4.46-2.63
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.67
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.74-5.01-2.68
Tata Investment Corporation		640.95-17.75-2.69
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.80-10.60-2.75
General Insurance Corporation of India		372.45-10.60-2.77
Vodafone Idea		10.29-0.30-2.83
Cochin Shipyard		1448.90-42.80-2.87
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.87
Bosch		35370.00-1,055.00-2.90
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.91
NHPC		73.14-2.19-2.91
Asian Paints		2307.10-69.10-2.91
NLC India		252.45-7.60-2.92
AIA Engineering		3738.90-112.70-2.93
Nippon Life India Asset Management		903.45-27.75-2.98
Apollo Tyres		440.40-13.65-3.01
Info Edge (India)		998.50-31.10-3.02
Havells India		1354.00-43.10-3.08
REC		338.95-10.85-3.10
Godrej Industries		961.85-31.20-3.14
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.60-12.05-3.15
Maruti Suzuki India		14388.00-469.00-3.16
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		517.25-17.25-3.23
The New India Assurance Company		142.52-4.78-3.25
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.25
Tata Communications		1544.50-53.00-3.32
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.30-50.70-3.33
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.34
Container Corporation of India		479.00-16.65-3.36
Godrej Consumer Products		1176.00-41.50-3.41
Balkrishna Industries		2302.60-81.30-3.41
Godfrey Phillips India		2042.90-72.50-3.43
Indian Overseas Bank		35.20-1.25-3.43
Exide Industries		322.80-11.50-3.44
Escorts Kubota		3397.40-121.20-3.44
UCO Bank		28.59-1.03-3.48
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.69-3.52
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.54
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.78-3.72
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.78
SJVN		70.24-2.79-3.82
Adani Energy Solutions		972.30-39.25-3.88
Voltas		1499.10-62.20-3.98
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.03
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.07
GMR Airports		96.49-4.14-4.11
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.94-1.77-4.24
Apar Industries		10694.00-486.50-4.35
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		710.75-32.70-4.40
Indian Oil Corporation		179.11-8.36-4.46
Petronet LNG		308.65-14.75-4.56
Adani Green Energy		903.55-43.80-4.62
AWL Agri Business		180.29-8.81-4.66
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3316.80-166.50-4.78
3M India		35675.00-1,830.00-4.88
Larsen & Toubro		4066.70-211.60-4.95
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		115.93-6.32-5.17
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.34
InterGlobe Aviation		4520.40-306.80-6.36

