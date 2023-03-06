Nifty Jumps above 17760, Sensex surges 600 pts in early trade on Mon, Mar 6; Adani stocks, Bajaj Electricals rise

Domestic indices extended the previous session’s gains and opened the week on a positive note. The BSE Sensex surged 594.79 pts or 0.99% to 60,403.76 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 174.90 pts or 0.99% to 17,769.25. Bank Nifty rose 380.45 pts to 41,631.80. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises (up 13.22%), Adani Ports (up 4.72%), HCL Tech (up 2.14%), Power Grid (up 1.64%) and HDFC (up 1.51%) while Britannia (down 2.13%), Cipla (down 1.09%), Dr Reddy (down 0.24%), JSW Steel (down 0.07%) and Maruti (down 0.05%).

Adani Group stocks, Bajaj Electricals in focus today

Adani Group stocks surged on Monday. Six Adani Group stocks hit the upper circuit: Adani Enterprises shares rose 10% to Rs 2067.25, Adani Power rose 5% to Rs 177.90, Adani Transmission rose 5% to Rs 780.90, Adani Green Energy rose 5% to Rs 590.10, Adani Total Gas rose 5% to Rs 820.90 and Adani Wilmar rose 5% to Rs 439.20. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone shares rose 5.22% to Rs 720.05

Bajaj Electricals shares rose 2.61% to Rs 1131.90 after the company bagged the award for plant and installation services of distribution infrastructure of electric supply circle across districts in Bihar. The aggregate sum of the contract is Rs 645 crore and the project shall take 30 months to complete

Sectoral Indices

Most of the sectoral indices were trading in the red. Bank Nifty rose 0.95%, PSU Bank advanced 1.19%, Nifty IT was up 1.36%, Nifty Realty climbed 0.53%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.33% and Nifty Auto rose 0.68%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.21%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 0.28% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.17%, and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.53%.

The US markets ended Friday’s session broadly in green with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.17%, S&P 500 surging 1.61% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq skyrocketing 1.97%.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 246.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) acquired equities worth Rs 2,089.92 crore on 3 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has put no stock/security in its F&O ban list for Monday, 6 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector once they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.