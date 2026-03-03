Facebook Pixel Code
NSE
BSE

NIFTY IPO

Nifty IPO
1913.7 Closed
-1.75-34.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty IPO Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,858.30₹1,920.05
₹1,913.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,617.15₹2,268.10
₹1,913.70
Open Price
₹1,858.50
Prev. Close
₹1,947.85

Nifty IPO Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,948.271,950.05
101,964.021,956.8
201,967.331,962.64
501,985.451,986.06
1002,048.622,020.32
2002,068.312,021.35

Nifty IPO Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty IPO Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Ganesh Consumer Products		185.709.625.46
Aditya Infotech		1742.5053.503.17
Anlon Healthcare		111.563.042.80
Ventive Hospitality		711.4016.702.40
KSH International		379.855.901.58
Mangal Electrical Industries		238.723.621.54
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		443.255.801.33
Ivalue Infosolutions		226.671.570.70
Indiqube Spaces		173.510.990.57
Gem Aromatics		199.210.990.50
Jain Resource Recycling		396.501.000.25
LG Electronics India		1592.403.400.21
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		143.440.300.21
Senores Pharmaceuticals		766.001.100.14
Arkade Developers		112.700.060.05
Belrise Industries		187.70-0.03-0.02
Crizac		231.49-0.06-0.03
Sai Life Science		996.35-1.90-0.19
Indo Farm Equipment		132.49-0.53-0.40
Corona Remedies		1580.00-7.20-0.45
Vishal Mega Mart		117.23-0.55-0.47
Seshaasai Technologies		241.34-1.41-0.58
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3090.10-22.00-0.71
HDB Financial Services		700.15-5.10-0.72
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		448.20-3.50-0.77
Hyundai Motor India		2148.00-17.40-0.80
Ather Energy		705.00-5.90-0.83
Rubicon Research		773.40-6.95-0.89
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		439.50-4.20-0.95
Orkla India		580.70-5.95-1.01
Aequs		139.94-1.57-1.11
Ajax Engineering		478.90-6.10-1.26
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		226.27-2.98-1.30
International Gemmological Institute (India)		325.70-4.30-1.30
Park Medi World		190.53-2.54-1.32
Brainbees Solutions		214.50-2.90-1.33
Hexaware Technologies		466.60-6.90-1.46
Wakefit Innovations		184.07-2.76-1.48
Tata Capital		328.65-4.95-1.48
Northern Arc Capital		248.30-3.75-1.49
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		161.04-2.45-1.50
JSW Cement		123.14-1.94-1.55
ACME Solar Holdings		232.28-3.72-1.58
Fabtech Technologies		147.63-2.41-1.61
Euro Pratik Sales		246.05-4.12-1.65
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		73.80-1.29-1.72
BlackBuck		572.60-10.10-1.73
Suraksha Diagnostic		266.75-4.70-1.73
Sanathan Textiles		402.25-7.15-1.75
Standard Engineering Technology		122.50-2.25-1.80
M & B Engineering		292.05-5.35-1.80
Sagility		38.84-0.71-1.80
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		860.65-15.90-1.81
Kross		193.58-3.57-1.81
Nephrocare Health Services		582.85-10.95-1.84
Studds Accessories		510.15-9.90-1.90
Brigade Hotel Ventures		59.59-1.16-1.91
Anthem Biosciences		687.40-13.85-1.98
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.28-1.76-2.02
Shreeji Shipping Global		390.30-8.35-2.09
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1346.50-29.30-2.13
Regaal Resources		71.28-1.56-2.14
Lenskart Solutions		525.85-11.55-2.15
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		124.99-2.82-2.21
Saraswati Saree Depot		59.93-1.42-2.31
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		400.20-9.85-2.40
Waaree Energies		2643.30-66.00-2.44
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company		26.76-0.67-2.44
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.45-11.10-2.45
Premier Energies		712.85-18.15-2.48
NTPC Green Energy		87.73-2.41-2.67
Afcons Infrastructure		284.30-7.85-2.69
Sambhv Steel Tubes		97.18-2.71-2.71
Manba Finance		117.60-3.33-2.75
Carraro India		506.50-14.60-2.80
Meesho		155.51-4.48-2.80
Interarch Building Solutions		1824.40-54.10-2.88
Vikran Engineering		66.46-2.00-2.92
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality		110.40-3.33-2.93
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers		491.35-15.30-3.02
Tolins Tyres		107.64-3.45-3.11
Garuda Construction and Engineering		171.93-5.69-3.20
Kalpataru		314.00-10.70-3.30
Saatvik Green Energy		354.75-12.20-3.32
WeWork India Management		479.75-16.55-3.33
Patel Retail		172.34-5.98-3.35
Vidya Wires		51.63-1.80-3.37
Gala Precision Engineering		724.70-25.25-3.37
Oswal Pumps		304.95-10.70-3.39
Shanti Gold International		200.92-7.06-3.39
Pace Digitek		165.68-5.82-3.39
Quadrant Future Tek		283.40-9.95-3.39
Mamata Machinery		422.80-14.95-3.42
Enviro Infra Engineers		152.59-5.46-3.45
Unicommerce eSolutions		103.95-3.81-3.54
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		241.35-8.95-3.58
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		242.65-9.05-3.60
EPack Prefab Technologies		172.62-6.59-3.68
Laxmi Dental		185.45-7.12-3.70
All Time Plastics		226.47-8.82-3.75
Orient Technologies		285.80-11.20-3.77
Concord Enviro Systems		288.25-11.30-3.77
Urban Company		103.03-4.07-3.80
Scoda Tubes		131.01-5.21-3.82
Arisinfra Solutions		107.43-4.31-3.86
Tenneco Clean Air India		558.85-22.45-3.86
Advance Agrolife		117.10-4.73-3.88
Vikram Solar		167.10-6.79-3.90
Atlanta Electricals		898.85-37.50-4.00
Baazar Style Retail		292.95-12.20-4.00
Laxmi India Finance		90.41-3.84-4.07
Glottis		46.20-1.96-4.07
Solarworld Energy Solutions		186.92-8.14-4.17
Indogulf Cropsciences		63.18-2.78-4.21
Swiggy		289.00-12.75-4.23
DAM Capital Advisors		143.91-6.36-4.23
P N Gadgil Jewellers		528.60-23.40-4.24
Prostarm Info Systems		140.05-6.28-4.29
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		829.25-38.15-4.40
Deepak Builders & Engineers India		72.63-3.50-4.60
Western Carriers (India)		109.18-5.28-4.61
Pine Labs		181.44-8.77-4.61
Highway Infrastructure		52.66-2.56-4.64
Travel Food Services		1176.50-57.70-4.68
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		186.01-9.18-4.70
One Mobikwik Systems		187.08-9.38-4.77
Globe Civil Projects		48.10-2.48-4.90
Transrail Lighting		537.20-27.80-4.92
GNG Electronics		366.50-19.25-4.99
GK Energy		105.78-5.56-4.99
VMS TMT		43.90-2.32-5.02
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.53-11.54-5.06
Diffusion Engineers		250.35-13.69-5.18
Godavari Biorefineries		278.70-15.95-5.41
BMW Ventures		58.53-3.38-5.46
Midwest		1221.40-71.10-5.50
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		132.58-8.68-6.14
TruAlt Bioenergy		376.70-24.70-6.15
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		143.09-9.48-6.21
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		219.01-15.16-6.47
Physicswallah		80.81-5.76-6.65
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		918.55-79.50-7.97

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
