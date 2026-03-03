|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16,577.62
|16,543.72
|10
|16,593.24
|16,569.37
|20
|16,586.41
|16,570.83
|50
|16,605.45
|16,581.05
|100
|16,639.7
|16,535.49
|200
|16,407.53
|16,314.23
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|28.01
|1.89
|7.24
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Tube Investments of India
|2837.60
|84.20
|3.06
|KEI Industries
|5206.00
|125.60
|2.47
|National Aluminium Company
|362.85
|8.25
|2.33
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.65
|13.85
|2.29
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Siemens Energy India
|2972.70
|41.80
|1.43
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.60
|38.40
|0.98
|Jindal Stainless
|783.35
|7.00
|0.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.50
|15.50
|0.89
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4369.20
|35.90
|0.83
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.40
|8.10
|0.63
|ITC
|314.90
|1.30
|0.41
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Cipla
|1351.60
|3.40
|0.25
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Astral
|1669.80
|1.90
|0.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.59
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Divi's Laboratories
|6403.50
|-5.00
|-0.08
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|568.95
|-0.60
|-0.11
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|Endurance Technologies
|2654.10
|-7.60
|-0.29
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|1374.00
|-4.90
|-0.36
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.23
|-0.55
|-0.47
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.10
|-2.10
|-0.51
|Thermax
|3101.80
|-16.00
|-0.51
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|Supreme Industries
|3954.20
|-21.00
|-0.53
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Phoenix Mills
|1648.60
|-10.00
|-0.60
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Polycab India
|8548.50
|-62.00
|-0.72
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Britannia Industries
|5959.00
|-43.50
|-0.72
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|Hindustan Unilever
|2320.60
|-17.50
|-0.75
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Global Health
|1130.00
|-8.80
|-0.77
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.00
|-17.40
|-0.80
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|Axis Bank
|1372.30
|-11.60
|-0.84
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|Tata Technologies
|580.40
|-5.05
|-0.86
|Infosys
|1288.90
|-11.20
|-0.86
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|Ajanta Pharma
|2967.80
|-26.10
|-0.87
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.50
|-23.90
|-0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|1345.40
|-12.40
|-0.91
|Nestle India
|1279.70
|-12.00
|-0.93
|United Breweries
|1589.90
|-15.10
|-0.94
|HDFC Bank
|879.40
|-8.35
|-0.94
|Linde India
|6664.50
|-65.50
|-0.97
|State Bank of India
|1189.90
|-11.80
|-0.98
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10695.00
|-109.00
|-1.01
|Patanjali Foods
|502.80
|-5.20
|-1.02
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|United Spirits
|1366.60
|-14.20
|-1.03
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|717.50
|-7.65
|-1.05
|IDBI Bank
|114.79
|-1.22
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.15
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1377.30
|-15.70
|-1.13
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11220.00
|-131.00
|-1.15
|Avenue Supermarts
|3802.50
|-45.10
|-1.17
|Schaeffler India
|4305.70
|-51.50
|-1.18
|Wipro
|198.57
|-2.39
|-1.19
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6848.00
|-84.00
|-1.21
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.70
|-3.10
|-1.22
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|LTIMindtree
|4404.40
|-57.60
|-1.29
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|HCL Technologies
|1371.00
|-18.10
|-1.30
|Trent
|3848.50
|-51.00
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4270.30
|-57.20
|-1.32
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|Varun Beverages
|445.30
|-6.10
|-1.35
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|Tata Consumer Products
|1125.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|Eternal
|242.87
|-3.43
|-1.39
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|Tata Elxsi
|4449.30
|-63.70
|-1.41
|Hexaware Technologies
|466.60
|-6.90
|-1.46
|TVS Motor Company
|3813.10
|-56.60
|-1.46
|ABB India
|5983.00
|-90.00
|-1.48
|IndusInd Bank
|942.50
|-14.25
|-1.49
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.90
|-14.80
|-1.61
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|Adani Enterprises
|2124.60
|-37.20
|-1.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2214.90
|-39.60
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|MphasiS
|2255.50
|-41.00
|-1.79
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.30
|-63.10
|-1.86
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|9776.00
|-196.50
|-1.97
|L&T Technology Services
|3443.20
|-69.20
|-1.97
|Blue Star
|1902.50
|-38.70
|-1.99
|ITC Hotels
|172.52
|-3.54
|-2.01
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.28
|-1.76
|-2.02
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3772.40
|-77.80
|-2.02
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|Union Bank of India
|198.13
|-4.14
|-2.05
|Hero MotoCorp
|5591.50
|-118.50
|-2.08
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.90
|-2.10
|Bank of Baroda
|315.20
|-6.75
|-2.10
|Oberoi Realty
|1490.70
|-32.10
|-2.11
|Honeywell Automation India
|30320.00
|-655.00
|-2.11
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.75
|-2.13
|KPIT Technologies
|754.25
|-16.85
|-2.19
|Deepak Nitrite
|1545.90
|-34.80
|-2.20
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.00
|-8.30
|-2.22
|Lodha Developers
|966.20
|-22.05
|-2.23
|Siemens
|3341.60
|-77.00
|-2.25
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Eicher Motors
|7826.00
|-184.50
|-2.30
|Gujarat Gas
|398.05
|-9.35
|-2.30
|IDFC First Bank
|71.78
|-1.70
|-2.31
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Canara Bank
|153.56
|-3.81
|-2.42
|Waaree Energies
|2643.30
|-66.00
|-2.44
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|ACC
|1553.20
|-39.20
|-2.46
|Premier Energies
|712.85
|-18.15
|-2.48
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.54
|-2.61
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|Punjab National Bank
|126.05
|-3.39
|-2.62
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|NTPC Green Energy
|87.73
|-2.41
|-2.67
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.74
|-5.01
|-2.68
|Tata Investment Corporation
|640.95
|-17.75
|-2.69
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|372.45
|-10.60
|-2.77
|Vodafone Idea
|10.29
|-0.30
|-2.83
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Bosch
|35370.00
|-1,055.00
|-2.90
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|Asian Paints
|2307.10
|-69.10
|-2.91
|NLC India
|252.45
|-7.60
|-2.92
|AIA Engineering
|3738.90
|-112.70
|-2.93
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|903.45
|-27.75
|-2.98
|Apollo Tyres
|440.40
|-13.65
|-3.01
|Info Edge (India)
|998.50
|-31.10
|-3.02
|Havells India
|1354.00
|-43.10
|-3.08
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Godrej Industries
|961.85
|-31.20
|-3.14
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.60
|-12.05
|-3.15
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14388.00
|-469.00
|-3.16
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|517.25
|-17.25
|-3.23
|The New India Assurance Company
|142.52
|-4.78
|-3.25
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Tata Communications
|1544.50
|-53.00
|-3.32
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|Container Corporation of India
|479.00
|-16.65
|-3.36
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1176.00
|-41.50
|-3.41
|Balkrishna Industries
|2302.60
|-81.30
|-3.41
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2042.90
|-72.50
|-3.43
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.20
|-1.25
|-3.43
|Exide Industries
|322.80
|-11.50
|-3.44
|Escorts Kubota
|3397.40
|-121.20
|-3.44
|UCO Bank
|28.59
|-1.03
|-3.48
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.78
|-3.72
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|SJVN
|70.24
|-2.79
|-3.82
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|Voltas
|1499.10
|-62.20
|-3.98
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|GMR Airports
|96.49
|-4.14
|-4.11
|Swiggy
|289.00
|-12.75
|-4.23
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.94
|-1.77
|-4.24
|Apar Industries
|10694.00
|-486.50
|-4.35
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|710.75
|-32.70
|-4.40
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Petronet LNG
|308.65
|-14.75
|-4.56
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|AWL Agri Business
|180.29
|-8.81
|-4.66
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3316.80
|-166.50
|-4.78
|3M India
|35675.00
|-1,830.00
|-4.88
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|115.93
|-6.32
|-5.17
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36