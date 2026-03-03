|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,650.56
|9,606
|10
|9,640.77
|9,608.4
|20
|9,552.4
|9,555.52
|50
|9,445.61
|9,478.88
|100
|9,460.85
|9,409.91
|200
|9,282.06
|9,245.71
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Godrej Properties
|1733.50
|2.50
|0.14
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.20
|-6.10
|-0.32
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7791.50
|-30.00
|-0.38
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|Ashok Leyland
|209.01
|-2.09
|-0.99
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|Cummins India
|4816.80
|-81.50
|-1.66
|Bharat Forge
|1879.30
|-31.90
|-1.67
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.85
|-13.35
|-1.84
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|DLF
|590.20
|-13.65
|-2.26
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.00
|-16.05
|-2.41
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.07
|-4.46
|-2.63
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.30
|-50.70
|-3.33
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.69
|-3.52
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.70
|-211.60
|-4.95
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4520.40
|-306.80
|-6.36