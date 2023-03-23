scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nifty jumps above 17150, Sensex gains 50 pts in early trade on Thu, Mar 23; HAL shares tank over 5%

Nifty, Sensex opened in red on Thursday. The sectoral indices were trading mostly in green. Bank Nifty rose 0.23%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.30%, Nifty Metal was up 0.22% while Nifty IT fell 0.72% and Nifty PSU Bank dipped 0.22%.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Stock Market, Share Market, Opening Bell
On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 14.20 pts or 0.08% to 17,166.10 and BSE Sensex rose 53 pts or 0.09% to 58,267.87.

Domestic indices opened in the negative territory on F&O expiry but turned green as the market sentiment improved. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 14.20 pts or 0.08% to 17,166.10 and BSE Sensex rose 53 pts or 0.09% to 58,267.87. Bank Nifty rose 41.65 pts or 0.10% to 40,040.70. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Netslte India, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Adani Ports while the top losers were Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys and Bajaj Auto.

Made with Flourish

HAL shares in focus today

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shares tanked 5.5% to Rs 2480.05 on Thursday after the Central Government announced the disinvestment of up to 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to raise Rs 2,867 crore. The floor price has been set at Rs 2450, a discount of just over 1% from the current price. 

Also Read
Also Read

Indian Markets

The sectoral indices were trading mostly in green. Bank Nifty rose 0.23%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.30%, Nifty Metal was up 0.22% while Nifty IT fell 0.72% and Nifty PSU Bank dipped 0.22%.

Asian and US stock markets

Asian markets were mostly trading flat with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.03%, South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.27% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanking 0.45%. 

The US market ended the overnight session in negative territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking 1.63%, S&P 500 plunging 1.65% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling 1.60%.

Made with Flourish

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth Rs 61.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net acquired equities worth Rs 383.5 crore on 22 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Also Read

NSE F&O Ban

The National Stock Exchange has Biocon and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for 23 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-03-2023 at 10:44 IST

Stock Market